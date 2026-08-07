What is the share price of Diggi Multitrade? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diggi Multitrade is ₹12.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Diggi Multitrade? The Diggi Multitrade is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diggi Multitrade? The market cap of Diggi Multitrade is ₹12.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Diggi Multitrade? Today’s highest and lowest price of Diggi Multitrade are ₹12.99 and ₹12.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diggi Multitrade? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diggi Multitrade stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diggi Multitrade is ₹18.00 and 52-week low of Diggi Multitrade is ₹8.16 as on .

How has the Diggi Multitrade performed historically in terms of returns? The Diggi Multitrade has shown returns of 2.77% over the past day, -2.33% for the past month, 18.09% over 3 months, -23.45% over 1 year, -16.27% across 3 years, and 1.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diggi Multitrade? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diggi Multitrade are -96.94 and 1.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global