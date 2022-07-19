Dividend shares this week: Tech Mahindra, TTK Prestige, Federal Bank, Larsen & Toubro, more; check full list

Domestic headline indices have started the day’s trade in the red amid weak global cues. S&P BSE Sensex slipped around 150 points on opening bell while Nifty 50 was down nearly 50 points but still above 16,200. Domestic stock markets have been witnessing a battle between bulls and bears as they navigate through multiple headwinds including inflation, elevated crude oil prices, falling rupee, and rising interest rates. Amid this tug of war between bulls and bears, a long list of companies will hand out dividends to their shareholders. These include index heavyweights such as Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra and many more.

Going ex-dividend today

Among stocks that turn ex-dividend today are Karur Vysya Bank, Federal Bank, Grindwell Norton, Granules India, and Heranba Industries.

-Karur Vysya Bank has announced a dividend of Rs 1.6 per share.

-Federal Bank shareholders will get Rs 1.8 per share.

-Grindwell Norton has announced a dividend of Rs 12 per share.

-Granules India shareholders are to get Rs 0.8 per share.

Ex-dividend on July 20

-Tomorrow shares of Panasonic Energy will trade ex-dividend. Investors of the company will receive a dividend of Rs 7.5 per share.

-Usha Martin will also turn ex-dividend tomorrow. The company has announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services’ investors will get Rs 3.6 per share as a dividend.

-Orient Cement has also announced a dividend of Rs 1.8 per share. Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow.

-V-Guard Industries investors will get Rs 1.3 per share dividend after shares turn ex-dividend tomorrow.

Later this week

-BASF India shareholders will receive a dividend of Rs 6 per share after shares trade ex-dividend on Thursday, July 21.

-Blue Star has announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share for investors.

-Engineering major Larsen & Toubro’s shareholders are to get a dividend of Rs 22 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend from July 21.

-TTK Prestige will trade ex-dividend on July 21 after which investors will get a dividend of Rs 3.5 per share.

-Thermax has announced a dividend of Rs 9 per share.

-IT major Tech Mahindra has announced a dividend of Rs 15 per share. The stock turns ex-dividend on July 21.

-Bajaj Consumer shares will trade ex-dividend from July 22. Shareholders will get a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

-Godrej Agrovet investors are to get a dividend of Rs 9.5 per share after the stock turns ex-dividend on Friday.