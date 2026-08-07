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Diva Organic Living Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIVA ORGANIC LIVING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Diva Organic Living along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.25 Closed
4.17₹ 0.29
As on Sep 08, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Diva Organic Living Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.70₹7.30
₹7.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.27₹7.30
₹7.25
Open Price
₹7.30
Prev. Close
₹6.96
Volume
3,40,828

Source: Dion Global

Diva Organic Living Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Diva Organic Living		0.6914.7226.9755.5862.92-61.84-14.64
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Diva Organic Living has gained 62.92% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Diva Organic Living has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Diva Organic Living Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Diva Organic Living Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.636.68
106.016.28
205.855.87
504.885.21
1004.514.85
2004.565.79

Source: Dion Global

Diva Organic Living Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Diva Organic Living remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.10%, and public shareholding unchanged at 63.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Diva Organic Living Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 04, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTDiva Organic Living - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 02, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTDiva Organic Living - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 02, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTDiva Organic Living - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 20, 2026, 07:13 PM IST ISTDiva Organic Living - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Dec 18, 2025, 02:09 AM IST ISTWhite Organic Retail - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR

Source: Dion Global

About Diva Organic Living

Diva Organic Living Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L39000MH2011PLC225123 and registration number is 225123. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of cereals and pulses, tea, coffee, spices and flour. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Syamdas Sivadas
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Suvarna Ramchandra Shinde
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Archana Chirawawala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay Sethia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sneha Zabak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Diva Organic Living Share Price

What is the share price of Diva Organic Living?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diva Organic Living is ₹7.25 as on Sep 08, 2025.

What kind of stock is Diva Organic Living?

The Diva Organic Living is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diva Organic Living?

The market cap of Diva Organic Living is ₹23.72 Cr as on Sep 08, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Diva Organic Living?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Diva Organic Living are ₹7.30 and ₹6.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diva Organic Living?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diva Organic Living stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diva Organic Living is ₹7.30 and 52-week low of Diva Organic Living is ₹3.27 as on Sep 08, 2025.

How has the Diva Organic Living performed historically in terms of returns?

The Diva Organic Living has shown returns of 4.17% over the past day, 14.72% for the past month, 26.97% over 3 months, 62.92% over 1 year, -61.84% across 3 years, and -14.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diva Organic Living?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diva Organic Living are -1.79 and 1.95 on Sep 08, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Diva Organic Living News

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