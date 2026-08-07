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Dhoot Industrial Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHOOT INDUSTRIAL FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Dhoot Industrial Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹268.95 Closed
0.35₹ 0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhoot Industrial Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹262.10₹279.00
₹268.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹132.20₹285.00
₹268.95
Open Price
₹279.00
Prev. Close
₹268.00
Volume
4,392

Source: Dion Global

Dhoot Industrial Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhoot Industrial Finance		13.4814.9434.4824.51-0.6335.0726.31
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhoot Industrial Finance has declined 0.63% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhoot Industrial Finance has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Dhoot Industrial Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhoot Industrial Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5242.88252.5
10238.16246.29
20235.44240.53
50227.96229.22
100205.65220.56
200216.57223.16

Source: Dion Global

Dhoot Industrial Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhoot Industrial Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhoot Industrial Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTDhoot Indl. Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalo
Jul 29, 2026, 07:16 PM IST ISTDhoot Indl. Fin. - Intimation Of Cut-Off Date
Jul 29, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTDhoot Indl. Fin. - Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 18, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTDhoot Indl. Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 20, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTDhoot Indl. Fin. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 W.R.T. Appointment Of Internal Auditor And Proposal To Apply For De-Registr

Source: Dion Global

About Dhoot Industrial Finance

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1978PLC020725 and registration number is 020725. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajgopal Dhoot
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rohit Rajgopal Dhoot
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vaidehi Rohit Dhoot
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi A Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhairav Surendra Sheth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dhoot Industrial Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Dhoot Industrial Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhoot Industrial Finance is ₹268.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhoot Industrial Finance?

The Dhoot Industrial Finance is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhoot Industrial Finance?

The market cap of Dhoot Industrial Finance is ₹169.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhoot Industrial Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhoot Industrial Finance are ₹279.00 and ₹262.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhoot Industrial Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhoot Industrial Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhoot Industrial Finance is ₹285.00 and 52-week low of Dhoot Industrial Finance is ₹132.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhoot Industrial Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhoot Industrial Finance has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 14.94% for the past month, 34.47% over 3 months, -0.63% over 1 year, 35.07% across 3 years, and 26.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhoot Industrial Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhoot Industrial Finance are 9.45 and 0.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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