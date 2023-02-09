DII share in NSE companies touches fresh highs

Share of domestic institutional investors (DIIs), along with retail and high net worth individual (HNI) investors, in the NSE companies reached another all-time high of 24.4% as on December 31, 2022, from 24.25% in the previous quarter, data from primeinfobase.com showed. Net inflows from DIIs stood at Rs 27,134 crore during the quarter.

This was the fifth consecutive quarter when the holding increased. The DII holding stood at 22.37% as on September 30, 2021.

The share of FPIs rose to 20.18% as on December 31, 2022, up by 20 bps from the previous quarter, helped by net flows of Rs 47,349 crore during the quarter.

The gap between FPI and DII holding decreased to its lowest level in the December quarter. DII holding is now just 24.09% lower than FPI holding. The widest gap between FPI and DII holding was in the quarter ended March 31, 2015, when DII holding was 55.45% lower than FII holding.

The FPI-to-DII-ownership ratio also declined to an all-time low of 1.32 in the December quarter.

The share of domestic mutual funds in companies listed on the NSE rose for the sixth straight quarter and reached an all-time high of 8.09% as on December 31, 2022, up from 7.97% in the previous quarter. This was after five quarters of consecutive decline from March 31, 2020 (7.96%) to June 30, 2021 (7.25%).

Share of insurance companies increased to a five-year high of 5.65% for the quarter ended December, up from 5.57% in the previous quarter. LIC continues to command a lion’s share of investments in equities by insurance companies (at least 70% share or Rs 10.91 trillion). LIC’s share across 268 companies where its holding is more than 1% increased to 3.95% as on December 31, 2022 from 3.87% in the previous quarter.

Share of retail investors in companies listed on the NSE declined marginally to 7.23% in the previous quarter from 7.34% as on September 30.