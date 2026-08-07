What is the share price of Dhruv Wellness? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhruv Wellness is ₹4.58 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhruv Wellness? The Dhruv Wellness is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhruv Wellness? The market cap of Dhruv Wellness is ₹4.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhruv Wellness? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhruv Wellness are ₹4.58 and ₹4.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhruv Wellness? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhruv Wellness stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhruv Wellness is ₹14.01 and 52-week low of Dhruv Wellness is ₹4.58 as on .

How has the Dhruv Wellness performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhruv Wellness has shown returns of -4.78% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -9.49% over 3 months, -63.99% over 1 year, -68.12% across 3 years, and -43.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhruv Wellness? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhruv Wellness are 2,290.00 and -0.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global