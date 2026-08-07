What is the share price of Disha Resources? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Disha Resources is ₹27.28 as on .

What kind of stock is Disha Resources? The Disha Resources is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Disha Resources? The market cap of Disha Resources is ₹19.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Disha Resources? Today’s highest and lowest price of Disha Resources are ₹27.30 and ₹24.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Disha Resources? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Disha Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Disha Resources is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Disha Resources is ₹15.12 as on .

How has the Disha Resources performed historically in terms of returns? The Disha Resources has shown returns of 4.8% over the past day, -0.8% for the past month, -3.23% over 3 months, 57.96% over 1 year, 53.45% across 3 years, and 24.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Disha Resources? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Disha Resources are -620.00 and 0.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global