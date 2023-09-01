Follow Us

DIPNA PHARMACHEM LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.53 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.53₹23.00
₹21.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.50₹33.60
₹21.53
Open Price
₹21.95
Prev. Close
₹21.53
Volume
0

Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.51
  • R223.49
  • R323.98
  • Pivot
    22.02
  • S121.04
  • S220.55
  • S319.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.4721.36
  • 1022.1121.13
  • 2022.9520.94
  • 5015.9720.62
  • 1007.9919.91
  • 2003.9919.78

Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.0410.2430.4848.48-35.54-35.54-35.54
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. Share Holdings

Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Dipna Pharmachem Ltd.

Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2011PLC066400 and registration number is 066400. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Keyur Dipakkumar Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Dipna Keyur Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nandish Shaileshbhai Jani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chinu Kalal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dipna Pharmachem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd.?

The market cap of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹25.77 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. is 1.06 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹21.53 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹33.60 and 52-week low of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹10.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.

