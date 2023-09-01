Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DHYAANI TILE AND MARBLEZ LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹138.00 Closed
0.841.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹137.25₹139.50
₹138.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.00₹178.10
₹138.00
Open Price
₹139.50
Prev. Close
₹136.85
Volume
15,000

Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1139.25
  • R2140.5
  • R3141.5
  • Pivot
    138.25
  • S1137
  • S2136
  • S3134.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 565.03132.02
  • 1061.66123.64
  • 2059.16110.98
  • 5059.81102.52
  • 10065.8100.14
  • 20034.586.11

Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33
6.0115.38-15.4910.29-8.54226.0940.19

Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingTo consider issue Of Warrants
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
09 Jun, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results

About Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd.

Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51900GJ2014PLC081004 and registration number is 081004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chintan Nayan Bhai Rajyaguru
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nayankumar Labhshankar Rajyaguru
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ilaben Nayanbhai Rajyaguru
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Keval Dipakkumar Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. is ₹20.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. is 4.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. is ₹138.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. is ₹178.10 and 52-week low of Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. is ₹52.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data