Digital offerings attract Gen Z to stock markets

A major factor is digital offerings and tech advancements adopted by the industry, enabling a user-friendly experience, as per ICICI Securities.

Customer data on icicidirect.com reveals equity remains the major investment product across cities for both millennials and Gen Z, followed by mutual funds.

By Siddhant Mishra

Over the past few years, participation of millennials (26-41 years) and Gen Z (18-25 years) has gone up rapidly in the stock market.

