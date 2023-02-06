Divis Lab, Metropolis Healthcare among 174 BSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 91 stocks hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty fell in trade on Monday, as Sensex dropped 0.66% or 400 points to trade at 60,441 while Nifty fell 116.2, giving up the 17,800 level. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, SBI, ITC are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, ITC, with Adani Ports up 2.84%. The biggest laggards are Adani Enterprises, Divis Lab, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Infosys, with Adani Enterprises down 4.09%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 91 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Vadilal Industries, Uniphos Enterprises, Vinny OVerseas, Zydus Lifesciences, Vippy Spinpro, Radico Khaitan, Rajesh Exports, The Phosphate Company, SAR Auto Products, Supreme Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Lotus Chocolate, Milkfood, NDR Auto Components, Palco Metals, KEI Industries, Kaynes Technology India, Jindal Saw, Carborundum Universal and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 174 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Adani Green Energy, Aarti Industries, Aarti Pharmalabs, Aksharchem (India), Amal, BASF India, Bal Pharma, Century Textiles & Industries, Entertainment Network (India), Embassy Office Parks REIT, Divis Lab, Clariant Chemicals (India), Dharmaj Crop Guard, Gland Pharma, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Metropolis Healthcare, Kanchi Karpooram, PG Foils, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Relaxo, Sanofi India, Thyrocare, Venky’s (India) and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 38 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Archean Chemical Industries, Baid Finserv, Bharat Bijlee, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Carborundum Universal, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Zydus Lifesciences, Vadilal Industries, Supreme Industries among others.

Alternatively, 109 stocks including Sanofi India, Divi’s Laboratories, BASF India, Adani Transmission, Metropolis Healthcare, Gland Pharma, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Adani Green Energy, Relaxo Footwears, Seamec, Aarti Industries, HLE Glascoat, Thyrocare Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance Company are at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers

SBI, Infosys, Reliance Industries, ITC, Axis Bank are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.