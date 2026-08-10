Dhoot Transmission has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 10, 2026 and will close on Aug 12, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹829.00-871.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|11.77
|19.8
|27.62
|35.44
|84.25
|36.84
|10.43
|UNO Minda
|8.85
|13.53
|9
|6.73
|18.54
|30.43
|28.7
|India Nippon Electricals
|-0.38
|15.74
|42.46
|49.78
|47.25
|34.78
|25.34
|Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems
|-5
|-6.77
|8.45
|-3.21
|-15.18
|4.19
|30.29
Source: Dion Global
Dhoot Transmission Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31300PN1998PLC131629 and registration number is 131629. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Electrical. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2592.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global