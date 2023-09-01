Follow Us

DIGGI MULTITRADE LTD.

Sector : Realty | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Diggi Multitrade Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.06₹25.50
₹25.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.75₹28.00
₹25.50
Open Price
₹23.60
Prev. Close
₹25.50
Volume
0

Diggi Multitrade Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.65
  • R227.79
  • R330.09
  • Pivot
    24.35
  • S123.21
  • S220.91
  • S319.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.4123.9
  • 1011.3523.33
  • 2010.5823
  • 5012.9222.16
  • 10014.6520.46
  • 20014.9318.37

Diggi Multitrade Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.6615.2316.1757.41171.28272.26218.75
3.67-10.7121.3760.5725.27193.06193.06
3.26-2.6917.3647.1515.5077.07135.85
4.151.8219.8529.998.94193.57147.79
1.87-1.3728.2918.62-22.9933.65-27.42
-5.34-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78
0.962.690.608.3922.63127.0375.00
5.913.84-29.5161.371,356.20761.66220.04
00-7.69-14.29-36.92339.02-22.96
13.4932.2246.6234.3344.42-76.18-92.63
0-7.03-2.45-12.240198.61207.14
1.63-23.23-9.73-7.83-17.00-14.87-33.30
-9.08-7.22-6.09-2.02-30.15-30.15-30.15
-0.43-0.140.14-0.71-13.12-48.10-25.27
0-0.40-6.3022.1837.1120.16103.63
-1.9759.3016.845.7973.97127.39129.29

Diggi Multitrade Ltd. Share Holdings

Diggi Multitrade Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Apr, 2022Board MeetingOthers
08 Feb, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Diggi Multitrade Ltd.

Diggi Multitrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65900MH2010PLC210471 and registration number is 210471. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anilkumar Pannalal Patni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeepkumartana Jankiramulu Naidu
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Hariprasad Naidu
    Executive & Women Director
  • Mr. Selvendran Seevanyagam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parameswarannair Suresh Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Diggi Multitrade Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Diggi Multitrade Ltd.?

The market cap of Diggi Multitrade Ltd. is ₹24.68 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Diggi Multitrade Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Diggi Multitrade Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Diggi Multitrade Ltd. is 2.33 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Diggi Multitrade Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diggi Multitrade Ltd. is ₹25.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diggi Multitrade Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diggi Multitrade Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diggi Multitrade Ltd. is ₹28.00 and 52-week low of Diggi Multitrade Ltd. is ₹8.75 as on Aug 30, 2023.

