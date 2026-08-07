Here's the live share price of Diggi Multitrade along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Diggi Multitrade
|2.77
|-2.33
|18.09
|13.95
|-23.45
|-16.27
|1.60
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Diggi Multitrade has declined 23.45% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Diggi Multitrade has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.38
|13.08
|10
|12.79
|12.77
|20
|11.71
|12.42
|50
|13.47
|13.34
|100
|15.62
|15.27
|200
|18.72
|17.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Diggi Multitrade remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Diggi Multitrade - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 03:52 AM IST IST
|Diggi Multitrade - Revised Result For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 02:57 AM IST IST
|Diggi Multitrade - Result For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 02:50 AM IST IST
|Diggi Multitrade - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On Today I.E. 30.05.2026
|May 21, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Diggi Multitrade - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Saturday, 30Th May 2026
Source: Dion Global
Diggi Multitrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65900MH2010PLC210471 and registration number is 210471. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diggi Multitrade is ₹12.99 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The Diggi Multitrade is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Diggi Multitrade is ₹12.57 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Diggi Multitrade are ₹12.99 and ₹12.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diggi Multitrade stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diggi Multitrade is ₹18.00 and 52-week low of Diggi Multitrade is ₹8.16 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The Diggi Multitrade has shown returns of 2.77% over the past day, -2.33% for the past month, 18.09% over 3 months, -23.45% over 1 year, -16.27% across 3 years, and 1.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diggi Multitrade are -96.94 and 1.25 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global