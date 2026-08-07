Here's the live share price of DHP India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DHP India
|-0.50
|-1.99
|-0.48
|4.65
|-23.10
|-14.27
|-2.78
|Deep Industries
|6.89
|43.40
|37.20
|56.45
|19.58
|38.44
|63.47
|Asian Energy Services
|1.98
|23.24
|37.72
|54.86
|19.83
|47.60
|24.88
|Oil Country Tubular
|8.83
|5.56
|3.05
|22.33
|-33.42
|41.69
|52.65
|Duke Offshore
|10.33
|56.80
|147.39
|177.68
|164.29
|76.28
|27.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DHP India has declined 23.10% compared to peers like Deep Industries (19.58%), Asian Energy Services (19.83%), Oil Country Tubular (-33.42%). From a 5 year perspective, DHP India has underperformed peers relative to Deep Industries (63.47%) and Asian Energy Services (24.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|512.11
|510.84
|10
|513.58
|512.24
|20
|517.78
|514.29
|50
|517.55
|517.37
|100
|517.78
|522.27
|200
|536
|538.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DHP India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:59 PM IST IST
|DHP India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|DHP India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Calling Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12/08/2026 Tor Approval Of Unau
|Jun 02, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|DHP India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Intimation Of Change Of Cost Auditors (Voluntarily) For Next FY
|May 30, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|DHP India - Corporate Action-Record Date Fixed On 14-09-2026 For The Payment Of Dividend To Be Approved In 35Th AGM Dated 21/
|May 30, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|DHP India - Corporate Action-Fixed Book Closure From 15-09-2026 To 21-09-2026 (Both Days Inclusive) For The Purpose Of Callin
Source: Dion Global
DHP India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1991PLC051555 and registration number is 051555. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DHP India is ₹522.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DHP India is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DHP India is ₹156.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DHP India are ₹529.00 and ₹515.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DHP India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DHP India is ₹727.00 and 52-week low of DHP India is ₹430.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DHP India has shown returns of 1.72% over the past day, -1.99% for the past month, -0.48% over 3 months, -23.1% over 1 year, -14.27% across 3 years, and -2.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DHP India are 14.16 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.
Source: Dion Global