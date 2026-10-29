Diwali stock picks often bring together companies riding very different parts of the market. Some are building capacity to meet fresh demand, others are benefiting from long-standing customer relationships, while a few are tapping into changes in how India manufactures, travels and trades.

For Samvat 2083, SBI Securities has put all these themes into one basket. Its Diwali Picks 2026 report features companies ranging from defence electronics and automotive lighting to smart meters, infrastructure, steel, jewellery, hospitality and commodity derivatives.

Instead, the report points to company-specific drivers such as order books, capacity additions, export demand, manufacturing expansion and rising participation in organised markets.

SBI Securities’ Diwali stock picks for Samvat 2083

Stock Reference price (Rs) Target price (Rs) Potential upside Centum Electronics 4,082 4,980 22.0% Lumax Industries 5,051 6,097 20.7% Genus Power Infrastructures 268 320 19.4% Power Mech Projects 2,167 2,576 18.9% Jyoti CNC Automation 926 1,087 17.4% Tata Steel 171 200 17.0% Sambhv Steel Tubes 169 197 16.6% Sky Gold & Diamonds 935 1,080 15.5% Indian Hotels Company 813 935 15.0% Stylam Industries 3,206 3,662 14.2% Multi Commodity Exchange of India 3,187 3,633 14.0%

Source: SBICAP Securities, Diwali Picks 2026, dated October 27, 2026. Upside is calculated from the reference price to the brokerage’s target price and is not a guaranteed return.

SBI Securities on Centum Electronics: Defence and space offer a growth runway

Centum Electronics Ltd. brings exposure to the electronics behind defence, space and aerospace programmes. Its business spans electronic manufacturing services and build-to-specification products, with the latter accounting for a larger share of its order book than of its revenue.

Defence, space and aerospace accounted for half of the company’s FY26 revenue. SBI Securities also noted Centum’s long-standing customer relationships and its role as a supplier for mission-critical electronics. The company had supplied products for Indian Space Research Organisation satellite programmes, including Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan.

The brokerage saw potential for the business mix to improve as higher-margin build-to-specification work became a larger part of the company’s activity. That could support profitability, although execution and the conversion of orders into revenue remain important.

SBI Securities estimated revenue to increase from Rs 973 crore in FY26 to Rs 1,544 crore in FY28. Profit after tax was projected to rise from Rs 70 crore to Rs 134 crore over the same period.

The report described Centum’s opportunity through its focus on defence, space and aerospace, noting that “Defence, space and aerospace” accounted for 50% of FY26 revenue.

The brokerage set a target price of Rs 4,980, implying 22% upside from the reference price of Rs 4,082.

SBI Securities on Lumax Industries: Automotive lighting moves towards LEDs

As vehicle manufacturers add more technology to their products, lighting has become more than a functional component. LED systems, styling, safety and electronic integration are creating opportunities for suppliers that can work closely with vehicle makers.

Lumax Industries Ltd. is a major automotive lighting manufacturer and a Tier-1 supplier to nearly 90% of major original equipment manufacturers in India. It also benefits from technical collaborations with Stanley Electric of Japan and SL Corporation of South Korea.

Passenger vehicles contributed 63% of Lumax’s revenue in the first half of FY27, while two-wheelers and three-wheelers accounted for 31%. Commercial vehicles contributed the remaining 6%.

The company’s order book stood at Rs 2,580 crore at the end of the first half of FY27, with LED lighting accounting for 88% of the pipeline. SBI Securities also cited potential gains in business share with major customers and new orders for vehicle models from Tata Motors, Volkswagen, Suzuki and Force Motors.

Capacity additions at Bengaluru, Sanand and Bawal were expected to support future demand.

SBI Securities estimated revenue to rise from Rs 4,184 crore in FY26 to Rs 5,786 crore in FY28. Profit after tax was projected to increase from Rs 186 crore to Rs 315 crore.

The report described Lumax’s order pipeline under the heading “Increasing LED order book & content per vehicle”, pointing to the growing role of LED lighting in its business.

The brokerage set a target price of Rs 6,097, implying 20.7% upside from the reference price of Rs 5,051.

SBI Securities on Genus Power: Smart meters remain a major growth driver

India’s move towards smart electricity metering has created a long-duration opportunity for companies supplying meters, communications systems and the software that supports them. Genus Power Infrastructures operates across this value chain.

Its business includes smart electricity, gas and water meters, along with head-end systems, meter data management and advanced metering infrastructure services. The breadth of its offering gives the company exposure to both equipment demand and the services associated with installed meters.

SBI Securities pointed to the size of the smart-meter opportunity and Genus Power’s manufacturing capacity and order book. The report also discussed the potential for growth in gas metering, international business and operations and maintenance revenue as more meters are installed.

The company’s manufacturing capacity stood at 1.8 crore meters annually, while its order book was approximately Rs 24,020 crore. The report said the company aimed to install at least one crore smart meters in FY27 and had maintained revenue guidance of Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 6,500 crore.

SBI Securities estimated revenue to rise from Rs 4,751 crore in FY26 to Rs 6,682 crore in FY28. Profit after tax was projected to increase from Rs 592 crore to Rs 724 crore.

The report’s investment case focused on “Smart Metering” and the opportunities associated with the rollout of advanced metering infrastructure.

The brokerage set a target price of Rs 320, implying 19.4% upside from the reference price of Rs 268.

SBI Securities on Power Mech Projects: A large order book supports visibility

Infrastructure companies depend not only on winning contracts but also on executing them on time and turning their order books into revenue. Power Mech Projects operates across power-plant services, civil and industrial construction, railways, water infrastructure and mine development.

The company reported revenue of Rs 1,624 crore in the first quarter of FY27, up 26% year on year. Civil infrastructure contributed 49% of revenue and grew 28%, while operations and maintenance accounted for 27% and grew 8%.

SBI Securities highlighted the size of Power Mech’s backlog. As of September 2026, the total order backlog, including mine development and operations projects, stood at Rs 56,647 crore. The executable order book was Rs 16,229 crore, which the report said provided around 30 months of revenue visibility.

The company received orders worth Rs 3,113 crore in the first quarter and maintained its full-year order-inflow guidance of Rs 12,000 crore. Its long-duration mine development business also included the Tasra project, with a total contract value of Rs 30,300 crore over 26 years.

Higher costs for steel, alloy steel, industrial gas and diesel had weighed on EBITDA margins, according to the report. The pace of project execution and the company’s ability to manage costs will therefore remain important.

SBI Securities estimated revenue to increase from Rs 6,062 crore in FY26 to Rs 8,858 crore in FY28. Profit after tax was projected to rise from Rs 362 crore to Rs 603 crore.

The report’s investment rationale highlighted “Order Book Strength”, citing the company’s backlog and revenue visibility.

The brokerage set a target price of Rs 2,576, implying 18.9% upside from the reference price of Rs 2,167.

SBI Securities on Jyoti CNC Automation: Precision manufacturing gains ground

Jyoti CNC Automation manufactures computer numerical control machines used across industries including aerospace, automotive and general engineering. Demand from these sectors can support the company, but its growth also depends on the delivery of large machines, order conversion and the timely commissioning of new capacity.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 509 crore in the first quarter of FY27, up 24% year on year. Aerospace accounted for 37% of revenue, automotive contributed 35%, and general engineering made up 17%.

The order book stood at Rs 4,848 crore at the end of the quarter. New order intake was Rs 601 crore, compared with dispatches worth Rs 485 crore.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. was also expanding its manufacturing capacity. The report cited a Rs 450 crore capital-expenditure plan to increase annual standalone capacity from 6,000 to 16,000 machines. The new facility was scheduled to begin commercial operations in FY27, followed by a phased ramp-up.

SBI Securities estimated revenue to increase from Rs 2,093 crore in FY26 to Rs 3,514 crore in FY28. Profit after tax was projected to rise from Rs 336 crore to Rs 600 crore.

The report’s investment case centred on the company’s “Order Book” and its planned capacity expansion, which could support future growth if orders convert into sales as expected.

The brokerage set a target price of Rs 1,087, implying 17.4% upside from the reference price of Rs 926.

SBI Securities on Tata Steel: Steel demand remains part of the Diwali basket

Tata Steel Ltd. adds exposure to the steel sector to a list otherwise spread across manufacturing, infrastructure, consumer-facing businesses and financial-market infrastructure.

The brokerage included Tata Steel among its Diwali picks, with a target price of Rs 200 against a reference price of Rs 171. This represented potential upside of 17%.

Unlike several of the other stocks in the list, the report’s consolidated stock-selection page does not provide a detailed company-specific investment rationale alongside Tata Steel’s target price. It would therefore be misleading to attribute a longer explanation of its business outlook or earnings drivers to SBI Securities without the supporting text.

The report’s verbatim stock-selection entry lists “Tata Steel” with a target price of Rs 200 and indicated upside of 17%.

SBI Securities on Sambhv Steel Tubes: Expansion plans aim to broaden the product mix

Sambhv Steel Tubes is looking to expand beyond its existing steel pipes and tubes business through a major capacity programme that includes stainless steel and other value-added products.

The company’s manufacturing operations cover sponge iron, blooms and slabs, hot-rolled coils, cold-rolled coils, pipes and steel door frames. It also operates in stainless steel coils, a higher-margin segment.

SBI Securities noted that Sambhv aimed to increase finished-product capacity from 0.68 million tonnes to 2.03 million tonnes by 2030. The expansion includes a greenfield project at Kesda in Chhattisgarh, with the first phase of its stainless steel coils project, with capacity of 0.36 million tonnes, scheduled for commissioning in the fourth quarter of FY27.

The project is intended to broaden the company’s product range and support import substitution. It is also eligible for a production-linked incentive of around 13% of revenue until 2030, according to the report.

Sambhv was setting up power-generation facilities to improve cost efficiency and reduce dependence on external power. Management remained confident of achieving 10% to 15% revenue and EBITDA growth in FY27, while the company aimed to reach revenue of Rs 4,500 crore by FY28.

SBI Securities estimated revenue to rise from Rs 2,413 crore in FY26 to Rs 5,068 crore in FY28. Profit after tax was projected to increase from Rs 142 crore to Rs 258 crore.

The report’s expansion plan is captured in the phrase “Vision 2030”, under which Sambhv aims to increase finished-product capacity and develop its stainless steel and value-added product portfolio.

The brokerage set a target price of Rs 197, implying 16.6% upside from the reference price of Rs 169.

SBI Securities on Sky Gold & Diamonds: Jewellery growth meets a wider export push

Sky Gold and Diamonds supplies gold jewellery to organised retailers in India and overseas. Its business-to-business model includes designing, manufacturing and marketing lightweight 18-carat and 22-carat jewellery.

The company supplies retailers including Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Joyalukkas, Kalyan Jewellers, CaratLane, Reliance Jewels, Senco Gold and Indriya. Its products were available across around 2,000 retail outlets in India and more than 500 overseas outlets, according to the report.

Sky Gold’s plans include increasing its export contribution and expanding its product range to include 18-carat, nine-carat and diamond-studded jewellery. It was also aiming to increase the share of advance gold in its volumes, a move intended to support working-capital management.

For FY27, the company maintained revenue guidance of around Rs 8,100 crore. EBITDA margin guidance stood at approximately 7% to 7.5%, while profit-after-tax margin guidance was 4.5% to 4.75%.

SBI Securities estimated revenue to increase from Rs 6,295 crore in FY26 to Rs 11,830 crore in FY28. Profit after tax was projected to rise from Rs 282 crore to Rs 621 crore.

The report outlined the company’s longer-term plan under “Sky Gold 3.0”, alongside its Vision 2030 targets for revenue and profitability.

The brokerage set a target price of Rs 1,080, implying 15.5% upside from the reference price of Rs 935.

SBI Securities on Indian Hotels: Expansion supports the growth story

Indian Hotels Company brings hospitality exposure to SBI Securities’ Diwali basket. Its portfolio spans luxury, upscale and midscale hotels under brands including Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, Ginger and Tree of Life.

The company’s growth strategy includes opening more hotels, expanding its management business and increasing the reach of its brands. SBI Securities highlighted the company’s Accelerate 2030 strategy and its plans to expand its portfolio while growing revenue.

The report cited second-quarter FY27 growth in revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax, alongside improved EBITDA margin. Revenue per available room for domestic like-for-like consolidated hotels also increased, supported by higher occupancy.

Indian Hotels had a portfolio of 670 properties, including hotels in its pipeline, and was targeting more than 700 hotels and consolidated revenue exceeding Rs 15,000 crore by 2030. It also raised its FY27 consolidated revenue-growth guidance to 15% to 17%, from the earlier range of 12% to 14%.

SBI Securities estimated revenue to rise from Rs 9,689 crore in FY26 to Rs 12,717 crore in FY28. Profit after tax was projected to increase from Rs 2,247 crore to Rs 2,723 crore.

The report linked the company’s plans to its “Accelerate 2030” strategy, which sets out its longer-term expansion ambitions.

The brokerage set a target price of Rs 935, implying 15% upside from the reference price of Rs 813.

SBI Securities on Stylam: Export demand and new capacity support growth

Stylam Industries manufactures decorative and high-pressure laminates, compact laminates, exterior cladding and other surface products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its business serves domestic customers as well as export markets.

The company reported revenue of Rs 326 crore in the first quarter of FY27, up 15% year on year. Export revenue rose 20% to Rs 247 crore, contributing more than 75% of total revenue. Europe remained its strongest export market, while Asia-Pacific and West Asia also recorded healthy demand.

EBITDA reached Rs 69 crore, with margin expanding to 21% from 19% in the year-earlier quarter. Improved capacity utilisation, scale and operating efficiencies supported the margin performance, according to the report.

Stylam was investing in a greenfield facility next to its existing manufacturing site in Haryana. The new plant was expected to contribute Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore in FY27 revenue, with annual revenue potential of Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore at full operational run-rate in FY28 and FY29.

SBI Securities estimated revenue to rise from Rs 1,129 crore in FY26 to Rs 1,734 crore in FY28. Profit after tax was projected to increase from Rs 150 crore to Rs 238 crore.

The report framed the operating case around “Sustained growth and margin expansion”, supported by export demand and the company’s capacity plans.

The brokerage set a target price of Rs 3,662, implying 14.2% upside from the reference price of Rs 3,206.

SBI Securities on MCX: More participation could support trading activity

Multi Commodity Exchange of India, or MCX, gives the Diwali basket exposure to the infrastructure supporting commodity derivatives trading.

The exchange operates an electronic platform for commodity derivatives across segments including bullion, energy, base metals and agricultural commodities. SBI Securities noted MCX’s dominant position in the commodity derivatives market and the potential for further participation as awareness and access expand.

The report also pointed to an increase in unique client codes, as well as operating leverage following the exchange’s transition to an in-house trading platform. EBITDA margin rose to around 72% in FY26 from approximately 60% in FY25.

Trading activity can be affected by commodity-price volatility, investor participation and market conditions. While volatility may support activity in some periods, the durability of trading growth depends on several factors, including participation and the wider market environment.

SBI Securities estimated revenue to increase from Rs 2,302 crore in FY26 to Rs 3,540 crore in FY28. Profit after tax was projected to rise from Rs 1,332 crore to Rs 2,087 crore.

The report highlighted MCX’s market position and the growth in client participation as key parts of its investment case.

The brokerage set a target price of Rs 3,633, implying 14% upside from the reference price of Rs 3,187.

What investors should take away from SBI Securities’ Diwali picks

The appeal of this list lies in its range of business drivers.

For Samvat 2083, the brokerage’s list is best read as a collection of distinct company stories rather than a single theme. The next year’s performance will depend on how well each business delivers on its own plans, and whether those plans translate into sustained earnings growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.