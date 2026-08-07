Here's the live share price of Diva Organic Living along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Diva Organic Living
|0.69
|14.72
|26.97
|55.58
|62.92
|-61.84
|-14.64
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Diva Organic Living has gained 62.92% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Diva Organic Living has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.63
|6.68
|10
|6.01
|6.28
|20
|5.85
|5.87
|50
|4.88
|5.21
|100
|4.51
|4.85
|200
|4.56
|5.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Diva Organic Living remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.10%, and public shareholding unchanged at 63.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 04, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|Diva Organic Living - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 02, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Diva Organic Living - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 02, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Diva Organic Living - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 20, 2026, 07:13 PM IST IST
|Diva Organic Living - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Dec 18, 2025, 02:09 AM IST IST
|White Organic Retail - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Source: Dion Global
Diva Organic Living Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L39000MH2011PLC225123 and registration number is 225123. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of cereals and pulses, tea, coffee, spices and flour. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diva Organic Living is ₹7.25 as on Sep 08, 2025.
The Diva Organic Living is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Diva Organic Living is ₹23.72 Cr as on Sep 08, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Diva Organic Living are ₹7.30 and ₹6.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diva Organic Living stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diva Organic Living is ₹7.30 and 52-week low of Diva Organic Living is ₹3.27 as on Sep 08, 2025.
The Diva Organic Living has shown returns of 4.17% over the past day, 14.72% for the past month, 26.97% over 3 months, 62.92% over 1 year, -61.84% across 3 years, and -14.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diva Organic Living are -1.79 and 1.95 on Sep 08, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global