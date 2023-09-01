Follow Us

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DISA INDIA LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹14,501.00 Closed
0.5375.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Disa India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14,005.00₹14,997.00
₹14,501.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7,325.00₹15,444.00
₹14,501.00
Open Price
₹14,899.95
Prev. Close
₹14,425.20
Volume
157

Disa India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114,997
  • R215,493
  • R315,989
  • Pivot
    14,501
  • S114,005
  • S213,509
  • S313,013

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57,761.4714,469.39
  • 107,831.9414,313.45
  • 207,700.3713,789.21
  • 507,878.7312,294.52
  • 1007,213.4610,883.01
  • 2006,728.329,575.38

Disa India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.6321.9873.9180.5971.01316.78142.13
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

Disa India Ltd. Share Holdings

Disa India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Contra Fund1,14,7111135.25
LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund1,2420.171.46
LIC MF Infrastructure Fund6940.740.82

Disa India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Disa India Ltd.

Disa India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1984PLC006116 and registration number is 006116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 247.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Deepa Hingorani
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Lokesh Saxena
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhagya Chandra Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ulla P Tonnesen
    Director
  • Mr. Anders Wilhjelm
    Director
  • Mr. Michael Declan Guerin
    Director

FAQs on Disa India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Disa India Ltd.?

The market cap of Disa India Ltd. is ₹2,108.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Disa India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Disa India Ltd. is 57.93 and PB ratio of Disa India Ltd. is 9.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Disa India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Disa India Ltd. is ₹14,501.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Disa India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Disa India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Disa India Ltd. is ₹15,444.00 and 52-week low of Disa India Ltd. is ₹7,325.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

