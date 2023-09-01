Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|9.84
|-4.88
|-20.81
|-89.15
|-75.47
|-76.51
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Jan, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Dhruv Wellness Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2015PLC263089 and registration number is 263089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhruv Wellness Ltd. is ₹20.94 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhruv Wellness Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dhruv Wellness Ltd. is -1.47 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhruv Wellness Ltd. is ₹19.87 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhruv Wellness Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhruv Wellness Ltd. is ₹192.70 and 52-week low of Dhruv Wellness Ltd. is ₹17.19 as on Aug 28, 2023.