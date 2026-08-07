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Diggi Multitrade Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIGGI MULTITRADE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Diggi Multitrade along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.99 Closed
2.77₹ 0.35
As on Jul 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Diggi Multitrade Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.05₹12.99
₹12.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.16₹18.00
₹12.99
Open Price
₹12.05
Prev. Close
₹12.64
Volume
10,000

Source: Dion Global

Diggi Multitrade Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Diggi Multitrade		2.77-2.3318.0913.95-23.45-16.271.60
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Diggi Multitrade has declined 23.45% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Diggi Multitrade has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Diggi Multitrade Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Diggi Multitrade Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.3813.08
1012.7912.77
2011.7112.42
5013.4713.34
10015.6215.27
20018.7217.54

Source: Dion Global

Diggi Multitrade Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Diggi Multitrade remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Diggi Multitrade Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTDiggi Multitrade - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 03:52 AM IST ISTDiggi Multitrade - Revised Result For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 02:57 AM IST ISTDiggi Multitrade - Result For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 02:50 AM IST ISTDiggi Multitrade - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On Today I.E. 30.05.2026
May 21, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTDiggi Multitrade - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Saturday, 30Th May 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Diggi Multitrade

Diggi Multitrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65900MH2010PLC210471 and registration number is 210471. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Samarth Prabhudas Ramanuj
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shruti Ramanuj
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manish Keshavlal Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Utkarshkumar Sanjaykumar Dave
    Independent Director

FAQs on Diggi Multitrade Share Price

What is the share price of Diggi Multitrade?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diggi Multitrade is ₹12.99 as on Jul 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Diggi Multitrade?

The Diggi Multitrade is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diggi Multitrade?

The market cap of Diggi Multitrade is ₹12.57 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Diggi Multitrade?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Diggi Multitrade are ₹12.99 and ₹12.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diggi Multitrade?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diggi Multitrade stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diggi Multitrade is ₹18.00 and 52-week low of Diggi Multitrade is ₹8.16 as on Jul 29, 2026.

How has the Diggi Multitrade performed historically in terms of returns?

The Diggi Multitrade has shown returns of 2.77% over the past day, -2.33% for the past month, 18.09% over 3 months, -23.45% over 1 year, -16.27% across 3 years, and 1.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diggi Multitrade?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diggi Multitrade are -96.94 and 1.25 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Diggi Multitrade News

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