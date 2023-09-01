Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1978PLC020725 and registration number is 020725. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.