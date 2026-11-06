Indian equity markets continued their recent stellar run on Friday, November 6, as well, defying a global rout. Both the benchmark indices surged over 2%, extending gains for the seventh consecutive session, as market participants turned to India as a relatively safer bet.

On Friday, the Sensex ended 1,718.01 points higher, or 2.17%, at 81,028.02 points while the Nifty ended 493.75 points up, or 2.01%, at 25,030.35 points. The NSE Nifty 50 closed above the 25,000 mark for the first time since February 27, 2026. The Sensex too reclaimed the crucial 81,000 mark.

The Nifty 50 surged 8.6% on a weekly basis while the Sensex gained 8.8%. This marks the biggest weekly gain since January 2021, when Nifty had surged 9.5% in a week.

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“Indian equities defied a global rout, extending their winning run as investors treated the home market as a relative safe harbour amid turmoil abroad. Wall Street was hammered by a sharp tech sell-off as investors weighed the prospect of tougher regulation under Democrats,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments said in a note.

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Stellar rally: Friday’s gainers

Only four stocks in the Nifty 50 ended the day in the red. Mahindra & Mahindra closed 5.1% higher and was the best performer in the 50-stock index. ICICI Bank followed with 4.8% gains while HDFC Life Insurance surged 4%.

Stocks that ended slightly lower to flat were Tata Motors PV, Eicher Motors, Shriram Finance, and Grasim Industries.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Private Bank gained the most, up 3.2%, followed by Nifty Financial Services, rising 2.6%, while Nifty Bank rose 2.3%. “Large private banks emerged as the prime beneficiaries, their deep liquidity and attractive valuations making them a natural home for this rotational money,” Nair said.

What’s driving the massive rally on D’Street

Plunging crude oil prices, renewed buying spree from foreign investors coupled with easing US Treasury yields, supported market sentiment.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) made net purchases of Rs 14,974.68 crore in Indian equities on November 5. This was their biggest single-day buying in more than a year, according to exchange data.

“With Fed officials still hinting at further hikes, the U.S. jobs report due later today will be closely watched. Still, as Samvat 2082 draws to a close, the market enters the new Samvat with foreign flows, crude and the currency finally pulling in the same direction” Nair said.

Broader markets stayed out of the rally

Despite headline indices gaining significantly, the broader markets failed to participate meaningfully. The Nifty Midcap 100 ended flat while the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.8%.

Market breadth also remained mixed, with 202 stocks advancing against 292 declining within the Nifty 500 universe, highlighting selective participation, according to Sunny Agrawal, Head- Fundamental Research at SBI Securities.

Nifty, Sensex: Technical outlook

On the technical front, Nifty continued to hold above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) for the fourth consecutive session, Agrawal said.

“The 24830–24850 zone will act as immediate support. A decisive breakdown below this range could trigger profit booking towards 24700. On the upside, 25150–25180 remains the immediate hurdle. A sustained breakout above this zone could extend the rally towards 25350,” he added.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Neo said a bullish candle on the daily charts and an uptrend continuation formation on the intraday charts support a further uptrend from the current levels.

“For trend-following traders, 24700/80500 would now act as a key support zone. As long as the market is trading above the same, bullish sentiment is likely to continue. On the higher side, the rally could continue till 25200-25300/81500-81800. On the flip side, below 24700/80500, the uptrend would become vulnerable. Below the same, traders may prefer to exit their long trading positions,” Chouhan added.