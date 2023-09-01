Follow Us

DHRUVA CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹68.26 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.26₹68.26
₹68.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.83₹68.26
₹68.26
Open Price
₹68.26
Prev. Close
₹68.26
Volume
0

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R168.26
  • R268.26
  • R368.26
  • Pivot
    68.26
  • S168.26
  • S268.26
  • S368.26

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.7567.91
  • 1015.665.51
  • 2014.4960.16
  • 5015.6651.74
  • 10014.7643.98
  • 20010.1634.35

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0061.1081.64316.221,454.90911.26
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Dec, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
26 Dec, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Dhruva Capital Services Ltd.

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1994PLC008593 and registration number is 008593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kailash Karnawat
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meena Karnawat
    Director
  • Mr. Upendra Tater
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Doshi
    Director

FAQs on Dhruva Capital Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd. is ₹27.73 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd. is 33.44 and PB ratio of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd. is 5.09 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhruva Capital Services Ltd. is ₹68.26 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhruva Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd. is ₹68.26 and 52-week low of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd. is ₹10.83 as on Aug 28, 2023.

