Here's the live share price of Dhvija Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhvija Finance
|2.24
|-1.44
|-15.17
|-32.34
|-45.84
|10.71
|79.21
|Bajaj Finance
|0.99
|3.94
|17.10
|7.56
|24.28
|14.62
|9.45
|Shriram Finance
|1.95
|8.53
|18.37
|1.97
|89.39
|44.61
|34.82
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.02
|5.63
|20.23
|7.84
|27.69
|19.91
|28.86
|Muthoot Finance
|12.20
|5.98
|-3.70
|-6.69
|19.92
|35.59
|16.66
|L&T Finance
|2.46
|3.36
|14.17
|7.58
|46.70
|37.66
|31.76
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|5.65
|2.59
|5.16
|-14.65
|-18.89
|-7.12
|-9.47
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|-0.21
|7.12
|27.33
|0.49
|49.26
|10.91
|20.81
|Sundaram Finance
|1.54
|3.13
|5.51
|-16.97
|-6.84
|20.57
|11.83
|Piramal Finance
|5.73
|6.21
|11.50
|23.16
|62.92
|17.67
|10.25
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|1.48
|1.15
|12.80
|13.89
|-10.67
|82.09
|77.86
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-4.01
|1.50
|19.21
|1.92
|4.51
|4.35
|21.23
|Manappuram Finance
|8.56
|2.70
|11.90
|26.07
|38.42
|36.79
|18.01
|IIFL Finance
|4.32
|14.96
|38.53
|30.35
|46.43
|4.57
|19.60
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|12.21
|3.76
|32.94
|50.91
|33.32
|8.42
|16.04
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-0.45
|-4.09
|13.83
|22.48
|-7.68
|-11.83
|1.17
|SBFC Finance
|5.00
|7.61
|5.98
|0.77
|-9.96
|3.76
|1.04
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.85
|-1.50
|-4.72
|-2.06
|-24.75
|7.82
|25.11
|Paisalo Digital
|-1.28
|-2.50
|39.37
|88.91
|125.55
|32.86
|19.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhvija Finance has declined 45.84% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (24.28%), Shriram Finance (89.39%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (27.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhvija Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (9.45%) and Shriram Finance (34.82%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.14
|12.31
|10
|12.32
|12.33
|20
|12.54
|12.41
|50
|12.63
|12.89
|100
|13.94
|13.89
|200
|16.28
|15.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhvija Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 63.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 25, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|F Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Aug 22, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|F Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
|Aug 19, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|F Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Facilitation Of Technical Infrastru
|Aug 19, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|F Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015- Intimation Of New Corporate Office
|Aug 12, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|F Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Announcement Under Reg. 30(LODR)- Payment Of Interest On Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD'S)- Series A
Source: Dion Global
F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1993PLC053936 and registration number is 053936. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhvija Finance is ₹12.30 as on Aug 26, 2026.
The Dhvija Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhvija Finance is ₹3.81 Cr as on Aug 26, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhvija Finance are ₹12.64 and ₹12.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhvija Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhvija Finance is ₹27.27 and 52-week low of Dhvija Finance is ₹10.45 as on Aug 26, 2026.
The Dhvija Finance has shown returns of -3.0% over the past day, -1.44% for the past month, -15.17% over 3 months, -45.84% over 1 year, 10.71% across 3 years, and 79.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhvija Finance are 0.00 and 1.16 on Aug 26, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global