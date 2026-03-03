Here's the live share price of Digidrive Distributors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Digidrive Distributors has declined 26.38% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.51%.
Digidrive Distributors’s current P/E of 6.59x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Digidrive Distributors
|-3.23
|-4.49
|-22.48
|-34.42
|-26.21
|-39.98
|-26.38
|Eternal
|-4.29
|-13.09
|-18.40
|-25.44
|9.46
|65.40
|14.07
|Swiggy
|-7.81
|-8.86
|-28.17
|-32.80
|-11.34
|-14.06
|-8.69
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|-0.92
|5.63
|0.33
|9.00
|62.36
|20.06
|-6.77
|Meesho
|0.19
|4.19
|-8.67
|-8.67
|-8.67
|-2.98
|-1.80
|Brainbees Solutions
|2.28
|-19.52
|-27.81
|-40.00
|-42.42
|-31.55
|-20.34
|CarTrade Tech
|0.26
|-31.92
|-42.36
|-30.96
|18.09
|54.67
|3.52
|One Mobikwik Systems
|-9.14
|-21.27
|-19.02
|-35.33
|-33.15
|-29.36
|-18.83
|Macfos
|-9.94
|8.32
|9.76
|22.45
|26.98
|78.67
|38.78
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-4.81
|-19.27
|-24.33
|-31.41
|-31.09
|-16.49
|0.28
|Pace E-Commerce Ventures
|-6.33
|-13.96
|-25.72
|-34.99
|-41.54
|-9.55
|-33.02
|Fone4 Communications (India)
|0
|0
|15.64
|36.89
|-44.07
|13.36
|0.54
|Ahasolar Technologies
|-6.25
|-11.50
|-17.49
|-29.35
|-29.51
|-29.40
|-18.85
|Add-Shop E-Retail
|-0.91
|-5.68
|-16.23
|-23.29
|-31.91
|-43.19
|-30.34
|Olympia Industries
|-4.64
|-4.22
|-14.20
|-14.37
|-28.87
|-32.11
|-9.75
|JLA Infraville Shoppers
|15.77
|15.77
|25.00
|-11.99
|70.21
|32.36
|-18.39
Over the last one year, Digidrive Distributors has declined 26.21% compared to peers like Eternal (9.46%), Swiggy (-11.34%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Digidrive Distributors has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (14.07%) and Swiggy (-8.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.95
|21.9
|10
|22.44
|22.17
|20
|22.66
|22.62
|50
|24.2
|23.98
|100
|26.3
|25.84
|200
|29.09
|28.64
In the latest quarter, Digidrive Distributors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 06, 2026, 5:28 PM IST
|Digidrive Distributo - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Feb 06, 2026, 5:22 PM IST
|Digidrive Distributo - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Financial Results December 31, 2025.
|Jan 30, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
|Digidrive Distributo - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company
|Jan 13, 2026, 11:25 PM IST
|Digidrive Distributo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 11, 2025, 5:35 AM IST
|Digidrive Distributo - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For Board Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Financial Results (Standalon
Digidrive Distributors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2022 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB2022PLC252287 and registration number is 252287. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Digidrive Distributors is ₹21.28 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Digidrive Distributors is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Digidrive Distributors is ₹82.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Digidrive Distributors are ₹23.50 and ₹20.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Digidrive Distributors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Digidrive Distributors is ₹38.79 and 52-week low of Digidrive Distributors is ₹20.11 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Digidrive Distributors has shown returns of -1.07% over the past day, -6.67% for the past month, -22.98% over 3 months, -31.51% over 1 year, -39.98% across 3 years, and -26.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Digidrive Distributors are 6.59 and 0.28 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.