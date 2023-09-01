Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Disha Resources Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DISHA RESOURCES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.35 Closed
1.850.17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Disha Resources Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.01₹9.35
₹9.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.08₹32.55
₹9.35
Open Price
₹9.35
Prev. Close
₹9.18
Volume
23,423

Disha Resources Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.46
  • R29.58
  • R39.8
  • Pivot
    9.24
  • S19.12
  • S28.9
  • S38.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.139.11
  • 1024.758.91
  • 2024.938.69
  • 5020.959.31
  • 10024.5611.71
  • 20018.3814.3

Disha Resources Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.0822.542.75-65.07-62.90-2.0974.44
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Disha Resources Ltd. Share Holdings

Disha Resources Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Disha Resources Ltd.

Disha Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1995PLC024869 and registration number is 024869. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Awtar Kabra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Neerajkumar Maheshwari
    Director
  • Mrs. Mukta Maheshwari
    Director
  • Mr. Vipul Vashi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Dad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Ashok Kumar Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Prasad Kabra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Disha Resources Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Disha Resources Ltd.?

The market cap of Disha Resources Ltd. is ₹6.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Disha Resources Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Disha Resources Ltd. is 2.41 and PB ratio of Disha Resources Ltd. is 0.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Disha Resources Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Disha Resources Ltd. is ₹9.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Disha Resources Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Disha Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Disha Resources Ltd. is ₹32.55 and 52-week low of Disha Resources Ltd. is ₹7.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data