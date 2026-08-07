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DHP India Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHP INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum

Here's the live share price of DHP India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹522.00 Closed
1.72₹ 8.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DHP India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹515.25₹529.00
₹522.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹430.00₹727.00
₹522.00
Open Price
₹515.25
Prev. Close
₹513.15
Volume
346

Source: Dion Global

DHP India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DHP India		-0.50-1.99-0.484.65-23.10-14.27-2.78
Deep Industries		6.8943.4037.2056.4519.5838.4463.47
Asian Energy Services		1.9823.2437.7254.8619.8347.6024.88
Oil Country Tubular		8.835.563.0522.33-33.4241.6952.65
Duke Offshore		10.3356.80147.39177.68164.2976.2827.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DHP India has declined 23.10% compared to peers like Deep Industries (19.58%), Asian Energy Services (19.83%), Oil Country Tubular (-33.42%). From a 5 year perspective, DHP India has underperformed peers relative to Deep Industries (63.47%) and Asian Energy Services (24.88%).

DHP India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DHP India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5512.11510.84
10513.58512.24
20517.78514.29
50517.55517.37
100517.78522.27
200536538.41

Source: Dion Global

DHP India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DHP India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DHP India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 10, 2026, 04:59 PM IST ISTDHP India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTDHP India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Calling Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12/08/2026 Tor Approval Of Unau
Jun 02, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTDHP India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Intimation Of Change Of Cost Auditors (Voluntarily) For Next FY
May 30, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTDHP India - Corporate Action-Record Date Fixed On 14-09-2026 For The Payment Of Dividend To Be Approved In 35Th AGM Dated 21/
May 30, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTDHP India - Corporate Action-Fixed Book Closure From 15-09-2026 To 21-09-2026 (Both Days Inclusive) For The Purpose Of Callin

Source: Dion Global

About DHP India

DHP India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1991PLC051555 and registration number is 051555. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Asheesh Dabriwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Janak Bhardwaj
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anjum Dhandhania
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Aditi Bagchi
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Dr. Subrata Haldar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surajit Raha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajat Banerjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on DHP India Share Price

What is the share price of DHP India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DHP India is ₹522.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DHP India?

The DHP India is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DHP India?

The market cap of DHP India is ₹156.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DHP India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DHP India are ₹529.00 and ₹515.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DHP India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DHP India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DHP India is ₹727.00 and 52-week low of DHP India is ₹430.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DHP India performed historically in terms of returns?

The DHP India has shown returns of 1.72% over the past day, -1.99% for the past month, -0.48% over 3 months, -23.1% over 1 year, -14.27% across 3 years, and -2.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DHP India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DHP India are 14.16 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

DHP India News

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