What is the share price of Divi's Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divi's Laboratories is ₹8,248.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Divi's Laboratories? The Divi's Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Divi's Laboratories? The market cap of Divi's Laboratories is ₹218,971.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Divi's Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Divi's Laboratories are ₹8,330.90 and ₹8,237.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Divi's Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divi's Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divi's Laboratories is ₹8,495.00 and 52-week low of Divi's Laboratories is ₹5,637.50 as on .

How has the Divi's Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Divi's Laboratories has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, 21.83% for the past month, 23.1% over 3 months, 34.5% over 1 year, 28.25% across 3 years, and 10.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Divi's Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Divi's Laboratories are 74.86 and 13.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global