Here's the live share price of Dipna Pharmachem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dipna Pharmachem
|8.91
|-14.36
|-41.16
|-61.80
|-76.52
|-34.52
|-29.18
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dipna Pharmachem has declined 76.52% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Dipna Pharmachem has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.43
|4.42
|10
|4.72
|4.59
|20
|5.18
|5.01
|50
|6.41
|6.13
|100
|7.64
|7.92
|200
|12.39
|10.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dipna Pharmachem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 90.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Dipna Pharmachem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 02:58 AM IST IST
|Dipna Pharmachem - Submission Of Integrated Financials
|Jul 03, 2026, 02:55 AM IST IST
|Dipna Pharmachem - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation And Variation
|Jul 03, 2026, 02:52 AM IST IST
|Dipna Pharmachem - Submission Of Financial Results
|Jul 03, 2026, 02:48 AM IST IST
|Dipna Pharmachem - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 2Nd July, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Dipna Pharmachem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2011PLC066400 and registration number is 066400. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dipna Pharmachem is ₹4.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dipna Pharmachem is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dipna Pharmachem is ₹12.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dipna Pharmachem are ₹4.96 and ₹4.46.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dipna Pharmachem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dipna Pharmachem is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Dipna Pharmachem is ₹3.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dipna Pharmachem has shown returns of 9.64% over the past day, -14.36% for the past month, -41.16% over 3 months, -76.52% over 1 year, -34.52% across 3 years, and -29.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dipna Pharmachem are 0.00 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global