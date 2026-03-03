Here's the live share price of Diensten Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Diensten Tech has declined 14.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.20%.
Diensten Tech’s current P/E of -40.53x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Diensten Tech
|-5.83
|-9.96
|-26.14
|-23.91
|3.20
|-23.46
|-14.82
|Crisil
|-4.24
|-10.47
|-3.05
|-14.68
|-2.98
|8.36
|17.56
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-7.28
|-8.54
|-20.78
|-19.12
|11.24
|34.95
|31.76
|Urban Company
|-5.66
|-16.85
|-20.90
|-38.24
|-38.24
|-14.84
|-9.19
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.30
|-2.50
|-0.58
|-6.41
|-11.07
|-11.58
|-7.12
|Indegene
|0.03
|-4.00
|-9.59
|-13.21
|-9.26
|-5.62
|-3.41
|WeWork India Management
|-6.90
|-17.41
|-19.79
|-23.69
|-23.69
|-8.62
|-5.26
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.37
|-15.28
|-27.34
|-32.40
|1.19
|4.82
|SIS
|3.64
|-10.88
|-7.34
|-18.12
|-3.35
|-5.56
|-6.66
|PDS
|-4.02
|-14.70
|-15.13
|-8.02
|-29.96
|-3.40
|18.07
|Quess Corp
|-4.06
|-9.29
|-7.54
|-28.98
|-67.16
|-19.26
|-23.58
|TeamLease Services
|-5.11
|-16.24
|-25.86
|-35.89
|-38.68
|-22.49
|-19.26
|Updater Services
|-0.79
|1.97
|-14.16
|-39.34
|-47.64
|-18.62
|-11.63
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-3.88
|-1.62
|10.01
|-13.27
|41.58
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Kapston Services
|1.52
|0.96
|32.24
|64.89
|87.67
|77.50
|48.29
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.90
|-16.93
|-26.95
|-36.28
|-40.41
|-15.85
|-9.84
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-5.36
|5.94
|-13.63
|40.77
|103.66
|3.96
|2.36
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-3.82
|-21.61
|-32.71
|-37.28
|-40.95
|-28.49
|-19.37
|NDL Ventures
|-4.20
|17.69
|12.45
|22.43
|26.11
|-3.30
|-25.06
|Trident Techlabs
|17.92
|-15.50
|-39.53
|-67.14
|-73.77
|24.48
|14.04
Over the last one year, Diensten Tech has gained 3.20% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Diensten Tech has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|118.78
|117.33
|10
|120.84
|119.54
|20
|124.83
|124.73
|50
|142.56
|135.38
|100
|143.92
|141.22
|200
|142.49
|146.82
In the latest quarter, Diensten Tech saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.11%, while DII stake increased to 0.92%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Diensten Tech fact sheet for more information
Diensten Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL2007PLC160160 and registration number is 160160. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diensten Tech is ₹113.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Diensten Tech is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Diensten Tech is ₹93.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Diensten Tech are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diensten Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diensten Tech is ₹178.00 and 52-week low of Diensten Tech is ₹105.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Diensten Tech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.96% for the past month, -26.14% over 3 months, 3.2% over 1 year, -23.46% across 3 years, and -14.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diensten Tech are -40.53 and 5.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.