Here's the live share price of Divi's Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Divi's Laboratories has gained 34.50% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%), Cipla (-1.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Divi's Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (26.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7,886.89
|8,176.75
|10
|7,611.68
|7,921.83
|20
|7,329.68
|7,598.07
|50
|6,939.33
|7,157.14
|100
|6,634.89
|6,856.15
|200
|6,514.47
|6,599.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Divi's Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.38%, FII holding fell to 20.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|23,00,000
|1.77
|1,513.17
|20,32,024
|2.43
|1,336.87
|18,01,066
|1.11
|1,184.92
|15,70,000
|2.18
|1,032.9
|10,02,547
|2.07
|659.58
|9,20,000
|2.55
|605.27
|8,88,857
|0.55
|584.78
|8,61,190
|1.06
|566.58
|8,56,121
|1.82
|563.24
|8,43,385
|5.01
|554.86
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Divi's Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Divi's Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Divi's Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:06 PM IST IST
|Divi's Laboratories - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 01, 2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:44 PM IST IST
|Divi's Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Divi's Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1990PLC011854 and registration number is 011854. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10388.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divi's Laboratories is ₹8,248.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Divi's Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Divi's Laboratories is ₹218,971.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Divi's Laboratories are ₹8,330.90 and ₹8,237.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divi's Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divi's Laboratories is ₹8,495.00 and 52-week low of Divi's Laboratories is ₹5,637.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Divi's Laboratories has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, 21.83% for the past month, 23.1% over 3 months, 34.5% over 1 year, 28.25% across 3 years, and 10.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Divi's Laboratories are 74.86 and 13.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.
Source: Dion Global