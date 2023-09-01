Follow Us

DIAMANT INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.70 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.70₹0.73
₹0.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.58₹0.99
₹0.70
Open Price
₹0.70
Prev. Close
₹0.70
Volume
0

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.72
  • R20.74
  • R30.75
  • Pivot
    0.71
  • S10.69
  • S20.68
  • S30.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.770.68
  • 100.810.68
  • 200.870.7
  • 500.90.75
  • 1000.620.74
  • 2000.50.67

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
09.37-2.78-20.45-12.50204.35-10.26
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Diamant Infrastructure Ltd.

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26994MH2003PLC143264 and registration number is 143264. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Saboo
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Madhu Saboo
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Reenal Jigar Kamdar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Diamant Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2.46 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. is -388.89 and PB ratio of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.22 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹.70 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹.99 and 52-week low of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹.58 as on Aug 28, 2023.

