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Dipna Pharmachem Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIPNA PHARMACHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Dipna Pharmachem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.89 Closed
9.64₹ 0.43
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dipna Pharmachem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.46₹4.96
₹4.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.90₹25.00
₹4.89
Open Price
₹4.46
Prev. Close
₹4.46
Volume
1,53,000

Source: Dion Global

Dipna Pharmachem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dipna Pharmachem		8.91-14.36-41.16-61.80-76.52-34.52-29.18
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dipna Pharmachem has declined 76.52% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Dipna Pharmachem has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Dipna Pharmachem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dipna Pharmachem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.434.42
104.724.59
205.185.01
506.416.13
1007.647.92
20012.3910.65

Source: Dion Global

Dipna Pharmachem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dipna Pharmachem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 90.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dipna Pharmachem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTDipna Pharmachem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 02:58 AM IST ISTDipna Pharmachem - Submission Of Integrated Financials
Jul 03, 2026, 02:55 AM IST ISTDipna Pharmachem - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation And Variation
Jul 03, 2026, 02:52 AM IST ISTDipna Pharmachem - Submission Of Financial Results
Jul 03, 2026, 02:48 AM IST ISTDipna Pharmachem - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 2Nd July, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Dipna Pharmachem

Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2011PLC066400 and registration number is 066400. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Keyur Dipakkumar Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Dipna Keyur Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirav Soni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nandish Shaileshbhai Jani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parin Bhavsar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dipna Pharmachem Share Price

What is the share price of Dipna Pharmachem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dipna Pharmachem is ₹4.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dipna Pharmachem?

The Dipna Pharmachem is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dipna Pharmachem?

The market cap of Dipna Pharmachem is ₹12.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dipna Pharmachem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dipna Pharmachem are ₹4.96 and ₹4.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dipna Pharmachem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dipna Pharmachem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dipna Pharmachem is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Dipna Pharmachem is ₹3.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dipna Pharmachem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dipna Pharmachem has shown returns of 9.64% over the past day, -14.36% for the past month, -41.16% over 3 months, -76.52% over 1 year, -34.52% across 3 years, and -29.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dipna Pharmachem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dipna Pharmachem are 0.00 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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