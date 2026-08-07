What is the share price of Dipna Pharmachem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dipna Pharmachem is ₹4.89 as on .

What kind of stock is Dipna Pharmachem? The Dipna Pharmachem is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dipna Pharmachem? The market cap of Dipna Pharmachem is ₹12.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dipna Pharmachem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dipna Pharmachem are ₹4.96 and ₹4.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dipna Pharmachem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dipna Pharmachem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dipna Pharmachem is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Dipna Pharmachem is ₹3.90 as on .

How has the Dipna Pharmachem performed historically in terms of returns? The Dipna Pharmachem has shown returns of 9.64% over the past day, -14.36% for the past month, -41.16% over 3 months, -76.52% over 1 year, -34.52% across 3 years, and -29.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dipna Pharmachem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dipna Pharmachem are 0.00 and 0.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global