What is the share price of Dhruva Capital Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhruva Capital Services is ₹100.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhruva Capital Services? The Dhruva Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhruva Capital Services? The market cap of Dhruva Capital Services is ₹72.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhruva Capital Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhruva Capital Services are ₹108.70 and ₹100.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhruva Capital Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhruva Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhruva Capital Services is ₹445.50 and 52-week low of Dhruva Capital Services is ₹104.70 as on .

How has the Dhruva Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhruva Capital Services has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -68.94% for the past month, -71.93% over 3 months, -36.46% over 1 year, 13.65% across 3 years, and 72.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhruva Capital Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhruva Capital Services are -105.92 and 2.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global