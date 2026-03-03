Here's the live share price of Divine Hira Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Divine Hira Jewellers has gained 24.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 203.22%.
Divine Hira Jewellers’s current P/E of 54.74x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Divine Hira Jewellers
|-3.98
|13.21
|48.91
|189.83
|203.22
|44.74
|24.84
|Titan Company
|-0.56
|4.96
|11.85
|15.71
|38.56
|21.24
|23.70
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.27
|4.64
|-18.01
|-21.85
|-8.79
|50.84
|39.81
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.69
|20.82
|17.35
|72.52
|112.54
|98.91
|66.22
|PC Jeweller
|-7.05
|-10.09
|-9.30
|-30.97
|-12.20
|44.07
|25.76
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.01
|-3.93
|-15.16
|-8.96
|-1.86
|-12.66
|-7.80
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|9.86
|0.58
|-19.15
|-20.29
|-18.82
|-6.71
|-4.08
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.65
|6.39
|0.45
|18.61
|3.41
|122.82
|72.69
|Senco Gold
|-4.94
|0.79
|1.00
|-18.93
|7.85
|14.85
|8.66
|Rajesh Exports
|-11.00
|-18.22
|-27.98
|-24.61
|-12.22
|-39.59
|-23.40
|Goldiam International
|-1.58
|-2.67
|-8.43
|-13.42
|-2.67
|35.50
|37.88
|D P Abhushan
|-4.80
|-10.05
|-24.23
|-27.04
|-13.11
|55.27
|56.58
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-10.76
|-2.01
|-1.24
|18.46
|18.46
|5.81
|3.45
|Motisons Jewellers
|-5.27
|22.38
|-7.88
|-22.93
|-10.34
|13.37
|7.82
|Shanti Gold International
|-6.74
|-1.73
|-3.42
|-14.95
|-12.41
|-4.32
|-2.61
|Renaissance Global
|-0.60
|-5.11
|-7.38
|0.41
|-10.15
|9.35
|14.01
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.55
|-12.49
|-17.34
|-24.17
|-11.31
|27.86
|13.40
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|-0.03
|-8.71
|-15.85
|-20.70
|-16.83
|-9.84
|-6.02
|Radhika Jeweltech
|-6.35
|-10.86
|-19.19
|-32.94
|-25.52
|24.21
|14.15
|RBZ Jewellers
|-2.13
|-14.19
|-10.14
|-10.51
|-17.69
|5.10
|3.03
Over the last one year, Divine Hira Jewellers has gained 203.22% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.56%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.79%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Divine Hira Jewellers has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|269.98
|267.36
|10
|267.49
|264.34
|20
|249.69
|256.13
|50
|238.61
|234.08
|100
|189.96
|199.13
|200
|128.7
|139.48
In the latest quarter, Divine Hira Jewellers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Divine Hira Jewellers fact sheet for more information
Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36999MH2022PLC387009 and registration number is 387009. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 358.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divine Hira Jewellers is ₹259.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Divine Hira Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Divine Hira Jewellers is ₹338.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Divine Hira Jewellers are ₹260.70 and ₹259.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divine Hira Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divine Hira Jewellers is ₹272.00 and 52-week low of Divine Hira Jewellers is ₹43.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Divine Hira Jewellers has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 13.98% for the past month, 44.11% over 3 months, 203.22% over 1 year, 44.74% across 3 years, and 24.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Divine Hira Jewellers are 54.74 and 7.27 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.