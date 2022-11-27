Digital offerings attract Gen Z to stock markets

By Siddhant Mishra

Over the past few years, participation of millennials (26-41 years) and Gen Z (18-25 years) has gone up rapidly in the stock market.

A major factor is digital offerings and tech advancements adopted by the industry, enabling a user-friendly experience, as per ICICI Securities.

Customer data on icicidirect.com reveals equity remains the major investment product across cities for both millennials and Gen Z, followed by mutual funds.