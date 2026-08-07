Here's the live share price of Dhruva Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhruva Capital Services
|-21.99
|-68.94
|-71.93
|-41.73
|-36.46
|13.65
|72.50
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhruva Capital Services has declined 36.46% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhruva Capital Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|135.55
|123.1
|10
|155.28
|143.6
|20
|207.14
|189.67
|50
|335.98
|266.57
|100
|317.16
|281.4
|200
|234.56
|261.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhruva Capital Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.98%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Dhruva Capital Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30,
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Dhruva Capital Serv. - Clarification On Movement In Price.
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Dhruva Capital Serv. - Clarification sought from Dhruva Capital Services Ltd
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Dhruva Capital Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Dhruva Capital Serv. - Regulation 7 Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
Source: Dion Global
Dhruva Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1994PLC008593 and registration number is 008593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhruva Capital Services is ₹100.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhruva Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhruva Capital Services is ₹72.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhruva Capital Services are ₹108.70 and ₹100.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhruva Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhruva Capital Services is ₹445.50 and 52-week low of Dhruva Capital Services is ₹104.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhruva Capital Services has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -68.94% for the past month, -71.93% over 3 months, -36.46% over 1 year, 13.65% across 3 years, and 72.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhruva Capital Services are -105.92 and 2.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global