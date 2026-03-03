Facebook Pixel Code
Divine Hira Jewellers Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIVINE HIRA JEWELLERS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Divine Hira Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹259.25 Closed
-1.98₹ -5.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:15 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Divine Hira Jewellers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹259.25₹260.70
₹259.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.00₹272.00
₹259.25
Open Price
₹260.70
Prev. Close
₹264.50
Volume
8,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Divine Hira Jewellers has gained 24.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 203.22%.

Divine Hira Jewellers’s current P/E of 54.74x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Divine Hira Jewellers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Divine Hira Jewellers		-3.9813.2148.91189.83203.2244.7424.84
Titan Company		-0.564.9611.8515.7138.5621.2423.70
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.274.64-18.01-21.85-8.7950.8439.81
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.6920.8217.3572.52112.5498.9166.22
PC Jeweller		-7.05-10.09-9.30-30.97-12.2044.0725.76
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.01-3.93-15.16-8.96-1.86-12.66-7.80
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		9.860.58-19.15-20.29-18.82-6.71-4.08
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.656.390.4518.613.41122.8272.69
Senco Gold		-4.940.791.00-18.937.8514.858.66
Rajesh Exports		-11.00-18.22-27.98-24.61-12.22-39.59-23.40
Goldiam International		-1.58-2.67-8.43-13.42-2.6735.5037.88
D P Abhushan		-4.80-10.05-24.23-27.04-13.1155.2756.58
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-10.76-2.01-1.2418.4618.465.813.45
Motisons Jewellers		-5.2722.38-7.88-22.93-10.3413.377.82
Shanti Gold International		-6.74-1.73-3.42-14.95-12.41-4.32-2.61
Renaissance Global		-0.60-5.11-7.380.41-10.159.3514.01
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.55-12.49-17.34-24.17-11.3127.8613.40
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		-0.03-8.71-15.85-20.70-16.83-9.84-6.02
Radhika Jeweltech		-6.35-10.86-19.19-32.94-25.5224.2114.15
RBZ Jewellers		-2.13-14.19-10.14-10.51-17.695.103.03

Over the last one year, Divine Hira Jewellers has gained 203.22% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.56%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.79%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Divine Hira Jewellers has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.81%).

Divine Hira Jewellers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Divine Hira Jewellers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5269.98267.36
10267.49264.34
20249.69256.13
50238.61234.08
100189.96199.13
200128.7139.48

Divine Hira Jewellers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Divine Hira Jewellers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Divine Hira Jewellers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Divine Hira Jewellers fact sheet for more information

About Divine Hira Jewellers

Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36999MH2022PLC387009 and registration number is 387009. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 358.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Hirachand Pukhraj Gulecha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Niraj Hirachand Gulecha
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Khushbu Niraj Gulecha
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Hiram Zubair Shaikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Premkumar Bohra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Divine Hira Jewellers Share Price

What is the share price of Divine Hira Jewellers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divine Hira Jewellers is ₹259.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Divine Hira Jewellers?

The Divine Hira Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Divine Hira Jewellers?

The market cap of Divine Hira Jewellers is ₹338.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Divine Hira Jewellers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Divine Hira Jewellers are ₹260.70 and ₹259.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Divine Hira Jewellers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divine Hira Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divine Hira Jewellers is ₹272.00 and 52-week low of Divine Hira Jewellers is ₹43.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Divine Hira Jewellers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Divine Hira Jewellers has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 13.98% for the past month, 44.11% over 3 months, 203.22% over 1 year, 44.74% across 3 years, and 24.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Divine Hira Jewellers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Divine Hira Jewellers are 54.74 and 7.27 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Divine Hira Jewellers News

