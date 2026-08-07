Here's the live share price of Divyashakti along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.90
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.50
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.60
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.40
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.50
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.20
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.20
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.20
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.10
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.60
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.50
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Divyashakti has declined 22.90% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Divyashakti has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.21
|50.21
|10
|49.72
|50.01
|20
|49.88
|49.85
|50
|48.77
|49.62
|100
|49.7
|50.22
|200
|52.09
|52.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Divyashakti remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Divyashakti - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financials Results Of The Company For The Qu
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Divyashakti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Divyashakti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Divyashakti - Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 23, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|Divyashakti - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Divyashakti Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999TG1991PLC012764 and registration number is 012764. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divyashakti is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Divyashakti is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Divyashakti is ₹51.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Divyashakti are ₹50.90 and ₹50.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divyashakti stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divyashakti is ₹68.90 and 52-week low of Divyashakti is ₹44.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Divyashakti has shown returns of -1.77% over the past day, -1.75% for the past month, -3.31% over 3 months, -22.9% over 1 year, -10.21% across 3 years, and -10.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Divyashakti are 48.92 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global