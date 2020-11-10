  • MORE MARKET STATS

Divi’s Laboratories Rating ‘Buy’; a strong performance in the second quarter

By: |
November 10, 2020 3:00 AM

Custom synthesis capex boosts FY22 prospects; EPS for FY21/22e up 14/14%; upgraded to ‘Buy’ rating

Globally, few companies are adding capacities for these products which are still growing in single-digit volumes. We increase our FY21 revenue by 6% to reflect this change.

Divi’s reported a 7/18% beat on Ebitda driven by sustained revenues as well as higher gross contribution. We adjust our FY21 revenues upwards but believe that further gains from the earlier capex round will be gradual. Management announced another round of capex which comes on back of assured custom synthesis for big pharma. We upgrade FY21e/FY22e EPS by 14/14% with potential for positive surprises on revenue and margins.

Upgrade to Buy
QoQ revenue increase points to better sustainability than expected: Divi’s revenues grew 25%/1% over the previous two quarters. This is presumably led by de-bottlenecking and new capex in its key generic products, Naproxen and Gabapentin, among others. Globally, few companies are adding capacities for these products which are still growing in single-digit volumes. We increase our FY21 revenue by 6% to reflect this change.

Related News

40-45% of Rs 17-bn round of capex has converted to revenues in FY21e, rest gradual: Out of Rs 17-bn capex undertaken by the company earlier, 30% has gone towards non-revenue projects. Divi’s historic asset turn of 2x should lead to an incremental Rs 24-bn revenue, out of which 40-45% has already converted to revenues, per our estimates.

Higher gross contribution partly driven by backward integration: Cost of raw materials fell sharply by 403bps q-o-q. This is at least partly led by backward integration efforts at Divi’s. Management indicated that only 20-30% of effects of backward integration have been effected today, which implies that there is scope for margin improvement.
Increased visibility of FY22 buildout via custom synthesis: Divi’s is adding a Rs 4,000-mn capex plan to undertake projects for Big pharma.

It has assured orders in hand against this round of capex and plans to start selling in FY22.
Stock expensive, but new custom synthesis capex adds to earnings visibility: Our HOLD rating was driven by gradual uptick from capex. While we still maintain that view, the new Rs 4-bn capex enhances visibility of revenue growth in FY22. Future backward integration efforts and the custom synthesis business could lead to positive margin surprises.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Divis Laboratories Rating ‘Buy’ a strong performance in the second quarter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Equity mutual funds see Rs 2,725-crore outflow in October
2L&T Finance to raise Rs 3,000 crore via rights issue
3S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on vaccine optimism