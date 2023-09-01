Follow Us

DILIGENT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.28 Closed
-0.58-0.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Diligent Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.01₹10.59
₹10.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.16₹15.51
₹10.28
Open Price
₹10.55
Prev. Close
₹10.34
Volume
75,241

Diligent Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.47
  • R210.82
  • R311.05
  • Pivot
    10.24
  • S19.89
  • S29.66
  • S39.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.9710.52
  • 1013.0910.97
  • 2012.9511.46
  • 5012.9411.81
  • 10012.8111.58
  • 20012.6811.24

Diligent Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.30-14.90-14.3313.59-16.081,245.55242.67
-5.69-14.71-20.27-7.13-48.4332.8832.88
-1.01-7.0620.2032.093.48105.3413,027.76
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.904.176.8918.1838.11921.53339.95
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.46-0.225.130.6710.00-7.68249.61
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Diligent Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Diligent Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Diligent Industries Ltd.

Diligent Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15490AP1995PLC088116 and registration number is 088116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhanu Prakash Vankineni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kirankumar Vankineni
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Phani Anupama Vankineni
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Babu Edupuganti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lokeswararao Nelluri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Baba
    Independent Director

FAQs on Diligent Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Diligent Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Diligent Industries Ltd. is ₹117.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Diligent Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Diligent Industries Ltd. is 55.63 and PB ratio of Diligent Industries Ltd. is 7.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Diligent Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diligent Industries Ltd. is ₹10.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diligent Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diligent Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diligent Industries Ltd. is ₹15.51 and 52-week low of Diligent Industries Ltd. is ₹7.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

