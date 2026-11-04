HDFC Securities has outlined 10 stocks as its Diwali picks for Samvat 2083. These stocks span across sectors such as cement, power, automobile, defence, banking, textiles, among others.

Find out which stocks the brokerage has picked and its rationale for it:

Ambuja Cements

HDFC Securities has set a target price of Rs 481 per share for Ambuja Cements, implying an upside of 29% from the current market price of Rs 372.70.

Ambuja is well positioned to deliver improving profitability as rising green-power usage and logistics efficiencies support margin recovery beyond the near-term cost pressures. HDFC Securities expects these gains, alongside capacity-led growth, to drive a robust consolidated volume growth of 8% on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over FY26 to FY28 and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation of 17% CAGR over the same period.

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Adani Power

HDFC Securities has set a target price of Rs 234 per share, implying an upside of 17% from the current market price of Rs 200.24.

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Adani Power intends to progressively contract its entire operational and upcoming capacity under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), thereby materially strengthening revenue visibility and curbing merchant exposure.

“This strategic mix of disciplined leverage, calibrated expansion and an increasingly contracted portfolio is expected to underpin a more stable earnings and cash flow profile, reinforcing the case for a valuation premium relative to peers,” the brokerage said.

However, it cautioned that the company remains exposed to execution risks stemming from regulatory approvals, supply-chain constraints, labour availability, or on-ground implementation challenges.

Coal India

HDFC Securities has set a target price of Rs 490 per share for Coal India, implying an upside of 23% from the current market price of Rs 399.40.

The outlook for Coal India remains positive, driven by a robust volume outlook, healthy e-auction premiums, and lower costs.

Strong summer demand and weak rainfall could help power demand and increase volumes in FY27, while higher global coal prices could support e-auction realisations.

Coal India is expected to maintain a strong cash balance, adjusted for high capex and dividend payouts, and this strong cash flow could lead to a re-rating over the next few years.

HDFC Securities expects the company to report a consolidated revenue growth of 6.2% on a CAGR basis over FY26 to FY28, 11.2% EBITDA growth on a CAGR basis, and 8.4% net profit growth on a CAGR basis over the same period.

Source: HDFC Securities

Bharat Electronics

HDFC Securities has set a target price of Rs 475 per share for Bharat Electronics (BEL), implying an upside of 20% from the current market price of Rs 395.20.

“BEL’s established track record, large manufacturing capacities, strong R&D base, robust order book with healthy order prospects and strong financial profile led by zero debt, attractive return ratios and better profitability keep us positive towards the stock. We expect that the company could report revenue ~14% CAGR over the FY26 to FY29E,” the brokerage said.

Maruti Suzuki India

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 13,900 per share for Maruti Suzuki India, implying an upside of 17% from the current market price of Rs 11,890.

While the company is outpacing industry volume growth in both the domestic and export markets, it has partially come at the cost of margins.

HDFC Securities expects capacity addition, good booking backlog, recently launched Brezza facelift, and lower channel inventory to support near term channel filling.

“Going forward, we also expect the company to be less conservative with price hikes, which should help negate some of the higher raw material, manufacturing, and logistic costs. We continue to remain positive on the company and believe it is well-poised to benefit from its new launch cycle and exports traction.”

Can Fin Homes

HDFC Securities has set a target price of Rs 845 per share for Can Fin Homes, implying an upside of 16% from the current market price of Rs 729.45.

Can Fin Homes remains upbeat about loan growth prospects, led by branch additions, product and customer diversification, increase in share of direct sourcing, and ongoing tech transformation.

However, tepid loan growth amidst moderation in housing demand, elevated competitive intensity, and protracted impact of growth initiatives remains a key monitorable, the brokerage said.

KPR Mill

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,289 per share for KPR Mill, implying an upside of 10% from the current market price of Rs 1,175.90.

KPR delivered strong performance in the first half of FY27, in the middle of a volatile global textile environment, marked by trade tensions, policy fluctuations, and tariff pressures.

“We expect a meaningful improvement in garment realisations to support volume growth recovery in the segment as India’s exports become more competitive vis-à-vis Bangladesh and Vietnam in key export markets as India-UK FTA benefits start accruing in H2FY27,” it said.

Tata Steel

HDFC Securities has set a target price of Rs 210 per share for the stock, implying an upside of 19% from the current market price of Rs 176.71.

Tata Steel has delivered healthy volume growth across segments. While steel prices have corrected in Q2, its management remains confident of higher EBITDA sequentially, led by production ramp-up and cost stabilisation.

Moreover, the cost takeouts are expected to accelerate in the second half of FY27. The company also continues to focus on cost optimisation and value-added product offerings to offset potential margin impact beyond 2030.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

HDFC Securities has set a target price of Rs 2,208 per share for Emcure Pharmaceuticals, implying an upside of 2% from the current market price of Rs 2,174.10. The stock is up 10% today, November 4.

“Emcure’s domestic growth strategy is centered on execution across priority franchises, improving fieldforce productivity and building a differentiated product pipeline through in-house development and strategic partnerships. The company is prioritizing women’s health and cardio-metabolic therapies, alongside CNS, oncology, renal, dermatology and consumer healthcare. This focus is intended to deepen franchise presence and strengthen therapy-level leadership,” the brokerage said.

Larsen & Toubro

HDFC Securities has set a target price of Rs 4,458 per share for the stock, implying an upside of 13% from the current market price of Rs 3,934.90.

“L&T is set for strong growth, backed by a robust order book and a healthy pipeline of large domestic and international projects. Its business mix has evolved, with international orders, especially from the Middle East, now forming more than half the backlog. We remain positive on the stock given its strong order book and execution capabilities, solid balance sheet, healthy subsidiary performance, and rising public capex in the energy transition. We expect a consolidated revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of ~13%/14.5%/21% over FY26-29E,” it said.

HDFC Securities Diwali Picks for Samvat 2083

The brokerage has picked 10 stocks for this Diwali which offer significant growth opportunities, driven by capacity expansions, improving outlook, and robust order books. These stocks span across sectors such as cement, power, automobile, defence, banking, textiles, among others.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.