Here's the live share price of Dhyaani Tradeventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dhyaani Tradeventures has declined 17.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -50.56%.
Dhyaani Tradeventures’s current P/E of 58.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|-4.78
|-10.31
|-2.45
|-32.95
|-50.56
|-42.50
|-17.15
|Midwest Gold
|4.07
|-15.24
|30.53
|131.29
|2,036.77
|434.52
|236.58
|Midwest
|-5.85
|-10.02
|-14.19
|7.79
|7.79
|2.53
|1.51
|Pokarna
|-4.80
|2.72
|2.57
|9.01
|-19.31
|43.64
|31.53
|Global Surfaces
|-12.07
|-10.21
|-33.12
|-27.30
|-26.87
|-22.31
|-14.05
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.27
|-16.29
|-22.77
|6.30
|252.18
|111.94
|83.15
|Marble City India
|-1.08
|-28.34
|-22.52
|-32.82
|-18.42
|99.40
|77.58
|Glittek Granites
|8.60
|125.43
|447.82
|721.72
|1,880.79
|203.22
|112.92
|Pacific Industries
|-0.74
|-5.89
|-22.41
|-24.45
|-28.04
|6.14
|-0.52
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-3.98
|-3.84
|-13.43
|-15.65
|-14.89
|18.04
|12.64
|Divyashakti
|-0.20
|-3.81
|-9.19
|-23.94
|-22.90
|-11.17
|0.44
|Oriental Trimex
|-10.66
|-17.88
|-27.14
|-33.83
|-34.74
|5.47
|2.50
|Ravileela Granites
|1.70
|-21.47
|-6.53
|16.05
|14.30
|5.35
|29.61
|Aro Granite Industries
|-5.22
|-12.63
|-19.79
|-36.12
|-23.04
|-15.93
|-12.61
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-5.24
|-5.29
|-17.68
|-24.45
|-7.72
|-1.84
|-9.54
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|-5.00
|-36.68
|-38.62
|-39.27
|-39.80
|-18.01
|-8.51
|Shiva Granito Export
|-2.05
|9.41
|69.49
|-7.06
|-21.47
|15.31
|39.48
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.61
|-2.90
|-12.04
|-23.69
|-15.87
|-5.74
|-11.29
|Milestone Global
|5.63
|3.02
|-36.59
|-24.09
|4.98
|2.68
|16.07
|Mayur Floorings
|9.99
|14.29
|-3.04
|25.63
|25.99
|15.10
|38.11
Over the last one year, Dhyaani Tradeventures has declined 50.56% compared to peers like Midwest Gold (2036.77%), Midwest (7.79%), Pokarna (-19.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhyaani Tradeventures has underperformed peers relative to Midwest Gold (236.58%) and Midwest (1.51%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.89
|7.82
|10
|8.21
|8.02
|20
|8.34
|8.26
|50
|9
|8.65
|100
|8.89
|9.2
|200
|10.6
|10.73
In the latest quarter, Dhyaani Tradeventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 94.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 08, 2026, 12:38 AM IST
|Dhyaani Tradeventure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 19, 2025, 1:37 AM IST
|Dhyaani Tradeventure - Unaudited Financial Results For September, 30Th, 2025
|Dec 19, 2025, 1:29 AM IST
|Dhyaani Tradeventure - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON THURSDAY, 18TH DECEMBER, 2025
|Dec 18, 2025, 5:26 PM IST
|Dhyaani Tradeventure - Update On Appointment Of Company Secretary Of The Company
|Dec 13, 2025, 4:14 PM IST
|Dhyaani Tradeventure - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, 17Th December, 2025
Dhyaani Tradeventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51900GJ2014PLC081004 and registration number is 081004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhyaani Tradeventures is ₹7.57 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The Dhyaani Tradeventures is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhyaani Tradeventures is ₹12.89 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhyaani Tradeventures are ₹7.57 and ₹7.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhyaani Tradeventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhyaani Tradeventures is ₹17.19 and 52-week low of Dhyaani Tradeventures is ₹6.84 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The Dhyaani Tradeventures has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, -10.31% for the past month, -2.45% over 3 months, -50.56% over 1 year, -42.5% across 3 years, and -17.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhyaani Tradeventures are 58.68 and 0.37 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.