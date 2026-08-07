Here's the live share price of Diligent Media Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Diligent Media Corporation
|-0.70
|0.35
|-6.56
|-24.40
|-47.90
|-1.91
|3.24
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Diligent Media Corporation has declined 47.90% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Diligent Media Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.88
|2.82
|10
|2.86
|2.84
|20
|2.83
|2.84
|50
|2.87
|2.88
|100
|2.98
|3.03
|200
|3.44
|3.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Diligent Media Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 4.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Diligent Media Corp. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Diligent Media Corp. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Diligent Media Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 05, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Diligent Media Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 02:21 AM IST IST
|Diligent Media Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22120MH2005PLC151377 and registration number is 151377. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of newspapers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diligent Media Corporation is ₹2.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Diligent Media Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Diligent Media Corporation is ₹33.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Diligent Media Corporation are ₹2.95 and ₹2.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diligent Media Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diligent Media Corporation is ₹5.86 and 52-week low of Diligent Media Corporation is ₹2.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Diligent Media Corporation has shown returns of 1.79% over the past day, 0.35% for the past month, -6.56% over 3 months, -47.9% over 1 year, -1.91% across 3 years, and 3.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diligent Media Corporation are -3.78 and -0.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global