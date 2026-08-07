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Diamant Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIAMANT INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Diamant Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.76 Closed
4.11₹ 0.03
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Diamant Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.76₹0.76
₹0.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.64₹1.81
₹0.76
Open Price
₹0.76
Prev. Close
₹0.73
Volume
6,161

Source: Dion Global

Diamant Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Diamant Infrastructure		0-5.00-1.30-12.64-54.765.9012.59
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Diamant Infrastructure has declined 54.76% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Diamant Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Diamant Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Diamant Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.760.75
100.770.76
200.760.78
500.920.91
1001.141.01
2001.030.99

Source: Dion Global

Diamant Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Diamant Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 81.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Diamant Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTDiamant Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation
Jul 18, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTDiamant Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTDiamant Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th May,2026
May 30, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTDiamant Infra. - Submission Of Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTDiamant Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement Of Board Meeting Scheduled On Friday, 29Th May, 2026 To Saturday 3

Source: Dion Global

About Diamant Infrastructure

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26994MH2003PLC143264 and registration number is 143264. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Saboo
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Madhu Saboo
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nikesh Subhash Zade
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Shrikant Kabra
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Diamant Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Diamant Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diamant Infrastructure is ₹0.76 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Diamant Infrastructure?

The Diamant Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diamant Infrastructure?

The market cap of Diamant Infrastructure is ₹2.68 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Diamant Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Diamant Infrastructure are ₹0.76 and ₹0.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diamant Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diamant Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diamant Infrastructure is ₹1.81 and 52-week low of Diamant Infrastructure is ₹0.64 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Diamant Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Diamant Infrastructure has shown returns of 4.11% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, -1.3% over 3 months, -54.76% over 1 year, 5.9% across 3 years, and 12.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diamant Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diamant Infrastructure are 0.00 and 0.13 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Diamant Infrastructure News

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