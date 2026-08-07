Here's the live share price of Disa India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Disa India
|-4.38
|-3.25
|-5.05
|-10.69
|-17.32
|-1.33
|16.51
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Disa India has declined 17.32% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Disa India has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12,289.56
|12,324.35
|10
|12,177.37
|12,267.82
|20
|12,130.63
|12,194.22
|50
|11,916.84
|12,078.52
|100
|11,920.76
|12,085.73
|200
|12,270.15
|12,421.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Disa India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,14,711
|0.29
|136.25
|248
|0.42
|0.29
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Disa India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026, As Per Regulation 29 Of The
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Disa India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Disa India - Notice Of The 41St Annual General Meeting (AGM)
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Disa India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|Disa India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Disa India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1984PLC006116 and registration number is 006116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 424.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Disa India is ₹11,725.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Disa India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Disa India is ₹1,705.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Disa India are ₹12,179.00 and ₹11,685.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Disa India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Disa India is ₹14,693.00 and 52-week low of Disa India is ₹10,414.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Disa India has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, -3.25% for the past month, -5.05% over 3 months, -17.32% over 1 year, -1.33% across 3 years, and 16.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Disa India are 31.80 and 5.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.71 per annum.
Source: Dion Global