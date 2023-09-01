Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue Of Warrants
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|09 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51900GJ2014PLC081004 and registration number is 081004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. is ₹20.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. is 4.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. is ₹138.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. is ₹178.10 and 52-week low of Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd. is ₹52.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.