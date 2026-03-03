Here's the live share price of Digitide Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Digitide Solutions has declined 16.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -59.98%.
Digitide Solutions’s current P/E of -107.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Digitide Solutions
|-4.66
|-22.31
|-31.96
|-53.93
|-59.98
|-26.31
|-16.74
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Digitide Solutions has declined 59.98% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Digitide Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|99.82
|99.09
|10
|104.12
|102.33
|20
|110.12
|107.03
|50
|119.14
|117.92
|100
|135.67
|137.04
|200
|152.44
|0
In the latest quarter, Digitide Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.00%, FII holding fell to 7.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|48,04,600
|0.51
|55.11
|26,69,275
|0.11
|30.62
|23,78,531
|0.34
|27.28
|16,64,852
|7.15
|19.1
|14,82,285
|1.09
|17
|14,25,304
|0.22
|16.35
|8,88,303
|0.05
|10.19
|4,00,329
|0.08
|4.59
|3,40,000
|0.17
|3.9
|90,000
|0.08
|1.03
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 02, 2026, 9:56 PM IST
|Digitide Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 30, 2026, 8:32 PM IST
|Digitide Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 30, 2026, 4:42 AM IST
|Digitide Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jan 30, 2026, 3:50 AM IST
|Digitide Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jan 30, 2026, 3:47 AM IST
|Digitide Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Digitide Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62099KA2024PLC184626 and registration number is 184626. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2067.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 148.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Digitide Solutions is ₹93.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Digitide Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Digitide Solutions is ₹1,388.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Digitide Solutions are ₹96.64 and ₹91.44.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Digitide Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Digitide Solutions is ₹278.70 and 52-week low of Digitide Solutions is ₹91.44 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Digitide Solutions has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -17.49% for the past month, -34.68% over 3 months, -59.98% over 1 year, -26.31% across 3 years, and -16.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Digitide Solutions are -107.32 and 1.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.