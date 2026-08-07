Here's the live share price of Diligent Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Diligent Industries
|2.91
|2.91
|-12.40
|-15.54
|-15.20
|-41.46
|-5.13
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Diligent Industries has declined 15.20% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Diligent Industries has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.01
|2.02
|10
|2.01
|2.02
|20
|2.03
|2.03
|50
|2.12
|2.11
|100
|2.24
|2.22
|200
|2.46
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Diligent Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Diligent Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Diligent Industries - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Diligent Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Q4 31.03.2026 Audited Report
|May 27, 2026, 04:09 AM IST IST
|Diligent Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Audited Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026.
|Apr 22, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Diligent Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Diligent Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15490AP1995PLC088116 and registration number is 088116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diligent Industries is ₹2.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Diligent Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Diligent Industries is ₹50.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Diligent Industries are ₹2.49 and ₹2.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diligent Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diligent Industries is ₹3.95 and 52-week low of Diligent Industries is ₹1.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Diligent Industries has shown returns of -5.36% over the past day, 2.91% for the past month, -12.4% over 3 months, -15.2% over 1 year, -41.46% across 3 years, and -5.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diligent Industries are 20.04 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global