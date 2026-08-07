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Disha Resources Share Price

NSE
BSE

DISHA RESOURCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Disha Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.28 Closed
4.80₹ 1.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Disha Resources Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.73₹27.30
₹27.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.12₹30.00
₹27.28
Open Price
₹26.03
Prev. Close
₹26.03
Volume
2,80,756

Source: Dion Global

Disha Resources Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Disha Resources		-0.73-0.80-3.2343.5857.9653.4524.26
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Disha Resources has gained 57.96% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Disha Resources has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Disha Resources Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Disha Resources Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.4427.38
1027.2727.33
2027.4726.96
5024.6125.61
10023.5624.07
20021.1122.49

Source: Dion Global

Disha Resources Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Disha Resources saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Disha Resources Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTDisha Resources - Unaudted Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTDisha Resources - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome
Jul 17, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTDisha Resources - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarte
Jul 11, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTDisha Resources - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTDisha Resources - Intimation Under Regulation 7(2) (B) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Disha Resources

Disha Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1995PLC024869 and registration number is 024869. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Awtar Kabra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Suyog Nildawar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rahul Fulchand Ramteke
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Moreshiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nilesh Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Padmaja Deshmukh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Disha Resources Share Price

What is the share price of Disha Resources?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Disha Resources is ₹27.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Disha Resources?

The Disha Resources is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Disha Resources?

The market cap of Disha Resources is ₹19.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Disha Resources?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Disha Resources are ₹27.30 and ₹24.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Disha Resources?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Disha Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Disha Resources is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Disha Resources is ₹15.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Disha Resources performed historically in terms of returns?

The Disha Resources has shown returns of 4.8% over the past day, -0.8% for the past month, -3.23% over 3 months, 57.96% over 1 year, 53.45% across 3 years, and 24.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Disha Resources?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Disha Resources are -620.00 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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