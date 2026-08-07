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Diligent Media Corporation Share Price

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BSE

DILIGENT MEDIA CORPORATION

Essar Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Diligent Media Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.85 Closed
1.79₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Diligent Media Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.73₹2.95
₹2.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.38₹5.86
₹2.85
Open Price
₹2.95
Prev. Close
₹2.80
Volume
2,716

Source: Dion Global

Diligent Media Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Diligent Media Corporation		-0.700.35-6.56-24.40-47.90-1.913.24
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Diligent Media Corporation has declined 47.90% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Diligent Media Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Diligent Media Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Diligent Media Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.882.82
102.862.84
202.832.84
502.872.88
1002.983.03
2003.443.41

Source: Dion Global

Diligent Media Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Diligent Media Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 4.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Diligent Media Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTDiligent Media Corp. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June
Jul 24, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTDiligent Media Corp. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTDiligent Media Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 05, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTDiligent Media Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 02:21 AM IST ISTDiligent Media Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Diligent Media Corporation

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22120MH2005PLC151377 and registration number is 151377. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of newspapers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nagendra Bhandari
    Executive Director - Finance
  • Mr. Ronak Jatwala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Jindal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prakash Vaghela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Garima Bharadwaj
    Independent Director

FAQs on Diligent Media Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Diligent Media Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diligent Media Corporation is ₹2.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Diligent Media Corporation?

The Diligent Media Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diligent Media Corporation?

The market cap of Diligent Media Corporation is ₹33.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Diligent Media Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Diligent Media Corporation are ₹2.95 and ₹2.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diligent Media Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diligent Media Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diligent Media Corporation is ₹5.86 and 52-week low of Diligent Media Corporation is ₹2.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Diligent Media Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Diligent Media Corporation has shown returns of 1.79% over the past day, 0.35% for the past month, -6.56% over 3 months, -47.9% over 1 year, -1.91% across 3 years, and 3.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diligent Media Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diligent Media Corporation are -3.78 and -0.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Diligent Media Corporation News

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