Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.04
|10.24
|30.48
|48.48
|-35.54
|-35.54
|-35.54
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2011PLC066400 and registration number is 066400. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹25.77 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. is 1.06 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹21.53 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹33.60 and 52-week low of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹10.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.