MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Diligent Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15490AP1995PLC088116 and registration number is 088116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Diligent Industries Ltd. is ₹117.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Diligent Industries Ltd. is 55.63 and PB ratio of Diligent Industries Ltd. is 7.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diligent Industries Ltd. is ₹10.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diligent Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diligent Industries Ltd. is ₹15.51 and 52-week low of Diligent Industries Ltd. is ₹7.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.