Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DHOOT INDUSTRIAL FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹97.00 Closed
-0.67-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.10₹102.47
₹97.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.50₹120.00
₹97.00
Open Price
₹96.50
Prev. Close
₹97.65
Volume
1,336

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1101.28
  • R2105.56
  • R3108.65
  • Pivot
    98.19
  • S193.91
  • S290.82
  • S386.54

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 576.9998.38
  • 1076.7299.91
  • 2076.5100.8
  • 5078.8795.37
  • 10081.7187.82
  • 20088.2982.79

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.82-8.0635.9748.6820.80239.1686.72
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd.

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1978PLC020725 and registration number is 020725. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajgopal Dhoot
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rohit Rajgopal Dhoot
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Girish C Choksey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh M Loya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi A Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vaidehi Rohit Dhoot
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. is ₹61.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. is 2.71 and PB ratio of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. is 0.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. is ₹97.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. is ₹120.00 and 52-week low of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. is ₹52.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data