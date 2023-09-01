Name
Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2003PLC141887 and registration number is 141887. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. is ₹83.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. is 15.89 and PB ratio of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. is ₹71.95 and 52-week low of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. is ₹43.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.