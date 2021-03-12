Dividend calendar: Record date for dividend payment approaching this month for these company shares

Regulatory filings show that a number of firms have fixed the record date for their dividend payments. (image: REUTERS)

Dalal Street companies are on track to approve and pay their interim or final dividend to investors in the coming weeks. Regulatory filings show that a number of firms have fixed the record date for their dividend payments. In the current low-interest-rate scenario where liquidity is abundant, analysts have said that the possibility of higher dividend payouts in the coming quarters by India Inc can not be ruled out. ICICI Direct had earlier said that improving cash flows with companies could leave more space for dividends and buybacks in the near future. Here are the companies that have recently announced dividends with record dates fast approaching.

Ambuja Cement: Ambuja Cement has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 per share to be paid on and from April 23, to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as on March 22, 2021. The company would seek shareholder approval for the same at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, April 9.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share to be paid to those shareholders whose names appear in the record of the Company/Depository(ies) as of March 19, 2021. The aforesaid Interim Dividend will be paid to the Shareholders on or before April 4 this year.

Kirloskar Oil: Interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, has been announced by Kirloskar Oil. The company has said that the payment thereof shall be made on or before April 3, 2021. The Record date to determine the list of eligible members for payment of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2020-21, is fixed as March 18, 2021.

Mold-Tek Technologies: An interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21, has been declared by the company. This is 30% of the face value of Rs. 2 per share. Mold-Tek-Technologies has proposed March 17 as the record date for the dividend. The same would be paid on or from March 20 to April 7.

Mold-Tek Packaging: The firm has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2020-21. This is 60% of the face value of Rs 5/- per share. The record date for the purpose of interim dividend has been fixed as March 17, 2021. The interim dividend declared will be paid on or from March 20 to April 7. The Partly Paid equity shareholders of the company will receive the dividends in proportion to the amount paid up on the equity shares.

Coal India: State-run Coal India has declared the second interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 of Rs 5 per share of the face value of Rs 10 per equity share. The PSU firm has fixed Tuesday, March 16 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend on equity shares for the Financial year 2020-21.