Here's the live share price of Diamant Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Diamant Infrastructure
|0
|-5.00
|-1.30
|-12.64
|-54.76
|5.90
|12.59
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Diamant Infrastructure has declined 54.76% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Diamant Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.76
|0.75
|10
|0.77
|0.76
|20
|0.76
|0.78
|50
|0.92
|0.91
|100
|1.14
|1.01
|200
|1.03
|0.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Diamant Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 81.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Diamant Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation
|Jul 18, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Diamant Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Diamant Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th May,2026
|May 30, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Diamant Infra. - Submission Of Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Diamant Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement Of Board Meeting Scheduled On Friday, 29Th May, 2026 To Saturday 3
Source: Dion Global
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26994MH2003PLC143264 and registration number is 143264. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diamant Infrastructure is ₹0.76 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Diamant Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Diamant Infrastructure is ₹2.68 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Diamant Infrastructure are ₹0.76 and ₹0.76.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diamant Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diamant Infrastructure is ₹1.81 and 52-week low of Diamant Infrastructure is ₹0.64 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Diamant Infrastructure has shown returns of 4.11% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, -1.3% over 3 months, -54.76% over 1 year, 5.9% across 3 years, and 12.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diamant Infrastructure are 0.00 and 0.13 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global