Diwali bonanza: Gold business in Kerala set to ride recovery wave

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 12:36 AM

Kerala accounts for about 15% of the country’s gold jewellery demand and has the highest gold consuming state, second only to Tamil Nadu. India’s annual gold jewellery demand is around 600 tonne.

Gold business in Kerala set to ride recovery wave

Contrary to the fears of the last quarter, gold jewellery business has veered to the post-flood recovery trend in Kerala. Diwali season is likely to mark this phase, according to gold trade sources.

“The recovery of gold demand from the flood-hit August and the impending marriage season could propel a festival season demand,” according to Abdul Nazer, Treasurer, All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association. “We are anticipating a sales growth of 15% in the Diwali season,” he told FE.

The latest gold purchase data report by World Gold Council says that India’s gold demand for the current fiscal is 523.9 tonne. In the previous year, this was 529.2 tonne. “Our analysis is that floods in the important gold buying centre like Kerala during July and August had negatively affected country’s gold demand,” says PR Somasundaram , MD, World Gold Council.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Kerala accounts for about 15% of the country’s gold jewellery demand and has the highest gold consuming state, second only to Tamil Nadu. India’s annual gold jewellery demand is around 600 tonne.

“The retail trade in Kerala during Onam was lackluster during Onam season, following the unprecedented floods,” says Ahammed MP, chairman, Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

“While usually we see a sales growth to the tune of 12-15 % in August, in 2018, we experienced a growth of 6% in gold sales,” he said. Traders count on the wedding season and the Diwali season sentiments to make amends for the dull demand in the Onam season.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Diwali bonanza: Gold business in Kerala set to ride recovery wave
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition