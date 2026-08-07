Here's the live share price of Dhoot Industrial Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhoot Industrial Finance
|13.48
|14.94
|34.48
|24.51
|-0.63
|35.07
|26.31
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhoot Industrial Finance has declined 0.63% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhoot Industrial Finance has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|242.88
|252.5
|10
|238.16
|246.29
|20
|235.44
|240.53
|50
|227.96
|229.22
|100
|205.65
|220.56
|200
|216.57
|223.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhoot Industrial Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Dhoot Indl. Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalo
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:16 PM IST IST
|Dhoot Indl. Fin. - Intimation Of Cut-Off Date
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|Dhoot Indl. Fin. - Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Dhoot Indl. Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 20, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Dhoot Indl. Fin. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 W.R.T. Appointment Of Internal Auditor And Proposal To Apply For De-Registr
Source: Dion Global
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1978PLC020725 and registration number is 020725. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhoot Industrial Finance is ₹268.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhoot Industrial Finance is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhoot Industrial Finance is ₹169.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhoot Industrial Finance are ₹279.00 and ₹262.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhoot Industrial Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhoot Industrial Finance is ₹285.00 and 52-week low of Dhoot Industrial Finance is ₹132.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhoot Industrial Finance has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 14.94% for the past month, 34.47% over 3 months, -0.63% over 1 year, 35.07% across 3 years, and 26.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhoot Industrial Finance are 9.45 and 0.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.
Source: Dion Global