Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Divyashakti Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIVYASHAKTI

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Divyashakti along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.00 Closed
-1.77₹ -0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Divyashakti Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.00₹50.90
₹50.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.50₹68.90
₹50.00
Open Price
₹50.90
Prev. Close
₹50.90
Volume
133

Source: Dion Global

Divyashakti Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.90-10.21-10.35
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.50
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.60-75.26-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.40-11.49-35.85-1.50-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Aro Granite Industries		2.201.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.20-46.783.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.20-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.10-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.60-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.50
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Divyashakti has declined 22.90% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Divyashakti has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Divyashakti Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Divyashakti Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.2150.21
1049.7250.01
2049.8849.85
5048.7749.62
10049.750.22
20052.0952.85

Source: Dion Global

Divyashakti Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Divyashakti remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Divyashakti Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTDivyashakti - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financials Results Of The Company For The Qu
Jul 21, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTDivyashakti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTDivyashakti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTDivyashakti - Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 23, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTDivyashakti - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Divyashakti

Divyashakti Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999TG1991PLC012764 and registration number is 012764. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Hari Hara Prasad
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha Anne
    Director
  • Mr. J Srinivasa Karunendra
    Director
  • Mr. P Mohan Krishna
    Director
  • Mr. N Sai Venkateshwara Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. M Ramakrishna Prasad
    Director

FAQs on Divyashakti Share Price

What is the share price of Divyashakti?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divyashakti is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Divyashakti?

The Divyashakti is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Divyashakti?

The market cap of Divyashakti is ₹51.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Divyashakti?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Divyashakti are ₹50.90 and ₹50.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Divyashakti?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divyashakti stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divyashakti is ₹68.90 and 52-week low of Divyashakti is ₹44.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Divyashakti performed historically in terms of returns?

The Divyashakti has shown returns of -1.77% over the past day, -1.75% for the past month, -3.31% over 3 months, -22.9% over 1 year, -10.21% across 3 years, and -10.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Divyashakti?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Divyashakti are 48.92 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Divyashakti News

More Divyashakti News
Market Pulse