Here's the live share price of Divyadhan Recycling Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Divyadhan Recycling Industries has declined 23.61% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.35%.
Divyadhan Recycling Industries’s current P/E of 459.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Divyadhan Recycling Industries
|9.81
|11.41
|-33.48
|-49.00
|-50.91
|-36.16
|-23.61
|Supreme Industries
|-0.18
|7.45
|19.92
|-14.61
|11.93
|13.54
|13.39
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|0.12
|-0.51
|-22.81
|-11.35
|26.17
|104.83
|36.99
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|2.57
|-2.32
|5.62
|-2.28
|53.34
|43.66
|44.98
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|-4.52
|-9.36
|-6.28
|-17.52
|21.41
|0.55
|0.33
|Nilkamal
|-3.46
|-4.48
|-3.24
|-13.31
|-11.69
|-9.82
|-6.46
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|-0.10
|0.77
|-7.76
|-32.99
|26.37
|-16.15
|7.29
|All Time Plastics
|-7.70
|-8.95
|-18.36
|-25.20
|-20.06
|-7.19
|-4.38
|Dhunseri Ventures
|-8.22
|-11.14
|-19.52
|-32.37
|-21.42
|0.99
|19.56
|Arrow Greentech
|-5.37
|-13.58
|-24.43
|-30.32
|-22.65
|28.93
|39.30
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-7.68
|-9.38
|-13.61
|-17.49
|-7.00
|-7.63
|-4.65
|TPL Plastech
|-7.78
|3.56
|-3.13
|-16.77
|-12.47
|26.82
|31.28
|Plastiblends India
|-5.81
|-8.81
|-15.57
|-28.28
|-28.74
|-4.91
|-10.79
|Cool Caps Industries
|-16.01
|-25.34
|-63.49
|-66.28
|-66.85
|-18.87
|48.89
|Brand Concepts
|-7.52
|-15.47
|-25.45
|-13.42
|-33.00
|4.14
|60.60
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|-6.66
|-8.58
|-29.29
|-42.44
|-34.56
|4.02
|-12.80
|Avro India
|8.05
|5.13
|-3.65
|-9.86
|-13.94
|-1.19
|60.82
|Mega Flex Plastics
|4.65
|27.30
|33.00
|150.00
|149.31
|58.66
|18.95
|Master Components
|-1.25
|-2.77
|-14.18
|-10.76
|19.25
|31.11
|17.65
|Fiberweb (India)
|-0.76
|-2.94
|9.49
|-8.74
|6.05
|5.99
|-3.01
Over the last one year, Divyadhan Recycling Industries has declined 50.91% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (11.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (26.17%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (53.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Divyadhan Recycling Industries has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (13.39%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (36.99%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.2
|21.56
|10
|22.39
|21.97
|20
|22.69
|23.03
|50
|27.09
|27.12
|100
|34.59
|33.13
|200
|40.96
|42.82
In the latest quarter, Divyadhan Recycling Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.91%, while DII stake decreased to 0.55%, FII holding fell to 2.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Divyadhan Recycling Industries fact sheet for more information
Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U39000MH2010PLC202686 and registration number is 202686. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divyadhan Recycling Industries is ₹22.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Divyadhan Recycling Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Divyadhan Recycling Industries is ₹32.83 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Divyadhan Recycling Industries are ₹22.95 and ₹22.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divyadhan Recycling Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divyadhan Recycling Industries is ₹62.40 and 52-week low of Divyadhan Recycling Industries is ₹20.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Divyadhan Recycling Industries has shown returns of 4.79% over the past day, 6.25% for the past month, -32.8% over 3 months, -53.35% over 1 year, -36.16% across 3 years, and -23.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Divyadhan Recycling Industries are 459.00 and 0.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.