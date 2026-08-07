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Dhruva Capital Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHRUVA CAPITAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Dhruva Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹100.20 Closed
-4.98₹ -5.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhruva Capital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹100.20₹108.70
₹100.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.70₹445.50
₹100.20
Open Price
₹100.20
Prev. Close
₹105.45
Volume
13,844

Source: Dion Global

Dhruva Capital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhruva Capital Services		-21.99-68.94-71.93-41.73-36.4613.6572.50
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhruva Capital Services has declined 36.46% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhruva Capital Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Dhruva Capital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhruva Capital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5135.55123.1
10155.28143.6
20207.14189.67
50335.98266.57
100317.16281.4
200234.56261.59

Source: Dion Global

Dhruva Capital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhruva Capital Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.98%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhruva Capital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTDhruva Capital Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30,
Jul 21, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTDhruva Capital Serv. - Clarification On Movement In Price.
Jul 21, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTDhruva Capital Serv. - Clarification sought from Dhruva Capital Services Ltd
Jul 14, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTDhruva Capital Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTDhruva Capital Serv. - Regulation 7 Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Source: Dion Global

About Dhruva Capital Services

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1994PLC008593 and registration number is 008593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Rachana Suman Shaw
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shreeram Bagla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Bagla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Altab Uddin Kazi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hitu Gambhir Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chanchal Kedia
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Dhruva Capital Services Share Price

What is the share price of Dhruva Capital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhruva Capital Services is ₹100.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhruva Capital Services?

The Dhruva Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhruva Capital Services?

The market cap of Dhruva Capital Services is ₹72.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhruva Capital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhruva Capital Services are ₹108.70 and ₹100.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhruva Capital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhruva Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhruva Capital Services is ₹445.50 and 52-week low of Dhruva Capital Services is ₹104.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhruva Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhruva Capital Services has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -68.94% for the past month, -71.93% over 3 months, -36.46% over 1 year, 13.65% across 3 years, and 72.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhruva Capital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhruva Capital Services are -105.92 and 2.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dhruva Capital Services News

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