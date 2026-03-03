Facebook Pixel Code
Digidrive Distributors Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIGIDRIVE DISTRIBUTORS

R P Goenka Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Digidrive Distributors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.28 Closed
-1.07₹ -0.23
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Digidrive Distributors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.30₹23.50
₹21.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.11₹38.79
₹21.28
Open Price
₹23.50
Prev. Close
₹21.51
Volume
17,231

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Digidrive Distributors has declined 26.38% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.51%.

Digidrive Distributors’s current P/E of 6.59x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Digidrive Distributors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Digidrive Distributors		-3.23-4.49-22.48-34.42-26.21-39.98-26.38
Eternal		-4.29-13.09-18.40-25.449.4665.4014.07
Swiggy		-7.81-8.86-28.17-32.80-11.34-14.06-8.69
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		-0.925.630.339.0062.3620.06-6.77
Meesho		0.194.19-8.67-8.67-8.67-2.98-1.80
Brainbees Solutions		2.28-19.52-27.81-40.00-42.42-31.55-20.34
CarTrade Tech		0.26-31.92-42.36-30.9618.0954.673.52
One Mobikwik Systems		-9.14-21.27-19.02-35.33-33.15-29.36-18.83
Macfos		-9.948.329.7622.4526.9878.6738.78
Intrasoft Technologies		-4.81-19.27-24.33-31.41-31.09-16.490.28
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		-6.33-13.96-25.72-34.99-41.54-9.55-33.02
Fone4 Communications (India)		0015.6436.89-44.0713.360.54
Ahasolar Technologies		-6.25-11.50-17.49-29.35-29.51-29.40-18.85
Add-Shop E-Retail		-0.91-5.68-16.23-23.29-31.91-43.19-30.34
Olympia Industries		-4.64-4.22-14.20-14.37-28.87-32.11-9.75
JLA Infraville Shoppers		15.7715.7725.00-11.9970.2132.36-18.39

Over the last one year, Digidrive Distributors has declined 26.21% compared to peers like Eternal (9.46%), Swiggy (-11.34%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Digidrive Distributors has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (14.07%) and Swiggy (-8.69%).

Digidrive Distributors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Digidrive Distributors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.9521.9
1022.4422.17
2022.6622.62
5024.223.98
10026.325.84
20029.0928.64

Digidrive Distributors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Digidrive Distributors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Digidrive Distributors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 06, 2026, 5:28 PM ISTDigidrive Distributo - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Feb 06, 2026, 5:22 PM ISTDigidrive Distributo - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Financial Results December 31, 2025.
Jan 30, 2026, 10:22 PM ISTDigidrive Distributo - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company
Jan 13, 2026, 11:25 PM ISTDigidrive Distributo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 11, 2025, 5:35 AM ISTDigidrive Distributo - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For Board Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Financial Results (Standalon

About Digidrive Distributors

Digidrive Distributors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2022 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB2022PLC252287 and registration number is 252287. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Alok Kalani
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Kiran Bhaskar Bandekar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gopal Rathi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Santanu Bhattacharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Iram Hassan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Digidrive Distributors Share Price

What is the share price of Digidrive Distributors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Digidrive Distributors is ₹21.28 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Digidrive Distributors?

The Digidrive Distributors is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Digidrive Distributors?

The market cap of Digidrive Distributors is ₹82.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Digidrive Distributors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Digidrive Distributors are ₹23.50 and ₹20.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Digidrive Distributors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Digidrive Distributors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Digidrive Distributors is ₹38.79 and 52-week low of Digidrive Distributors is ₹20.11 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Digidrive Distributors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Digidrive Distributors has shown returns of -1.07% over the past day, -6.67% for the past month, -22.98% over 3 months, -31.51% over 1 year, -39.98% across 3 years, and -26.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Digidrive Distributors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Digidrive Distributors are 6.59 and 0.28 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

