What is the share price of Dhvija Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhvija Finance is ₹12.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhvija Finance? The Dhvija Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhvija Finance? The market cap of Dhvija Finance is ₹3.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhvija Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhvija Finance are ₹12.64 and ₹12.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhvija Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhvija Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhvija Finance is ₹27.27 and 52-week low of Dhvija Finance is ₹10.45 as on .

How has the Dhvija Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhvija Finance has shown returns of -3.0% over the past day, -1.44% for the past month, -15.17% over 3 months, -45.84% over 1 year, 10.71% across 3 years, and 79.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhvija Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhvija Finance are 0.00 and 1.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global