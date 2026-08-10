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Dhoot Transmission Share Price

Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Dhoot Transmission has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 10, 2026 and will close on Aug 12, 2026. The price band has been set at 829.00-871.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Dhoot Transmission Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Dhoot Transmission Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Samvardhana Motherson International		11.7719.827.6235.4484.2536.8410.43
UNO Minda		8.8513.5396.7318.5430.4328.7
India Nippon Electricals		-0.3815.7442.4649.7847.2534.7825.34
Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems		-5-6.778.45-3.21-15.184.1930.29

Source: Dion Global

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About Dhoot Transmission

Dhoot Transmission Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31300PN1998PLC131629 and registration number is 131629. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Electrical. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2592.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Seth
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rahul Radhavallabh Dhoot
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhiren Vinodrai Sheth
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Saahil Haresh Bhatia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishi Mandawat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Burjor Kersasp Dadachanji
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tarun Dharampal Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Matangi Gowrishankar
    Independent Director

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