What is the share price of DHP India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DHP India is ₹522.00 as on .

What kind of stock is DHP India? The DHP India is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DHP India? The market cap of DHP India is ₹156.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DHP India? Today’s highest and lowest price of DHP India are ₹529.00 and ₹515.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DHP India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DHP India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DHP India is ₹727.00 and 52-week low of DHP India is ₹430.00 as on .

How has the DHP India performed historically in terms of returns? The DHP India has shown returns of 1.72% over the past day, -1.99% for the past month, -0.48% over 3 months, -23.1% over 1 year, -14.27% across 3 years, and -2.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DHP India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DHP India are 14.16 and 0.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.

Source: Dion Global