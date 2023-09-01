Follow Us

DHRUV WELLNESS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.87 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhruv Wellness Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.00₹19.87
₹19.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.19₹192.70
₹19.87
Open Price
₹18.00
Prev. Close
₹19.87
Volume
0

Dhruv Wellness Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.49
  • R221.12
  • R322.36
  • Pivot
    19.25
  • S118.62
  • S217.38
  • S316.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5141.7619.21
  • 10160.0619.55
  • 20194.9420.32
  • 50282.2723.66
  • 100223.8940.51
  • 200149.5867.24

Dhruv Wellness Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
09.84-4.88-20.81-89.15-75.47-76.51
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Dhruv Wellness Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhruv Wellness Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Jan, 2022Board MeetingOthers
12 Aug, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Dhruv Wellness Ltd.

Dhruv Wellness Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2015PLC263089 and registration number is 263089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pravinkumar Narayanbhai Prajapati
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anita Pravinbhai Prajapati
    Director
  • Mr. Narayanbhai Mohanlal Prajapati
    Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Shah Chinubhai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunal Sarkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dhruv Wellness Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhruv Wellness Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhruv Wellness Ltd. is ₹20.94 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhruv Wellness Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhruv Wellness Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dhruv Wellness Ltd. is -1.47 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhruv Wellness Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhruv Wellness Ltd. is ₹19.87 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhruv Wellness Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhruv Wellness Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhruv Wellness Ltd. is ₹192.70 and 52-week low of Dhruv Wellness Ltd. is ₹17.19 as on Aug 28, 2023.

