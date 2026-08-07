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Diligent Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

DILIGENT INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Diligent Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.12 Closed
-5.36₹ -0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Diligent Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.06₹2.49
₹2.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.88₹3.95
₹2.12
Open Price
₹2.29
Prev. Close
₹2.24
Volume
1,14,942

Source: Dion Global

Diligent Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Diligent Industries		2.912.91-12.40-15.54-15.20-41.46-5.13
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Diligent Industries has declined 15.20% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Diligent Industries has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Diligent Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Diligent Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.012.02
102.012.02
202.032.03
502.122.11
1002.242.22
2002.462.38

Source: Dion Global

Diligent Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Diligent Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Diligent Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTDiligent Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTDiligent Industries - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTDiligent Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Q4 31.03.2026 Audited Report
May 27, 2026, 04:09 AM IST ISTDiligent Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Audited Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026.
Apr 22, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTDiligent Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Diligent Industries

Diligent Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15490AP1995PLC088116 and registration number is 088116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhanu Prakash Vankineni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kirankumar Vankineni
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Phani Anupama Vankineni
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Lokeswararao Nelluri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Baba
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Durga Prasad Vajjha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Diligent Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Diligent Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diligent Industries is ₹2.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Diligent Industries?

The Diligent Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diligent Industries?

The market cap of Diligent Industries is ₹50.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Diligent Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Diligent Industries are ₹2.49 and ₹2.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diligent Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diligent Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diligent Industries is ₹3.95 and 52-week low of Diligent Industries is ₹1.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Diligent Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Diligent Industries has shown returns of -5.36% over the past day, 2.91% for the past month, -12.4% over 3 months, -15.2% over 1 year, -41.46% across 3 years, and -5.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diligent Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diligent Industries are 20.04 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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