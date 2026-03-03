Facebook Pixel Code
Dhyaani Tradeventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHYAANI TRADEVENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Dhyaani Tradeventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.57 Closed
-2.07₹ -0.16
As on Feb 27, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Dhyaani Tradeventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.35₹7.57
₹7.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.84₹17.19
₹7.57
Open Price
₹7.35
Prev. Close
₹7.73
Volume
1,37,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dhyaani Tradeventures has declined 17.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -50.56%.

Dhyaani Tradeventures’s current P/E of 58.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Dhyaani Tradeventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhyaani Tradeventures		-4.78-10.31-2.45-32.95-50.56-42.50-17.15
Midwest Gold		4.07-15.2430.53131.292,036.77434.52236.58
Midwest		-5.85-10.02-14.197.797.792.531.51
Pokarna		-4.802.722.579.01-19.3143.6431.53
Global Surfaces		-12.07-10.21-33.12-27.30-26.87-22.31-14.05
Nidhi Granites		-1.27-16.29-22.776.30252.18111.9483.15
Marble City India		-1.08-28.34-22.52-32.82-18.4299.4077.58
Glittek Granites		8.60125.43447.82721.721,880.79203.22112.92
Pacific Industries		-0.74-5.89-22.41-24.45-28.046.14-0.52
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-3.98-3.84-13.43-15.65-14.8918.0412.64
Divyashakti		-0.20-3.81-9.19-23.94-22.90-11.170.44
Oriental Trimex		-10.66-17.88-27.14-33.83-34.745.472.50
Ravileela Granites		1.70-21.47-6.5316.0514.305.3529.61
Aro Granite Industries		-5.22-12.63-19.79-36.12-23.04-15.93-12.61
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-5.24-5.29-17.68-24.45-7.72-1.84-9.54
Inani Marbles & Industries		-5.00-36.68-38.62-39.27-39.80-18.01-8.51
Shiva Granito Export		-2.059.4169.49-7.06-21.4715.3139.48
Solid Stone Company		-3.61-2.90-12.04-23.69-15.87-5.74-11.29
Milestone Global		5.633.02-36.59-24.094.982.6816.07
Mayur Floorings		9.9914.29-3.0425.6325.9915.1038.11

Over the last one year, Dhyaani Tradeventures has declined 50.56% compared to peers like Midwest Gold (2036.77%), Midwest (7.79%), Pokarna (-19.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhyaani Tradeventures has underperformed peers relative to Midwest Gold (236.58%) and Midwest (1.51%).

Dhyaani Tradeventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Dhyaani Tradeventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.897.82
108.218.02
208.348.26
5098.65
1008.899.2
20010.610.73

Dhyaani Tradeventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhyaani Tradeventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 94.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dhyaani Tradeventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 08, 2026, 12:38 AM ISTDhyaani Tradeventure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 19, 2025, 1:37 AM ISTDhyaani Tradeventure - Unaudited Financial Results For September, 30Th, 2025
Dec 19, 2025, 1:29 AM ISTDhyaani Tradeventure - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON THURSDAY, 18TH DECEMBER, 2025
Dec 18, 2025, 5:26 PM ISTDhyaani Tradeventure - Update On Appointment Of Company Secretary Of The Company
Dec 13, 2025, 4:14 PM ISTDhyaani Tradeventure - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, 17Th December, 2025

About Dhyaani Tradeventures

Dhyaani Tradeventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51900GJ2014PLC081004 and registration number is 081004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Granites/Marbles
  • Address
    Block-D, 101, Prahladnagar Trade Center, B/h Titanium City Center, Radio Mirchi, Ahmedabad Gujarat 380015
  • Contact
    cs@dhyaaniinc.com
    www.dhyaaniinc.com

Management

  • Mr. Chintan Nayan Bhai Rajyaguru
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Keval Dipakkumar Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kapariya
    Additional Director
  • Mrs. KM Khushi
    Additional Director

FAQs on Dhyaani Tradeventures Share Price

What is the share price of Dhyaani Tradeventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhyaani Tradeventures is ₹7.57 as on Feb 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhyaani Tradeventures?

The Dhyaani Tradeventures is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhyaani Tradeventures?

The market cap of Dhyaani Tradeventures is ₹12.89 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhyaani Tradeventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhyaani Tradeventures are ₹7.57 and ₹7.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhyaani Tradeventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhyaani Tradeventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhyaani Tradeventures is ₹17.19 and 52-week low of Dhyaani Tradeventures is ₹6.84 as on Feb 27, 2026.

How has the Dhyaani Tradeventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhyaani Tradeventures has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, -10.31% for the past month, -2.45% over 3 months, -50.56% over 1 year, -42.5% across 3 years, and -17.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhyaani Tradeventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhyaani Tradeventures are 58.68 and 0.37 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Dhyaani Tradeventures News

