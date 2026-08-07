What is the share price of Diamant Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diamant Infrastructure is ₹0.76 as on .

What kind of stock is Diamant Infrastructure? The Diamant Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diamant Infrastructure? The market cap of Diamant Infrastructure is ₹2.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Diamant Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Diamant Infrastructure are ₹0.76 and ₹0.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diamant Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diamant Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diamant Infrastructure is ₹1.81 and 52-week low of Diamant Infrastructure is ₹0.64 as on .

How has the Diamant Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Diamant Infrastructure has shown returns of 4.11% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, -1.3% over 3 months, -54.76% over 1 year, 5.9% across 3 years, and 12.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diamant Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diamant Infrastructure are 0.00 and 0.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global