Here's the live share price of Dhruv Consultancy Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhruv Consultancy Services
|-1.43
|-7.50
|-28.42
|-29.84
|-63.11
|-22.16
|-4.39
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhruv Consultancy Services has declined 63.11% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhruv Consultancy Services has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.41
|24.56
|10
|24.62
|24.73
|20
|25.44
|25.35
|50
|27.68
|27.33
|100
|30.03
|30.62
|200
|37.79
|39.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhruv Consultancy Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 2.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Dhruv Consultancy - Board Meeting Intimation for Q1 Of 2026-2027
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Dhruv Consultancy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Dhruv Consultancy - Outcome Of Investor/Analyst Meeting (General Group Meet)
|Jun 23, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Dhruv Consultancy - Subsidiary Company - Incorporation - Clarification
|Jun 23, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Dhruv Consultancy - Regulation 30 - Subsidiary Incorporation
Source: Dion Global
Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2003PLC141887 and registration number is 141887. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhruv Consultancy Services is ₹24.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhruv Consultancy Services is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhruv Consultancy Services is ₹45.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhruv Consultancy Services are ₹24.40 and ₹23.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhruv Consultancy Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhruv Consultancy Services is ₹68.60 and 52-week low of Dhruv Consultancy Services is ₹22.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhruv Consultancy Services has shown returns of -2.63% over the past day, -7.5% for the past month, -28.42% over 3 months, -63.11% over 1 year, -22.16% across 3 years, and -4.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhruv Consultancy Services are -1.60 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global