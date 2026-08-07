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Disa India Share Price

NSE
BSE

DISA INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Disa India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11,725.00 Closed
0.28₹ 32.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Disa India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11,685.00₹12,179.00
₹11,725.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10,414.00₹14,693.00
₹11,725.00
Open Price
₹12,179.00
Prev. Close
₹11,692.80
Volume
19

Source: Dion Global

Disa India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Disa India		-4.38-3.25-5.05-10.69-17.32-1.3316.51
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Disa India has declined 17.32% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Disa India has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Disa India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Disa India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512,289.5612,324.35
1012,177.3712,267.82
2012,130.6312,194.22
5011,916.8412,078.52
10011,920.7612,085.73
20012,270.1512,421.09

Source: Dion Global

Disa India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Disa India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Disa India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,14,7110.29136.25
2480.420.29

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Disa India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTDisa India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026, As Per Regulation 29 Of The
Jul 20, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTDisa India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 20, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTDisa India - Notice Of The 41St Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Jul 20, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTDisa India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 07, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTDisa India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Disa India

Disa India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1984PLC006116 and registration number is 006116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 424.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Deepa Agar Hingorani
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Lokesh Saxena
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Malvieka Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ulla Hartvig Plathe Tonnesen
    Director
  • Mr. Ranjan Sen
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vidya Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Muralidharan Angadu Mohanakrishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Disa India Share Price

What is the share price of Disa India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Disa India is ₹11,725.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Disa India?

The Disa India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Disa India?

The market cap of Disa India is ₹1,705.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Disa India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Disa India are ₹12,179.00 and ₹11,685.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Disa India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Disa India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Disa India is ₹14,693.00 and 52-week low of Disa India is ₹10,414.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Disa India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Disa India has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, -3.25% for the past month, -5.05% over 3 months, -17.32% over 1 year, -1.33% across 3 years, and 16.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Disa India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Disa India are 31.80 and 5.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.71 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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