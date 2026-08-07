What is the share price of Dhruv Consultancy Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhruv Consultancy Services is ₹24.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhruv Consultancy Services? The Dhruv Consultancy Services is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhruv Consultancy Services? The market cap of Dhruv Consultancy Services is ₹45.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhruv Consultancy Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhruv Consultancy Services are ₹24.40 and ₹23.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhruv Consultancy Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhruv Consultancy Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhruv Consultancy Services is ₹68.60 and 52-week low of Dhruv Consultancy Services is ₹22.85 as on .

How has the Dhruv Consultancy Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhruv Consultancy Services has shown returns of -2.63% over the past day, -7.5% for the past month, -28.42% over 3 months, -63.11% over 1 year, -22.16% across 3 years, and -4.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhruv Consultancy Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhruv Consultancy Services are -1.60 and 0.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global