Digitide Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIGITIDE SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Digitide Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹93.15 Closed
-5.00₹ -4.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Digitide Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹91.44₹96.64
₹93.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.44₹278.70
₹93.15
Open Price
₹93.57
Prev. Close
₹98.05
Volume
13,017

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Digitide Solutions has declined 16.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -59.98%.

Digitide Solutions’s current P/E of -107.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Digitide Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Digitide Solutions		-4.66-22.31-31.96-53.93-59.98-26.31-16.74
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Digitide Solutions has declined 59.98% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Digitide Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Digitide Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Digitide Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
599.8299.09
10104.12102.33
20110.12107.03
50119.14117.92
100135.67137.04
200152.440

Digitide Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Digitide Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.00%, FII holding fell to 7.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Digitide Solutions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
48,04,6000.5155.11
26,69,2750.1130.62
23,78,5310.3427.28
16,64,8527.1519.1
14,82,2851.0917
14,25,3040.2216.35
8,88,3030.0510.19
4,00,3290.084.59
3,40,0000.173.9
90,0000.081.03

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Digitide Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 02, 2026, 9:56 PM ISTDigitide Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 30, 2026, 8:32 PM ISTDigitide Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 30, 2026, 4:42 AM ISTDigitide Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jan 30, 2026, 3:50 AM ISTDigitide Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jan 30, 2026, 3:47 AM ISTDigitide Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Digitide Solutions

Digitide Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62099KA2024PLC184626 and registration number is 184626. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2067.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 148.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Abraham Isaac
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Gurmeet Singh Chahal
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anish Thurthi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Revathy Ashok
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Vaish
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Ramakant Bhumralkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Robin Jill Thomashauer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Digitide Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Digitide Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Digitide Solutions is ₹93.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Digitide Solutions?

The Digitide Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Digitide Solutions?

The market cap of Digitide Solutions is ₹1,388.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Digitide Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Digitide Solutions are ₹96.64 and ₹91.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Digitide Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Digitide Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Digitide Solutions is ₹278.70 and 52-week low of Digitide Solutions is ₹91.44 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Digitide Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Digitide Solutions has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -17.49% for the past month, -34.68% over 3 months, -59.98% over 1 year, -26.31% across 3 years, and -16.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Digitide Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Digitide Solutions are -107.32 and 1.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Digitide Solutions News

