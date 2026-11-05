Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has selected six stocks as its Diwali picks for Samvat 2083. These stocks span across sectors, including banking, information technology, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Find out which stocks the brokerage has picked and its rationale for it:

HDFC Asset Management Company

Brokerage Anand Rathi has set a target price of Rs 2,800 per share for HDFC Asset Management, implying an upside of 6% from the current market price of Rs 2,636. The stock has risen over 5% today.

The asset management company is well positioned to benefit from the structural growth of India’s mutual fund industry, supported by its strong retail franchise, higher equity AUM mix and healthy profitability.

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“Expansion into alternative investment products provides additional growth opportunities, while market-share trends, fund performance and competitive intensity remain key monitorable,” the brokerage said.

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Tech Mahindra

Anand Rathi has set a target price of Rs 2,065 per share for Tech Mahindra, implying an upside of 13% from the current market price of Rs 1,831,50. The stock rose over 3% today.

The IT major is pivoting to growth from margin self-help which pleasantly gives it operating leverage to expand margins further. “AI-led adaption with Project Helix increasingly focused on embedding AI across service lines and developing industry-specific transformation offerings. The company focuses on GenAI, which includes autonomous networks and network optimization for telcos, and Comviva, Helix, leveraging AI to reduce churn and increase ARPU.”

State Bank of India

Anand Rathi has set a target price of Rs 1,337 per share for SBI, implying an upside of 33% from the current market price of Rs 1,008.30. The stock has surged over 3% today.

The lender’s strong deposit and credit growth, focus on low-cost retail deposits, diversified loan portfolio, and improving asset quality are expected to drive sustainable earnings growth and strengthen profitability.

Cemindia Projects

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,615 per share for Cemindia Projects, implying an upside of 22% from the current market price of Rs 1,325.

“The company follows an asset-light EPC model, avoiding capital-intensive BOT/HAM projects. Revenue and EBITDA are expected to grow at approximately 22% and 23% CAGR, respectively, over FY26–FY29, supported by order execution, higher-margin projects and operating leverage,” the brokerage said.

Shilpa Medicare

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,160 per share for Shilpa Medicare, implying an upside of 25% from the current market price of Rs 931.

The company is expanding its biologics platform through biosimilars, recombinant human albumin and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Aflibercept is targeted for an India launch in FY27, while the Nivolumab partnership with Orion provides an entry into the European market.

With substantial capacities in biologics and formulations still underutilised, improving utilisation and commercialisation of the existing pipeline could drive incremental revenue, operating leverage and better margins for the company, the brokerage said.

INDO-MIM

Anand Rathi has set a target price of Rs 1,500 per share for INDO-MIM, implying an upside of 18% from the current market price of Rs 1,273.10.

“Indo-MIM offers exposure to the global precision-engineering opportunity through its leadership in MIM technology and expansion into higher-growth aerospace machining and investment casting. Strong customer relationships, high entry barriers, global presence and capacity-led growth provide long-term business visibility,” the brokerage said.

Anand Rathi Diwali Picks for Samvat 2083

The brokerage has picked six stocks for this Diwali which offer significant growth opportunities, driven by capacity expansions, improving outlook, and robust order books.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.