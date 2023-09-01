Follow Us

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. Share Price

DILIGENT MEDIA CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.05 Closed
1.670.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.95₹3.05
₹3.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.10₹5.00
₹3.05
Open Price
₹3.00
Prev. Close
₹3.00
Volume
51,472

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.05
  • R23.1
  • R33.15
  • Pivot
    3
  • S12.95
  • S22.9
  • S32.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.682.99
  • 103.733
  • 203.833
  • 503.652.99
  • 1003.292.97
  • 2002.932.99

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.673.3912.963.39-4.69408.33-55.80
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22120MH2005PLC151377 and registration number is 151377. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of newspapers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Shilpi Asthana
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Vaghela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Jindal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishikant Upadhyay
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ronak Jatwala
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. is ₹35.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. is 0.28 and PB ratio of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. is -0.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. is ₹5.00 and 52-week low of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

