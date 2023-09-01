Follow Us

Divi's Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

DIVI'S LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹3,589.30 Closed
-0.08-2.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Divi's Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,529.75₹3,600.00
₹3,589.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,730.00₹3,934.70
₹3,589.30
Open Price
₹3,586.00
Prev. Close
₹3,592.10
Volume
5,86,277

Divi's Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,614.85
  • R23,642.55
  • R33,685.1
  • Pivot
    3,572.3
  • S13,544.6
  • S23,502.05
  • S33,474.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,603.213,628.39
  • 103,572.123,648.76
  • 203,641.83,667.97
  • 503,635.033,630.97
  • 1003,654.523,527.33
  • 2003,978.123,486.07

Divi's Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

Divi's Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Divi's Laboratories Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund61,44,7283.792,263.9
Axis Long Term Equity Fund41,78,7614.781,539.58
SBI Focused Equity Fund40,95,1435.041,508.77
SBI Blue Chip Fund27,81,7102.611,024.87
SBI Nifty 50 ETF23,83,8220.54878.27
Axis Focused 25 Fund23,65,8105.58871.64
SBI Multicap Fund13,00,0003.72478.96
SBI Magnum Global Fund11,90,0007.11438.43
UTI Flexi Cap Fund8,53,8061.22314.57
SBI Large & Midcap Fund8,30,0002.2305.8
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Divi's Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Divi's Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    16-Aug, 2023 | 08:55 AM

About Divi's Laboratories Ltd.

Divi's Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1990PLC011854 and registration number is 011854. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8879.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Ramesh B V Nimmagadda
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Dr. Murali K Divi
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Kiran S Divi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Nilima Prasad Divi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Madhusudana Rao Divi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. N V Ramana
    Executive Director
  • Mr. K V K Seshavataram
    Independent Director
  • Dr. G Suresh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Ranga Rao
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Sunaina Singh
    Independent Director
  • Dr. S Ganapaty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K V Chowdary
    Independent Director

FAQs on Divi's Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Divi's Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. is ₹95,358.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Divi's Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. is 52.3 and PB ratio of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. is 7.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Divi's Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divi's Laboratories Ltd. is ₹3,589.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Divi's Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divi's Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. is ₹3,934.70 and 52-week low of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. is ₹2,730.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

