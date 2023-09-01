Follow Us

DHP INDIA LTD.

Sector : Domestic Appliances | Smallcap | BSE
₹853.25 Closed
0.665.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

DHP India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹852.05₹867.00
₹853.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹751.30₹1,700.00
₹853.25
Open Price
₹867.00
Prev. Close
₹847.65
Volume
1,903

DHP India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1862.82
  • R2872.38
  • R3877.77
  • Pivot
    857.43
  • S1847.87
  • S2842.48
  • S3832.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,304.94829.65
  • 101,336.71821.41
  • 201,421.4820.01
  • 501,426.61833.86
  • 1001,257.17869.6
  • 200998.8921.27

DHP India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.742.444.67-16.44-42.08144.0671.68
3.84-6.831.516.57-3.06144.92115.86
2.921.6318.334.28-15.5436.5735.77
2.583.264.0327.68-8.11-8.11-8.11
3.4313.6821.3016.06-5.36104.94-18.69
3.312.199.2914.6119.5143.16102.53
-0.472.547.39-8.76-21.16510.55306.56
-2.069.6319.7524.63-16.2217.8317.83
8.523.7841.5062.4416.49537.331,686.55
4.394.8810.679.230.9467.0878.35
-3.21-0.78-12.93-29.51-53.12955.00380.46
6.092.3859.6730.6290.69430.8635.01
1.4010.7522.093.2218.03322.5323.17
0-1.94-3.180-7.88149.18245.45

DHP India Ltd. Share Holdings

DHP India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About DHP India Ltd.

DHP India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1991PLC051555 and registration number is 051555. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Asheesh Dabriwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Janak Bhardwaj
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anjum Dhandhania
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Buddhadeb Basu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Subrata Haldar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surajit Raha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on DHP India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DHP India Ltd.?

The market cap of DHP India Ltd. is ₹255.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DHP India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DHP India Ltd. is 15.44 and PB ratio of DHP India Ltd. is 1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DHP India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DHP India Ltd. is ₹853.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DHP India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DHP India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DHP India Ltd. is ₹1,700.00 and 52-week low of DHP India Ltd. is ₹751.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

