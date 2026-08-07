What is the share price of Divyashakti? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divyashakti is ₹50.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Divyashakti? The Divyashakti is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Divyashakti? The market cap of Divyashakti is ₹51.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Divyashakti? Today’s highest and lowest price of Divyashakti are ₹50.90 and ₹50.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Divyashakti? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divyashakti stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divyashakti is ₹68.90 and 52-week low of Divyashakti is ₹44.50 as on .

How has the Divyashakti performed historically in terms of returns? The Divyashakti has shown returns of -1.77% over the past day, -1.75% for the past month, -3.31% over 3 months, -22.9% over 1 year, -10.21% across 3 years, and -10.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Divyashakti? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Divyashakti are 48.92 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global