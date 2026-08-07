What is the share price of Dhoot Industrial Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhoot Industrial Finance is ₹268.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhoot Industrial Finance? The Dhoot Industrial Finance is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhoot Industrial Finance? The market cap of Dhoot Industrial Finance is ₹169.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhoot Industrial Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhoot Industrial Finance are ₹279.00 and ₹262.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhoot Industrial Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhoot Industrial Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhoot Industrial Finance is ₹285.00 and 52-week low of Dhoot Industrial Finance is ₹132.20 as on .

How has the Dhoot Industrial Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhoot Industrial Finance has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 14.94% for the past month, 34.47% over 3 months, -0.63% over 1 year, 35.07% across 3 years, and 26.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhoot Industrial Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhoot Industrial Finance are 9.45 and 0.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global