Motilal Oswal has identified 10 stocks across banking, ports, jewellery, digital platforms, capital markets, auto components, engineering, textiles, aerospace and pharmaceuticals for investors to track in Samvat 2083. Its latest Muhurat Diwali Picks report reflects confidence in India’s domestic growth story, even as global uncertainty and foreign investor selling continue to weigh on market sentiment.

The brokerage believes the upcoming Samvat could mark a return to stronger corporate earnings growth. It expects Nifty earnings per share to grow 16% in FY27 and 14% in FY28, compared with 5% growth in FY26. It also sees valuations becoming more attractive following the market correction, although it advises investors to remain selective, particularly in the small-cap segment.

The 10 stocks selected by Motilal Oswal include Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Titan, Eternal, BSE, SPR Auto Components, Shaily Engineering, Arvind, Unimech Aerospace and Symbiotec Pharmalab. The brokerage’s target prices suggest potential upside ranging from 8% to 41%.

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Motilal Oswal’s market outlook for Samvat 2083

Motilal Oswal enters Samvat 2083 with a cautiously constructive view. The brokerage notes that Indian equities faced several challenges in Samvat 2082, including the West Asia conflict, crude oil prices above $100 per barrel, a weaker rupee and substantial foreign institutional investor outflows.

The Nifty 50 declined around 12% during Samvat 2082 up to October 29, 2026. However, the brokerage points out that domestic economic fundamentals remained resilient. India’s GDP grew 7.8% in the first quarter of FY27, while record systematic investment plan inflows helped absorb foreign selling. The primary market also remained active, with major developments including the Jio Platforms IPO and NSE’s listing.

Following the correction, Nifty valuations stood at 17.5 times forward earnings, around 16% below the long-term average, according to the report.

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Motilal Oswal expects earnings growth to improve in the coming years, but identifies crude prices, the RBI’s interest-rate trajectory, foreign investor flows, trade agreements and corporate earnings as important factors to monitor.

Motilal Oswal Diwali Picks 2026: 10 stocks and target prices

The brokerage is positive on four broad investment themes for Samvat 2083: BFSI and capital markets, manufacturing, global outsourcing and exports, and discretionary consumption and digital businesses. A looh at the key stocks and target prices

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Motilal Oswal has set a target price of Rs 500 for Kotak Mahindra Bank, indicating an 8% upside.

The brokerage expects the bank to deliver healthy growth across retail, small-business and corporate lending. Loan growth is guided at around 1.5-2 times nominal GDP growth.

Margins could recover as surplus foreign currency deposits are deployed and higher repo rates pass through to lending yields. The report also points to improving asset quality in unsecured loans.

Motilal Oswal estimates net interest income and net profit compound annual growth rates of around 19.7% and 24.1%, respectively, over FY26-28. It expects return on assets to reach 2.07% in FY27.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports has a target price of Rs 2,130, suggesting an upside of 15%.

Motilal Oswal believes the company is well placed to fund its expansion, supported by strong cash flows, a cash balance of Rs 12,500 crore and net debt to operating profit of 1.8 times.

Port capacity additions, infrastructure projects and global acquisitions are expected to support growth. The brokerage estimates cargo volumes to grow at a 14% CAGR over FY26-28.

It projects revenue, operating profit and net profit CAGRs of 17%, 18% and 21%, respectively, over FY26-28.

Titan

Motilal Oswal has assigned Titan a target price of Rs 6,000, implying an upside of 35%.

The brokerage highlights Titan’s position as a leading jewellery brand, supported by strong sourcing capabilities and a rising share of studded jewellery. It expects the company to benefit as consumers increasingly shift towards organised jewellery retailers.

Store expansion and growth in non-jewellery businesses provide additional growth opportunities. Titan had 3,551 stores as of June 2026, while stable gold prices could improve margin visibility.

Motilal Oswal estimates revenue, operating profit and net profit CAGRs of 17%, 21% and 23%, respectively, over FY26-29.

Eternal

Eternal has a target price of Rs 420, indicating a potential upside of 22%.

The brokerage’s investment case is built around the company’s food-delivery platform and Blinkit’s quick-commerce network. It expects food-delivery order value to grow by more than 20% over the long term.

Blinkit’s expansion is another key growth driver. Motilal Oswal notes that the company has raised its store target to more than 3,500 by the end of FY27 and around 5,000 by the end of FY28. Food-delivery margins are expected to remain stable.

The brokerage estimates revenue and net profit CAGRs of around 75% and 155%, respectively, over FY26-28.

BSE

Motilal Oswal has set a target price of Rs 4,000 for BSE, implying an upside of 14%.

The brokerage sees continued opportunities from growth in derivatives and rising participation in the capital markets. BSE’s futures and options turnover increased 85% in October 2026 up to the report’s reference date.

It also expects the partial rollback of closing auction session norms from December 7, 2026, to support exchange volumes.

Growth is not limited to derivatives. The report highlights BSE’s share of more than 30% in options premium turnover, around 9% share in the cash market and recurring income from mutual fund and co-location services.

Motilal Oswal estimates a net profit CAGR of around 27% over FY26-28. It also notes that operating margin increased to more than 65% in FY26 from 9% in FY21.

SPR Auto Components

SPR Auto Technologies features among the brokerage’s manufacturing picks, with a target price of Rs 6,150 and an indicated upside of 41%.

Motilal Oswal sees the company evolving from a piston manufacturer into a diversified auto-component platform. It already has more than 45% market share in pistons.

Acquisitions contribute around 35% of revenue and have increased content per vehicle to more than Rs 30,000. The adoption of multiple fuel technologies also provides additional growth opportunities.

The brokerage estimates a 21% net profit CAGR over FY26-29. It expects core return on capital employed to improve from 20% to 28%.

Shaily Engineering

Shaily Engineering Plastics has a target price of Rs 4,074, indicating an upside of 29%.

The brokerage sees strong growth potential in the healthcare business, supported by rising volumes of GLP-1 pens, capacity additions and new platforms.

Consumer electronics and semiconductors offer additional opportunities as the company expands beyond its existing business areas. Motilal Oswal expects operating margins to exceed 32% by FY28.

It estimates revenue and net profit CAGRs of 33% and 48%, respectively, over FY26-28.

Arvind

Motilal Oswal has assigned Arvind a target price of Rs 670, suggesting an upside of 37%.

The brokerage sees the company transitioning towards a business increasingly driven by garments and advanced materials, supported by new capacities and a strong order book.

The potential India-UK free trade agreement could provide another growth opportunity. According to the report, management expects a stronger second half, with garments growing around 15% and advanced materials expanding by more than 18%.

Motilal Oswal estimates revenue and net profit CAGRs of 18% and 30%, respectively, over FY26-28.

Unimech Aerospace

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd. has a target price of Rs 2,138, implying an upside of 35%.

Motilal Oswal expects the company to benefit from rising aerospace outsourcing, supported by long-term global contracts and a strong order pipeline.

Beyond aerospace, the brokerage identifies opportunities in nuclear equipment and diversification into semiconductors and oil and gas. These businesses could broaden the company’s growth opportunities.

It estimates revenue and net profit CAGRs of 75% and 69%, respectively, over FY26-28, with operating margins expected to remain above 38%.

Symbiotec Pharmalab

Motilal Oswal has set a target price of Rs 1,430 for Symbiotec Pharmalab, indicating an upside of 15%.

The brokerage’s investment thesis centres on the company’s expansion from steroid-based pharmaceutical ingredients into contract drug development and complex injectables.

Symbiotec has a 38% share of global volumes in steroid-based pharmaceutical ingredients, according to the report. Exports account for 67% of FY26 revenue.

With Rs 1,670 crore of capital expenditure completed by FY27, the focus is shifting towards commercialising the new capacity. Motilal Oswal estimates revenue and net profit CAGRs of 33% and 37%, respectively, over FY26-29. It expects return on equity to rise to 17%.

Motilal Oswal’s investment theme this Diwali

Motilal Oswal’s Diwali portfolio for Samvat 2083 reflects its preference for companies positioned to benefit from India’s domestic growth, manufacturing expansion, organised consumption and rising participation in financial markets. The 10 picks span established businesses such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports and Titan, as well as companies with expansion opportunities in quick commerce, auto components, engineering, aerospace and pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.