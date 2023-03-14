Divi’s Laboratories, Page Industries among 207 NSE stocks to touch 52-week lows; 12 hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded flat on Tuesday. Sensex fell around 39 points to 58,198 while Nifty 50 sank below 17,100 after erasing the morning’s gains amid a volatile market. The broader markets traded in the red, the worst loser was Nifty Smallcap 250. Sectorally, few indices traded in the green while Nifty Media outperformed the others, up 0.60%. Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank were the worst losers, down 1.12% each. HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are BPCL, Tata Steel, Titan, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, with BPCL up 1.63%. The biggest laggards are Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, SBI, M&M, Bajaj Finance, with Adani Enterprises down 8.41%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 28 stocks hit their upper price band. Marine Electricals (India), Stampede Capital, Kshitij Polyline, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, Radhika Jeweltech, Future Consumer, Birla Tyres, Lexus Granito (India) were among the scrips.

74 stocks hit their lower price band including Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar, Adani Total Gas, NDTV, Steel Exchange India. Additionally, 17 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 12 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Apar Industries, Medico Remedies, Goyal Aluminiums, Usha Martin, Lexus Granito (India), Fourth Dimension Solutions, Marine Electricals (India), Soma Textiles & Industries, Binani Industries among others.

Alternatively, 207 stocks including Page Industries, Bharat Rasayan, Blue Dart Express, Gillette India, Bayer Cropscience, Pfizer, Info Edge (India), Divi’s Laboratories, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Balaji Amines, MphasiS, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Dr. Lal Path Lab, Venky’s (India), N. B. I. Industrial Finance, Astral, Polyplex Corporation, Astec LifeSciences, NGL Fine-Chem, Sheela Foam, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Cheviot Company, Central Depository Services (India), Muthoot Finance, Excel Industries, Cipla, IPCA Laboratories, Tata Consumer Products, Piramal Enterprises, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Shivalik Rasayan are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Yuken India, Osia Hyper Retail, Manaksia Aluminium Company, Adani Green Energy, Vishal Fabrics, Kilitch Drugs (India), Zota Health Care are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.