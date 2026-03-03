Facebook Pixel Code
Diffusion Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIFFUSION ENGINEERS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Diffusion Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹252.35 Closed
-4.58₹ -12.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Diffusion Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹248.00₹263.90
₹252.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹232.60₹417.65
₹252.35
Open Price
₹248.00
Prev. Close
₹264.45
Volume
4,065

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Diffusion Engineers has gained 5.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1.88%.

Diffusion Engineers’s current P/E of 19.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Diffusion Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Diffusion Engineers		-7.16-1.27-9.44-28.14-1.878.545.04
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99

Over the last one year, Diffusion Engineers has declined 1.87% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Diffusion Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Diffusion Engineers Financials

Diffusion Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5268.26266.91
10272.6268.39
20265269.28
50286.34281.93
100314.34299.67
200322.45310.32

Diffusion Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Diffusion Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.80%, FII holding fell to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Diffusion Engineers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,65,4420.1713.58
3,53,7120.148.5

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Diffusion Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 6:53 PM ISTDiffusion Engineers - Pre- Intimation Of Investor Meet And Plant Visit On Thursday, 12Th March, 2026
Mar 02, 2026, 6:40 PM ISTDiffusion Engineers - Pre- Intimation Of Participation In Bharat Connect Conference By Arihant Capital On Monday, 09Th March,
Feb 18, 2026, 11:11 PM ISTDiffusion Engineers - Post- Intimation Of Participation In Dolat Capital Corporate Conference On Wednesday, 18Th February, 20
Feb 13, 2026, 8:57 PM ISTDiffusion Engineers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2026, 7:03 PM ISTDiffusion Engineers - Intimation Under Regulation 7(2)(B) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

About Diffusion Engineers

Diffusion Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH2000PLC124154 and registration number is 124154. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 316.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Prashant Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Nitin Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Chitra Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Trigunayat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sherry Oommen
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepali Bendre
    Independent Director

FAQs on Diffusion Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Diffusion Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diffusion Engineers is ₹252.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Diffusion Engineers?

The Diffusion Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diffusion Engineers?

The market cap of Diffusion Engineers is ₹944.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Diffusion Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Diffusion Engineers are ₹263.90 and ₹248.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diffusion Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diffusion Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diffusion Engineers is ₹417.65 and 52-week low of Diffusion Engineers is ₹232.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Diffusion Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Diffusion Engineers has shown returns of -4.58% over the past day, 4.06% for the past month, -13.96% over 3 months, 1.88% over 1 year, 8.54% across 3 years, and 5.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diffusion Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diffusion Engineers are 19.94 and 2.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.

Diffusion Engineers News

