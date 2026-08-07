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Dhruv Consultancy Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHRUV CONSULTANCY SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Dhruv Consultancy Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.05 Closed
-2.63₹ -0.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhruv Consultancy Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.60₹24.40
₹24.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.85₹68.60
₹24.05
Open Price
₹24.40
Prev. Close
₹24.70
Volume
265

Source: Dion Global

Dhruv Consultancy Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhruv Consultancy Services		-1.43-7.50-28.42-29.84-63.11-22.16-4.39
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhruv Consultancy Services has declined 63.11% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhruv Consultancy Services has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

Dhruv Consultancy Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhruv Consultancy Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.4124.56
1024.6224.73
2025.4425.35
5027.6827.33
10030.0330.62
20037.7939.12

Source: Dion Global

Dhruv Consultancy Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhruv Consultancy Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 2.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhruv Consultancy Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTDhruv Consultancy - Board Meeting Intimation for Q1 Of 2026-2027
Jul 14, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTDhruv Consultancy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTDhruv Consultancy - Outcome Of Investor/Analyst Meeting (General Group Meet)
Jun 23, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTDhruv Consultancy - Subsidiary Company - Incorporation - Clarification
Jun 23, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTDhruv Consultancy - Regulation 30 - Subsidiary Incorporation

Source: Dion Global

About Dhruv Consultancy Services

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2003PLC141887 and registration number is 141887. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Tanvi Tejas Auti
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jayashree P Dandawate
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep B Dandawate
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pandurang B Dandawate
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashokkumar Nagesh Katte
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saleem K Wadgaonkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharadchandra K Chaphalkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhir A Shringare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dhruv Consultancy Services Share Price

What is the share price of Dhruv Consultancy Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhruv Consultancy Services is ₹24.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhruv Consultancy Services?

The Dhruv Consultancy Services is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhruv Consultancy Services?

The market cap of Dhruv Consultancy Services is ₹45.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhruv Consultancy Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhruv Consultancy Services are ₹24.40 and ₹23.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhruv Consultancy Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhruv Consultancy Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhruv Consultancy Services is ₹68.60 and 52-week low of Dhruv Consultancy Services is ₹22.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhruv Consultancy Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhruv Consultancy Services has shown returns of -2.63% over the past day, -7.5% for the past month, -28.42% over 3 months, -63.11% over 1 year, -22.16% across 3 years, and -4.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhruv Consultancy Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhruv Consultancy Services are -1.60 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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