Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DHRUV CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹55.00 Closed
-0.63-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.75₹56.80
₹55.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.10₹71.95
₹55.00
Open Price
₹55.75
Prev. Close
₹55.35
Volume
31,264

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R156.32
  • R257.58
  • R358.37
  • Pivot
    55.53
  • S154.27
  • S253.48
  • S352.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 559.7754.75
  • 1061.3153.63
  • 2059.6752.46
  • 5058.4651.4
  • 10053.3951.53
  • 20055.3152.74

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.938.8411.812.31-21.08-30.05-30.05
7.844.5214.515.89-9.04-3.84-37.35
1.0522.1654.0464.1063.67166.31210.37
0.78-1.441.1826.16-5.05-26.56-26.56
9.5850.1861.6958.1417.92587.641,260.00
7.140.7544.9863.5331.29-12.58-60.67
4.9511.8761.1262.9342.81275.2664.75
8.9410.3334.3752.5222.07-62.07-77.21
-0.88-6.099.4025.283.93373.40350.36
1.33-5.00-13.64-30.28-33.33-34.48-77.43
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.652.68-1.61-2.86-2.86-2.86-2.86
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
0.722.210.72-0.71-3.47110.61-24.46
-1.230.6912.7617.7317.22116.2242.86
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.574.49-1.46-5.27-1.0485.9989.97
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
1.304.0111.91-7.63-42.08-87.63-27.81

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meeting for Q1 of 2023-2024
    15-Aug, 2023 | 09:31 PM

About Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd.

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2003PLC141887 and registration number is 141887. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Tanvi T Auti
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pandurang B Dandawate
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jayashree P Dandawate
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep B Dandawate
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhir A Shringare
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shaila J Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhanyakumar B Mahamuni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. is ₹83.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. is 15.89 and PB ratio of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. is ₹71.95 and 52-week low of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. is ₹43.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data