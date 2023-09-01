Follow Us

DIVYASHAKTI LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹73.50 Closed
4.723.31
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Divyashakti Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.00₹76.00
₹73.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.00₹100.50
₹73.50
Open Price
₹71.70
Prev. Close
₹70.19
Volume
13,397

Divyashakti Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R176
  • R278.5
  • R381
  • Pivot
    73.5
  • S171
  • S268.5
  • S366

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 579.7369.82
  • 1079.9769.29
  • 2080.6268.79
  • 5082.0568.9
  • 10078.8270.35
  • 20075.7972.68

Divyashakti Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33
6.0115.38-15.4910.29-8.54226.0940.19

Divyashakti Ltd. Share Holdings

Divyashakti Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Divyashakti Ltd.

Divyashakti Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999TG1991PLC012764 and registration number is 012764. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Hari Hara Prasad
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha Anne
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. T H Sastry
    Director
  • Mr. T Ramesh Chandra Bose
    Director
  • Mr. S Srinivas
    Director
  • Mr. M Ramakrishna Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. N Sai Venkateshwara Prasad
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Divyashakti Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Divyashakti Ltd.?

The market cap of Divyashakti Ltd. is ₹75.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Divyashakti Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Divyashakti Ltd. is 22.85 and PB ratio of Divyashakti Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Divyashakti Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divyashakti Ltd. is ₹73.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Divyashakti Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divyashakti Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divyashakti Ltd. is ₹100.50 and 52-week low of Divyashakti Ltd. is ₹63.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

