Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.63
|21.98
|73.91
|80.59
|71.01
|316.78
|142.13
|0.81
|1.97
|28.02
|46.79
|71.38
|342.12
|339.21
|29.25
|30.05
|66.04
|87.05
|126.46
|253.05
|66.99
|11.62
|29.30
|124.04
|197.74
|208.64
|538.94
|270.82
|2.43
|-6.20
|3.35
|18.81
|38.00
|198.70
|220.49
|12.63
|8.27
|31.61
|40.02
|22.72
|346.44
|112.27
|-0.46
|22.93
|129.33
|281.93
|391.93
|1,724.89
|827.52
|18.22
|25.88
|66.19
|103.83
|32.49
|258.72
|195.06
|5.41
|14.62
|65.06
|127.41
|141.06
|2,905.20
|1,286.30
|5.18
|14.45
|27.44
|41.78
|15.90
|612.99
|493.51
|0.18
|4.38
|59.29
|114.41
|186.18
|1,130.33
|440.66
|7.47
|15.22
|15.46
|4.87
|0.88
|-7.37
|346.78
|3.26
|-1.27
|47.86
|92.16
|68.77
|369.02
|102.76
|8.47
|11.18
|39.33
|66.76
|84.78
|158.36
|92.72
|-0.38
|-4.58
|13.49
|58.64
|44.68
|165.66
|12.20
|13.28
|40.78
|148.83
|219.52
|196.60
|435.81
|131.15
|-0.14
|-14.54
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|2.94
|-8.53
|-4.92
|11.47
|-21.69
|114.56
|1,487.65
|14.01
|16.45
|66.33
|108.54
|196.01
|929.65
|409.69
|-0.96
|-3.43
|39.92
|94.49
|135.74
|293.37
|356.09
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Contra Fund
|1,14,711
|1
|135.25
|LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund
|1,242
|0.17
|1.46
|LIC MF Infrastructure Fund
|694
|0.74
|0.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Disa India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1984PLC006116 and registration number is 006116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 247.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Disa India Ltd. is ₹2,108.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Disa India Ltd. is 57.93 and PB ratio of Disa India Ltd. is 9.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Disa India Ltd. is ₹14,501.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Disa India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Disa India Ltd. is ₹15,444.00 and 52-week low of Disa India Ltd. is ₹7,325.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.