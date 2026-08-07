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Divi's Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIVI'S LABORATORIES

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Manufacturing
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE HealthcareBSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE India Sector LeadersBSE Sensex Next 30BSE SENSEX Next 50BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Divi's Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8,248.50 Closed
-0.52₹ -43.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Divi's Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8,237.50₹8,330.90
₹8,248.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5,637.50₹8,495.00
₹8,248.50
Open Price
₹8,289.95
Prev. Close
₹8,291.55
Volume
68,704

Source: Dion Global

Divi's Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Divi's Laboratories has gained 34.50% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%), Cipla (-1.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Divi's Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (26.36%).

Divi's Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Divi's Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57,886.898,176.75
107,611.687,921.83
207,329.687,598.07
506,939.337,157.14
1006,634.896,856.15
2006,514.476,599.7

Source: Dion Global

Divi's Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Divi's Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.38%, FII holding fell to 20.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Divi's Laboratories Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
23,00,0001.771,513.17
20,32,0242.431,336.87
18,01,0661.111,184.92
15,70,0002.181,032.9
10,02,5472.07659.58
9,20,0002.55605.27
8,88,8570.55584.78
8,61,1901.06566.58
8,56,1211.82563.24
8,43,3855.01554.86

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Divi's Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTDivi's Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTDivi's Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTDivi's Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 01, 2026, 05:06 PM IST ISTDivi's Laboratories - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 01, 2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 02:44 PM IST ISTDivi's Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Divi's Laboratories

Divi's Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1990PLC011854 and registration number is 011854. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10388.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Ramesh B V Nimmagadda
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Dr. Murali K Divi
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Kiran S Divi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Nilima Prasad Divi
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. S Devendra Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. N V Ramana
    Executive Director
  • Prof. S Ganapaty
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Sunaina Singh
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rajendra Kumar Premchand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K V Chowdary
    Independent Director

FAQs on Divi's Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Divi's Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divi's Laboratories is ₹8,248.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Divi's Laboratories?

The Divi's Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Divi's Laboratories?

The market cap of Divi's Laboratories is ₹218,971.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Divi's Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Divi's Laboratories are ₹8,330.90 and ₹8,237.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Divi's Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divi's Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divi's Laboratories is ₹8,495.00 and 52-week low of Divi's Laboratories is ₹5,637.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Divi's Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Divi's Laboratories has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, 21.83% for the past month, 23.1% over 3 months, 34.5% over 1 year, 28.25% across 3 years, and 10.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Divi's Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Divi's Laboratories are 74.86 and 13.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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