Indian equity markets are on a six-day winning streak as the country heads into the peak festive season, with Diwali on Sunday. A sharp fall in crude oil prices, return of foreign investors, and strong corporate earnings boosted sentiment across sectors.

This year has been marked by geopolitics, the big artificial intelligence (AI) trade, volatile gold and oil prices, interest rates trending higher, and a fast-changing political landscape across the globe.

Amidst this backdrop, Uday Kotak, Founder and Non-Executive Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank said the domestic investor has shown “phenomenal resilience.”

Here are some highlights from his virtual address:

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#1 Uday Kotak on India’s relative valuation

The domestic markets have been rocky and there has been significant investor apprehension as global institutions withdrew a significant amount of funds compared to other EM peers due to relatively higher valuations of the Indian markets. The key argument was, valuation-wise India commanded a premium compared to other markets which were at lower multiples.

Uday Kotak said market valuations have corrected as we enter Samvat 2083, and “India is not looking as expensive as it did six months to a year ago on a relative basis compared to other markets.”

#2 Uday Kotak on the global AI trade

The AI trade has been a key factor driving fund allocation globally, be it US or rest of Asia. India, in this context, came across as more of an “anti-AI trade” . Given that India also offered higher growth, and as the overhang of excessive investment in AI corrects, Kotak hopes that foreign portfolio investments stabilise.

“The kind of leverage which global companies are taking to fund their AI aspiration is also leading to significant overvaluation in many cases,” he said in a virtual address. “And India, as it works down the path of building its own AI capability, will also benefit for reverse flow, should it happen.”

#3 Uday Kotak on fund flows by foreign investors

The last few trading sessions have been encouraging, from the perspective for Indian markets. Not only has the winning streak continued, but FII buying has also seen some pickup. Kotak added that, “…it is here that we have to keep in mind that even today, foreign portfolio investments are about $700 billion outstanding, and, therefore, India is subject to those flows which will also have an impact on the stock market price.”

#4 Uday Kotak on Crude oil, interest rates

Higher crude oil prices, however, remain a key concern for India because of its high dependence on imports. Kotak believes interest rates are on the way up and expects another 50 to 75 basis points repo rate hike from current levels, which can also create pressure on long-term bonds and yields.

#5 Quality and risk management crucial

For investors, quality and risk management matter more than short-term calls. The central investment message is to think medium-term, be strategic and focus on quality companies. “ Even if you’re playing in the derivatives markets, make sure that you have enough money in your pocket to withstand volatility and you don’t get caught on the wrong side,” he said.

What investors must watch out for

Uday Kotak believes that correction in India’s relative valuation and unravelling of the AI trade globally could potentially be encouraging factors supporting the outlook for the markets and may help attract flows. However, high crude oil prices remain a key risk.