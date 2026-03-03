Facebook Pixel Code
Divyadhan Recycling Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIVYADHAN RECYCLING INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Divyadhan Recycling Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.95 Closed
4.79₹ 1.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Divyadhan Recycling Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.80₹22.95
₹22.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.20₹62.40
₹22.95
Open Price
₹22.80
Prev. Close
₹21.90
Volume
12,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Divyadhan Recycling Industries has declined 23.61% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.35%.

Divyadhan Recycling Industries’s current P/E of 459.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Divyadhan Recycling Industries		9.8111.41-33.48-49.00-50.91-36.16-23.61
Supreme Industries		-0.187.4519.92-14.6111.9313.5413.39
Shaily Engineering Plastics		0.12-0.51-22.81-11.3526.17104.8336.99
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		2.57-2.325.62-2.2853.3443.6644.98
Ddev Plastiks Industries		-4.52-9.36-6.28-17.5221.410.550.33
Nilkamal		-3.46-4.48-3.24-13.31-11.69-9.82-6.46
Mold-Tek Packaging		-0.100.77-7.76-32.9926.37-16.157.29
All Time Plastics		-7.70-8.95-18.36-25.20-20.06-7.19-4.38
Dhunseri Ventures		-8.22-11.14-19.52-32.37-21.420.9919.56
Arrow Greentech		-5.37-13.58-24.43-30.32-22.6528.9339.30
Pyramid Technoplast		-7.68-9.38-13.61-17.49-7.00-7.63-4.65
TPL Plastech		-7.783.56-3.13-16.77-12.4726.8231.28
Plastiblends India		-5.81-8.81-15.57-28.28-28.74-4.91-10.79
Cool Caps Industries		-16.01-25.34-63.49-66.28-66.85-18.8748.89
Brand Concepts		-7.52-15.47-25.45-13.42-33.004.1460.60
Pil Italica Lifestyle		-6.66-8.58-29.29-42.44-34.564.02-12.80
Avro India		8.055.13-3.65-9.86-13.94-1.1960.82
Mega Flex Plastics		4.6527.3033.00150.00149.3158.6618.95
Master Components		-1.25-2.77-14.18-10.7619.2531.1117.65
Fiberweb (India)		-0.76-2.949.49-8.746.055.99-3.01

Over the last one year, Divyadhan Recycling Industries has declined 50.91% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (11.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (26.17%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (53.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Divyadhan Recycling Industries has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (13.39%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (36.99%).

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Financials

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.221.56
1022.3921.97
2022.6923.03
5027.0927.12
10034.5933.13
20040.9642.82

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Divyadhan Recycling Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.91%, while DII stake decreased to 0.55%, FII holding fell to 2.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Divyadhan Recycling Industries fact sheet for more information

About Divyadhan Recycling Industries

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U39000MH2010PLC202686 and registration number is 202686. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Varun Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pratik Gupta
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Chandra Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Divyadhan Recycling Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Divyadhan Recycling Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divyadhan Recycling Industries is ₹22.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Divyadhan Recycling Industries?

The Divyadhan Recycling Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Divyadhan Recycling Industries?

The market cap of Divyadhan Recycling Industries is ₹32.83 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Divyadhan Recycling Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Divyadhan Recycling Industries are ₹22.95 and ₹22.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Divyadhan Recycling Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divyadhan Recycling Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divyadhan Recycling Industries is ₹62.40 and 52-week low of Divyadhan Recycling Industries is ₹20.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Divyadhan Recycling Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Divyadhan Recycling Industries has shown returns of 4.79% over the past day, 6.25% for the past month, -32.8% over 3 months, -53.35% over 1 year, -36.16% across 3 years, and -23.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Divyadhan Recycling Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Divyadhan Recycling Industries are 459.00 and 0.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Divyadhan Recycling Industries News

