Here's the live share price of Disha Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Disha Resources
|-0.73
|-0.80
|-3.23
|43.58
|57.96
|53.45
|24.26
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Disha Resources has gained 57.96% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Disha Resources has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.44
|27.38
|10
|27.27
|27.33
|20
|27.47
|26.96
|50
|24.61
|25.61
|100
|23.56
|24.07
|200
|21.11
|22.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Disha Resources saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Disha Resources - Unaudted Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Disha Resources - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Disha Resources - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarte
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Disha Resources - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Disha Resources - Intimation Under Regulation 7(2) (B) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Disha Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1995PLC024869 and registration number is 024869. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Disha Resources is ₹27.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Disha Resources is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Disha Resources is ₹19.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Disha Resources are ₹27.30 and ₹24.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Disha Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Disha Resources is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Disha Resources is ₹15.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Disha Resources has shown returns of 4.8% over the past day, -0.8% for the past month, -3.23% over 3 months, 57.96% over 1 year, 53.45% across 3 years, and 24.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Disha Resources are -620.00 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global