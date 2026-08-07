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Dhruv Wellness Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHRUV WELLNESS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Dhruv Wellness along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.58 Closed
-4.78₹ -0.23
As on Sep 29, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhruv Wellness Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.58₹4.58
₹4.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.58₹14.01
₹4.58
Open Price
₹4.58
Prev. Close
₹4.81
Volume
2,100

Source: Dion Global

Dhruv Wellness Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhruv Wellness		00-9.49-22.64-63.99-68.12-43.70
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhruv Wellness has declined 63.99% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhruv Wellness has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Dhruv Wellness Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhruv Wellness Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.075.06
105.615.63
206.766.79
509.449.62
10013.7416.98
20024.3437.69

Source: Dion Global

Dhruv Wellness Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhruv Wellness remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhruv Wellness Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 26, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTDhruv Wellness - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Aug 22, 2025, 11:34 PM IST ISTDhruv Wellness - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Aug 20, 2025, 10:45 PM IST ISTDhruv Wellness - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Invitation of Resolution Plan
Aug 20, 2025, 10:32 PM IST ISTDhruv Wellness - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Aug 20, 2025, 10:20 PM IST ISTDhruv Wellness - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source: Dion Global

About Dhruv Wellness

Dhruv Wellness Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2015PLC263089 and registration number is 263089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2023.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pravinkumar Narayanbhai Prajapati
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Anita Pravinbhai Prajapati
    Director
  • Mr. Narayanbhai Mohanlal Prajapati
    Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Shah Chinubhai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunal Sarkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dhruv Wellness Share Price

What is the share price of Dhruv Wellness?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhruv Wellness is ₹4.58 as on Sep 29, 2025.

What kind of stock is Dhruv Wellness?

The Dhruv Wellness is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhruv Wellness?

The market cap of Dhruv Wellness is ₹4.83 Cr as on Sep 29, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhruv Wellness?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhruv Wellness are ₹4.58 and ₹4.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhruv Wellness?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhruv Wellness stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhruv Wellness is ₹14.01 and 52-week low of Dhruv Wellness is ₹4.58 as on Sep 29, 2025.

How has the Dhruv Wellness performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhruv Wellness has shown returns of -4.78% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -9.49% over 3 months, -63.99% over 1 year, -68.12% across 3 years, and -43.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhruv Wellness?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhruv Wellness are 2,290.00 and -0.34 on Sep 29, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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