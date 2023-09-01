Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|08 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Diggi Multitrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65900MH2010PLC210471 and registration number is 210471. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Diggi Multitrade Ltd. is ₹24.68 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Diggi Multitrade Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Diggi Multitrade Ltd. is 2.33 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diggi Multitrade Ltd. is ₹25.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diggi Multitrade Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diggi Multitrade Ltd. is ₹28.00 and 52-week low of Diggi Multitrade Ltd. is ₹8.75 as on Aug 30, 2023.