Here's the live share price of Dhruv Wellness along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhruv Wellness
|0
|0
|-9.49
|-22.64
|-63.99
|-68.12
|-43.70
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhruv Wellness has declined 63.99% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhruv Wellness has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.07
|5.06
|10
|5.61
|5.63
|20
|6.76
|6.79
|50
|9.44
|9.62
|100
|13.74
|16.98
|200
|24.34
|37.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhruv Wellness remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 26, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Dhruv Wellness - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Aug 22, 2025, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Dhruv Wellness - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Aug 20, 2025, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Dhruv Wellness - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Invitation of Resolution Plan
|Aug 20, 2025, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Dhruv Wellness - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Aug 20, 2025, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Dhruv Wellness - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Source: Dion Global
Dhruv Wellness Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2015PLC263089 and registration number is 263089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2023.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhruv Wellness is ₹4.58 as on Sep 29, 2025.
The Dhruv Wellness is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhruv Wellness is ₹4.83 Cr as on Sep 29, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhruv Wellness are ₹4.58 and ₹4.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhruv Wellness stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhruv Wellness is ₹14.01 and 52-week low of Dhruv Wellness is ₹4.58 as on Sep 29, 2025.
The Dhruv Wellness has shown returns of -4.78% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -9.49% over 3 months, -63.99% over 1 year, -68.12% across 3 years, and -43.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhruv Wellness are 2,290.00 and -0.34 on Sep 29, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global