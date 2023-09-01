Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.74
|2.44
|4.67
|-16.44
|-42.08
|144.06
|71.68
|3.84
|-6.83
|1.51
|6.57
|-3.06
|144.92
|115.86
|2.92
|1.63
|18.33
|4.28
|-15.54
|36.57
|35.77
|2.58
|3.26
|4.03
|27.68
|-8.11
|-8.11
|-8.11
|3.43
|13.68
|21.30
|16.06
|-5.36
|104.94
|-18.69
|3.31
|2.19
|9.29
|14.61
|19.51
|43.16
|102.53
|-0.47
|2.54
|7.39
|-8.76
|-21.16
|510.55
|306.56
|-2.06
|9.63
|19.75
|24.63
|-16.22
|17.83
|17.83
|8.52
|3.78
|41.50
|62.44
|16.49
|537.33
|1,686.55
|4.39
|4.88
|10.67
|9.23
|0.94
|67.08
|78.35
|-3.21
|-0.78
|-12.93
|-29.51
|-53.12
|955.00
|380.46
|6.09
|2.38
|59.67
|30.62
|90.69
|430.86
|35.01
|1.40
|10.75
|22.09
|3.22
|18.03
|322.53
|23.17
|0
|-1.94
|-3.18
|0
|-7.88
|149.18
|245.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
DHP India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1991PLC051555 and registration number is 051555. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DHP India Ltd. is ₹255.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DHP India Ltd. is 15.44 and PB ratio of DHP India Ltd. is 1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DHP India Ltd. is ₹853.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DHP India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DHP India Ltd. is ₹1,700.00 and 52-week low of DHP India Ltd. is ₹751.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.