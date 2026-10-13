Choosing a winner among India’s drug-making service providers is a bit like picking a restaurant when every menu looks similar.

Financial performance forecasts often look alike, so investors need another way to tell the companies apart. In the Jefferies report dated October 12, 2026, four names deserve a close look. This includes Divi’s Laboratories, Sai Life Sciences, Laurus Labs and Anthem Biosciences.

Out of these, Divi’s and Sai Life lead on the factors the report treats as most important for long-term growth.

As per the global investment bank Jefferies report, investors need to understand what drives a company’s growth. Some of the factors include its relationships with global pharmaceutical companies, manufacturing capabilities, research pipeline and ability to deliver projects reliably.

Let’s take a look at what the report says –

Pharma sector: What is a CRDMO?

In simple words, a Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) works for global drug companies. It helps invent a medicine, tests it and then makes it in bulk.

In the recent years, India’s sector has seen a revival with Sai Life, Anthem Biosciences, Cohance and Piramal Pharma all arriving on the stock market.

Jefferies argues that financial forecasts are only the outcome of deeper business strengths. The report noted, “a key challenge for investors remains differentiating these companies beyond financial performance.”

Divi’s Laboratories and Sai Life Sciences: Big Pharma relationships matter

Relationships with large global pharmaceutical companies could be an important source of future growth for Indian CRDMOs. According to Jefferies report, “We believe the ongoing geographic diversification trend is largely driven by global pharmaceutical companies. Consequently, firms with deeper Big Pharma relationships are likely to outgrow peers.”

The global investment bank report identifies Divi’s Laboratories and Sai Life Sciences as the strongest among the companies assessed on this parameter. Such relationships can help CRDMOs gain access to new projects and build business over the long term, although actual growth will depend on project wins and execution.

Sai Life and Anthem Biosciences: Manufacturing capabilities in focus

The ability to support a drug from its early research stage through large-scale manufacturing is another factor investors should track. Pharmaceutical companies may prefer partners that can handle multiple stages of a drug’s development, reducing the need to work with several service providers.

According to Jefferies, “We view Sai Life as the most integrated Indian CRDMO, followed by Anthem Bio.”

The report also highlighted the importance of contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) services compared with contract research organisation (CRO) services. Manufacturing contracts can provide more consistent revenue once products enter commercial production, although the timing and scale of commercialisation remain important.

Anthem Biosciences: Specialised research and manufacturing

Expertise in newer and more complex drug technologies could help companies differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market. Biologics, peptides and oligonucleotides require specialised research and manufacturing capabilities and can offer opportunities to serve pharmaceutical companies developing advanced treatments.

Jefferies believes Anthem Biosciences has some of the strongest manufacturing capabilities in these areas. These technologies can generate higher revenue per molecule, according to the Jefferies report, while potentially supporting business over several years. However, the commercial opportunity depends on successful project development and customer demand.

Divi’s and Laurus Labs: Project pipeline and manufacturing scale

A CRDMO’s future growth also depends on the nature of the projects it secures. Projects involving large patient populations, high drug volumes and complex molecules can provide greater revenue opportunities.

Jefferies highlighted Divi’s Laboratories and Laurus Labs for their exposure to peptides, while Sai Life Sciences and Anthem Biosciences have healthy pipelines of small-molecule projects.

Manufacturing capacity is another consideration. Large pharmaceutical customers may require dedicated production facilities, significant investment and sufficient technical staff from their partners.

According to Jefferies, “We believe Divi’s and Laurus offer among the strongest large-scale manufacturing capabilities.”

Execution remains critical for all four stocks

Beyond capacity and research expertise, companies must deliver projects on time, maintain product quality and comply with regulatory requirements. Delays or quality issues can affect customer relationships and future business opportunities.

Jefferies noted that operational indicators are not always publicly available, making management quality and past performance useful measures for investors. The firm identifies Divi’s Laboratories, Laurus Labs, Anthem Biosciences and Sai Life Sciences as companies that stand out on execution.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.