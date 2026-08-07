What is the share price of Diligent Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diligent Industries is ₹2.12 as on .

What kind of stock is Diligent Industries? The Diligent Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diligent Industries? The market cap of Diligent Industries is ₹50.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Diligent Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Diligent Industries are ₹2.49 and ₹2.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diligent Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diligent Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diligent Industries is ₹3.95 and 52-week low of Diligent Industries is ₹1.88 as on .

How has the Diligent Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Diligent Industries has shown returns of -5.36% over the past day, 2.91% for the past month, -12.4% over 3 months, -15.2% over 1 year, -41.46% across 3 years, and -5.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diligent Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diligent Industries are 20.04 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global