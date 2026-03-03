Here's the live share price of Diffusion Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Diffusion Engineers has gained 5.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1.88%.
Diffusion Engineers’s current P/E of 19.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Diffusion Engineers
|-7.16
|-1.27
|-9.44
|-28.14
|-1.87
|8.54
|5.04
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, Diffusion Engineers has declined 1.87% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Diffusion Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|268.26
|266.91
|10
|272.6
|268.39
|20
|265
|269.28
|50
|286.34
|281.93
|100
|314.34
|299.67
|200
|322.45
|310.32
In the latest quarter, Diffusion Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.80%, FII holding fell to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,65,442
|0.17
|13.58
|3,53,712
|0.14
|8.5
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 6:53 PM IST
|Diffusion Engineers - Pre- Intimation Of Investor Meet And Plant Visit On Thursday, 12Th March, 2026
|Mar 02, 2026, 6:40 PM IST
|Diffusion Engineers - Pre- Intimation Of Participation In Bharat Connect Conference By Arihant Capital On Monday, 09Th March,
|Feb 18, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
|Diffusion Engineers - Post- Intimation Of Participation In Dolat Capital Corporate Conference On Wednesday, 18Th February, 20
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:57 PM IST
|Diffusion Engineers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 12, 2026, 7:03 PM IST
|Diffusion Engineers - Intimation Under Regulation 7(2)(B) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Diffusion Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH2000PLC124154 and registration number is 124154. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 316.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diffusion Engineers is ₹252.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Diffusion Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Diffusion Engineers is ₹944.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Diffusion Engineers are ₹263.90 and ₹248.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diffusion Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diffusion Engineers is ₹417.65 and 52-week low of Diffusion Engineers is ₹232.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Diffusion Engineers has shown returns of -4.58% over the past day, 4.06% for the past month, -13.96% over 3 months, 1.88% over 1 year, 8.54% across 3 years, and 5.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diffusion Engineers are 19.94 and 2.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.