Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s Diwali picks for Samvat 2083 track 15 stocks across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap categories, with opportunities ranging from banking and telecom to engineering, consumption and infrastructure.

The brokerage sees the highest potential upside in DEE Development Engineers, Karnataka Bank and VA Tech Wabag, each offering more than 30% upside based on its target price. Its selections also include established names such as Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s 15 Diwali stock picks

Company Target price (Rs) Potential upside Large-cap stocks Bharti Airtel 2,350 21% ICICI Bank 1,750 27% Larsen & Toubro 4,700 24% Titan Company 5,287 22% UltraTech Cement 13,500 22% Mid-cap stocks Indian Hotels Company 928 15% Navin Fluorine International 9,500 12% Welspun Corp 3,150 24% Tata Consumer Products 1,197 20% Radico Khaitan 5,012 21% Small-cap stocks Dee Development Engineers 750 37% Karnataka Bank 415 33% Lumax Auto Technologies 2,490 22% Sagility 53 17% VA Tech Wabag 2,400 33%

Source: Mirae Asset Sharekhan Diwali Picks 2026, dated October 28, 2026.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s Diwali picks: Large cap stocks

Bharti Airtel

Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s positive view on Bharti Airtel rests on higher average revenue per user (ARPU), premiumisation and growth in its African operations. The brokerage notes that rising data consumption, postpaid additions and customers moving to higher-value plans are supporting monetisation, while growing smartphone penetration and digital financial services offer opportunities in Africa.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 2,350, indicating a potential upside of 21%.

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ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank is among Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s large-cap picks. The brokerage estimates earnings per share will rise from Rs 82.8 in FY27 to Rs 98.7 in FY28, wseohile return on equity is projected to improve from 16.6% to 17.1%.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has set a target price of Rs 1,750, indicating a potential upside of 27%.

Larsen & Toubro

Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s investment case for Larsen & Toubro centres on its order prospects and earnings growth outlook. The brokerage expects revenue to increase from Rs 3,20,179 crore in FY27 to Rs 3,68,206 crore in FY28, with adjusted profit after tax projected to rise from Rs 19,556 crore to Rs 24,258 crore.

The brokerage has maintained a Buy rating and set a target price of Rs 4,700, indicating a potential upside of 24%. It also identifies a slowdown in domestic economic activity and geopolitical conflicts as risks to order prospects.

Titan Company

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has selected Titan Company Ltd. as one of its large-cap picks, with earnings per share estimated to increase from Rs 70.6 in FY27 to Rs 85.3 in FY28. Its projections point to continued earnings growth, although return on equity is estimated to moderate from 34.6% to 32.1%.

The brokerage’s target price of Rs 5,287 implies a potential upside of 22%.

UltraTech Cement

Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s case for UltraTech Cement is based on capacity expansion, volume growth and improving operating profitability. The report says domestic capacity has reached 205 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), following an addition of 4.6 MTPA in September, and the company is on track to reach 240 MTPA by March 2028.

The brokerage also notes that UltraTech has guided for double-digit volume growth in FY27, compared with expected industry growth of 7-8%. Its target price of Rs 13,500 indicates a potential upside of 22%. A slowdown in demand and pressure on cement prices remain key risks.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s Diwali picks: Midcap stocks

Indian Hotels Company

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has included Indian Hotels Company Ltd. in its mid-cap selection, with earnings per share projected to rise from Rs 15.7 in FY27 to Rs 17.3 in FY28. The estimates point to earnings growth, although return on equity is projected to ease from 14% to 13.6%.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 928, indicating a potential upside of 15%.

Navin Fluorine International

Navin Fluorine International is among Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s mid-cap selections. The brokerage estimates earnings per share will rise from Rs 169.8 in FY27 to Rs 207.9 in FY28, with return on equity projected to improve from 18.8% to 19.5%.

Its target price of Rs 9,500 indicates a potential upside of 12%, the lowest indicated upside among the 15 stocks.

Welspun Corp

Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects earnings per share at Welspun Corp to increase from Rs 60.3 in FY27 to Rs 80.2 in FY28. Its estimates also point to an improvement in return on equity from 16.1% to 18.2%, supporting the brokerage’s earnings-growth case.

The target price of Rs 3,150 indicates a potential upside of 24%.

Tata Consumer Products

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has included Tata Consumer Products among its mid-cap picks, with earnings per share projected to increase from Rs 20.5 in FY27 to Rs 23.9 in FY28. Return on equity is estimated to improve from 9.6% to 10.5%.

The brokerage’s target price of Rs 1,197 implies a potential upside of 20%.

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan Ltd. features in Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s mid-cap selection, with the brokerage estimating earnings per share will rise from Rs 65.9 in FY27 to Rs 80.8 in FY28. Return on equity is projected at 21.1% in FY27 and 20.8% in FY28.

The target price of Rs 5,012 indicates a potential upside of 21%.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s Diwali picks: Small cap stocks

Dee Development Engineers

Dee Development Engineers has the highest indicated upside among Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s 15 Diwali picks. The brokerage estimates earnings per share will rise from Rs 18 in FY27 to Rs 25.1 in FY28, while return on equity is projected to improve from 20.3% to 22.9%.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has set a target price of Rs 750, implying a potential upside of 37%.

Karnataka Bank

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has selected Karnataka Bank Ltd. among its small-cap picks. Its estimates point to growth in book value per share from Rs 39.9 in FY27 to Rs 46.8 in FY28, alongside an improvement in return on equity from 10.9% to 11.6%.

The brokerage’s target price of Rs 415 indicates a potential upside of 33%. The report identifies the bank’s regional concentration in Karnataka, leadership continuity and the possible impact of the West Asia crisis on asset quality as key risks.

Lumax Auto Technologies

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. features in Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s small-cap selection, with earnings per share projected to rise from Rs 56.1 in FY27 to Rs 70.5 in FY28. Return on equity is estimated at 23.8% in FY27 and 22.9% in FY28.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 2,490, indicating a potential upside of 22%.

Sagility

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has included Sagility Ltd. in its small-cap picks, with earnings per share estimated to rise from Rs 2.6 in FY27 to Rs 3 in FY28. Its projections also point to an improvement in return on equity from 11.7% to 12.4%.

The target price of Rs 53 indicates a potential upside of 17%.

VA Tech Wabag

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is another small-cap pick in Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s list. The brokerage estimates earnings per share will increase from Rs 79.2 in FY27 to Rs 95.8 in FY28, while return on equity is projected to improve from 17.6% to 18.1%.

Its target price of Rs 2,400 implies a potential upside of 33%.

Conclusion

Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s Diwali picks for Samvat 2083 offer exposure to banking, telecom, infrastructure, engineering and consumption. The brokerage’s target prices point to varying return prospects across market capitalisations, with earnings growth and sector-specific risks remaining key factors to assess.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.