Digikore Studios Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIGIKORE STUDIOS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Digikore Studios along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹82.15 Closed
-3.97₹ -3.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:49 PM IST
Digikore Studios Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.65₹82.90
₹82.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.10₹111.33
₹82.15
Open Price
₹82.90
Prev. Close
₹85.55
Volume
89,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Digikore Studios has declined 10.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.25%.

Digikore Studios’s current P/E of -26.57x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Digikore Studios Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Digikore Studios		0.0629.171.99-3.07-24.67-16.63-10.34
Sun TV Network		6.2714.7313.4111.4511.2412.494.32
Prime Focus		2.736.9556.2993.89185.1352.8531.89
Affle 3I		-2.91-17.51-16.77-28.70-3.0510.253.49
PVR INOX		-1.523.11-10.03-9.4013.54-13.19-6.44
Amagi Media Labs		-0.84-0.249.109.109.102.951.76
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.372.00-15.59-27.60-6.63-25.05-17.63
Tips Music		-4.70-0.38-4.37-6.45-7.8452.8763.13
Latent View Analytics		-5.34-30.63-28.67-23.10-9.90-2.91-7.74
Saregama India		0.240.40-11.29-33.52-26.67-0.2422.66
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.14-25.16-39.00-18.28-17.47-4.35
Aqylon Nexus		-18.44-33.75-12.316.61157.03775.57282.15
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.64-6.53-20.39-30.10-20.63-12.14-19.66
Signpost India		2.4222.1221.06-8.5413.48-8.71-5.32
Den Networks		-3.44-5.32-14.31-24.77-11.64-3.53-14.26
Balaji Telefilms		-0.9413.54-11.66-5.2196.0731.8710.69
New Delhi Television		-1.98-4.97-5.69-28.64-13.19-23.1812.99
TV Today Network		-2.171.12-10.19-19.80-19.66-16.44-14.92
GTPL Hathway		-15.69-26.12-40.85-50.54-44.15-19.71-14.27
OnMobile Global		-5.16-2.99-22.14-9.161.10-11.38-14.15

Over the last one year, Digikore Studios has declined 24.67% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.24%), Prime Focus (185.13%), Affle 3I (-3.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Digikore Studios has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.32%) and Prime Focus (31.89%).

Digikore Studios Financials

Digikore Studios Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
582.5683.13
1080.3680.88
2073.9577.18
5071.8174.18
10074.2775.72
20080.7285.64

Digikore Studios Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Digikore Studios saw a rise in promoter holding to 108.34%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Digikore Studios Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Digikore Studios fact sheet for more information

About Digikore Studios

Digikore Studios Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92112PN2000PLC157681 and registration number is 157681. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Rameshkumar More
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rameshkumar More
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aqueel Mehboob Merchant
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Megha Virendra Raval
    Independent Director

FAQs on Digikore Studios Share Price

What is the share price of Digikore Studios?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Digikore Studios is ₹82.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Digikore Studios?

The Digikore Studios is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Digikore Studios?

The market cap of Digikore Studios is ₹104.05 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Digikore Studios?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Digikore Studios are ₹82.90 and ₹78.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Digikore Studios?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Digikore Studios stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Digikore Studios is ₹111.33 and 52-week low of Digikore Studios is ₹57.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Digikore Studios performed historically in terms of returns?

The Digikore Studios has shown returns of -3.97% over the past day, 27.66% for the past month, 10.94% over 3 months, -25.25% over 1 year, -16.63% across 3 years, and -10.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Digikore Studios?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Digikore Studios are -26.57 and 2.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

