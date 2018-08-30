Diesel prices hit fresh record high; petrol price hiked to Rs 78.78 in Delhi; check rates in other metros

In case of Mumbai, the prices were hiked to Rs 74.24 as compared to Rs 74.05 yesterday.

Diesel prices hit a fresh record high across the four major metros on Thursday. According to the latest prices, one litre of diesel can be purchased for Rs 70.14 in Delhi, as compared to Rs 69.75 yesterday. In case of Mumbai, the prices were hiked to Rs 74.24 as compared to Rs 74.05 yesterday. In case of Kolkata, one litre of diesel can be purchased for Rs 72.78. In Chennai, diesel was seen retailing at Rs 74.86. Notably, this is the fifth consecutive day of petrol and diesel hike by the oil marketing companies.

Petrol is selling at a price of Rs. 78.78 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs.85.72 per litre in Mumbai. Petrol is priced at Rs. 81.23 for one litre in Kolkata and Rs. 82.35 per litre in Chennai. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am on August 30, 2018.

Oil prices inched up on Thursday, extending solid gains from the previous session on a fall in U.S. crude inventories and expected disruptions to supply from Iran and Venezuela. International Brent crude oil futures were at $77.21 per barrel at 0114 GMT, up 7 cents from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 14 cents at $69.65 a barrel, Reuters reported. The rises came after crude hit multi-week highs during the previous session.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee on Thursday hit a fresh low of 70.82 per US dollar versus previous close of 70.59 in intra-currency trades on heavy month-end demand from importers and macro concerns. The Indian rupee today opened marginally lower at 70.63 against the greenback. Since January, rupee has lost 10 percent making it Asia’s worst performing currency.