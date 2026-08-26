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Dhvija Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHVIJA FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Dhvija Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.30
-3.00₹ -0.38
As on Aug 26, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhvija Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.30₹12.64
₹12.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.45₹27.27
₹12.30
Open Price
₹12.30
Prev. Close
₹12.68
Volume
1,150

Source: Dion Global

Dhvija Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhvija Finance		2.24-1.44-15.17-32.34-45.8410.7179.21
Bajaj Finance		0.993.9417.107.5624.2814.629.45
Shriram Finance		1.958.5318.371.9789.3944.6134.82
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.025.6320.237.8427.6919.9128.86
Muthoot Finance		12.205.98-3.70-6.6919.9235.5916.66
L&T Finance		2.463.3614.177.5846.7037.6631.76
SBI Cards and Payment Services		5.652.595.16-14.65-18.89-7.12-9.47
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		-0.217.1227.330.4949.2610.9120.81
Sundaram Finance		1.543.135.51-16.97-6.8420.5711.83
Piramal Finance		5.736.2111.5023.1662.9217.6710.25
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		1.481.1512.8013.89-10.6782.0977.86
Poonawalla Fincorp		-4.011.5019.211.924.514.3521.23
Manappuram Finance		8.562.7011.9026.0738.4236.7918.01
IIFL Finance		4.3214.9638.5330.3546.434.5719.60
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		12.213.7632.9450.9133.328.4216.04
Five-Star Business Finance		-0.45-4.0913.8322.48-7.68-11.831.17
SBFC Finance		5.007.615.980.77-9.963.761.04
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.85-1.50-4.72-2.06-24.757.8225.11
Paisalo Digital		-1.28-2.5039.3788.91125.5532.8619.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhvija Finance has declined 45.84% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (24.28%), Shriram Finance (89.39%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (27.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhvija Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (9.45%) and Shriram Finance (34.82%).

Dhvija Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhvija Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.1412.31
1012.3212.33
2012.5412.41
5012.6312.89
10013.9413.89
20016.2815.41

Source: Dion Global

Dhvija Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhvija Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 63.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhvija Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 25, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTF Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Aug 22, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTF Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
Aug 19, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTF Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Facilitation Of Technical Infrastru
Aug 19, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTF Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015- Intimation Of New Corporate Office
Aug 12, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTF Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Announcement Under Reg. 30(LODR)- Payment Of Interest On Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD'S)- Series A

Source: Dion Global

About Dhvija Finance

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1993PLC053936 and registration number is 053936. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Apoorve Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Dugar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kabeer Chaudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Somesh Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dhvija Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Dhvija Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhvija Finance is ₹12.30 as on Aug 26, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhvija Finance?

The Dhvija Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhvija Finance?

The market cap of Dhvija Finance is ₹3.81 Cr as on Aug 26, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhvija Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhvija Finance are ₹12.64 and ₹12.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhvija Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhvija Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhvija Finance is ₹27.27 and 52-week low of Dhvija Finance is ₹10.45 as on Aug 26, 2026.

How has the Dhvija Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhvija Finance has shown returns of -3.0% over the past day, -1.44% for the past month, -15.17% over 3 months, -45.84% over 1 year, 10.71% across 3 years, and 79.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhvija Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhvija Finance are 0.00 and 1.16 on Aug 26, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dhvija Finance News

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