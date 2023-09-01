Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
|-0.65
|-5.11
|0.20
|0.18
|-10.13
|-17.88
|8.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|61,44,728
|3.79
|2,263.9
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|41,78,761
|4.78
|1,539.58
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|40,95,143
|5.04
|1,508.77
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|27,81,710
|2.61
|1,024.87
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|23,83,822
|0.54
|878.27
|Axis Focused 25 Fund
|23,65,810
|5.58
|871.64
|SBI Multicap Fund
|13,00,000
|3.72
|478.96
|SBI Magnum Global Fund
|11,90,000
|7.11
|438.43
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|8,53,806
|1.22
|314.57
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|8,30,000
|2.2
|305.8
Divi's Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1990PLC011854 and registration number is 011854. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8879.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. is ₹95,358.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. is 52.3 and PB ratio of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. is 7.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divi's Laboratories Ltd. is ₹3,589.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divi's Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. is ₹3,934.70 and 52-week low of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. is ₹2,730.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.