DHFL’s commercial paper rating downgraded to default by Crisil, Icra

Credit rating agencies Crisil and Icra on Wednesday downgraded commercial paper (CPs) of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to \u2018default\u2019 after the lender delayed interest payments. The housing finance lender has outstanding CPs worth Rs 850 crore of which Rs 750 crore matures in June. \u201cThe first CP maturity is on June 7 and with inadequate liquidity as on date to service the debt, we expect the CPs to be in default on maturity,\u201d Crisil noted According to industry players, DHFL has missed interest payments on its non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore. An email sent to the company remained unanswered till the time of going to press. The lender\u2019s total borrowings, including deposits, loans from NHB, banks and the debt markets, stood at Rs 1 lakh crore at the end of December 2018, according to a company presentation. While 47% of the borrowings were from debt capital markets, 38% was in the form of bank loans. Also read:\u00a0How DHFL\u2019s delay in bond repayment of over Rs 900 crore may impact mutual fund investors Mutual fund houses had an exposure of Rs 4,400 crore as at the end April 2019, according to data by Value Research. Fund managers indicated to FE the DHFL management had informed them the money would be paid by June 10. The lender faced series of downgrades in May as rating agencies raised concerns over the asset-liability mismatch in its books. Icra, Care and Crisil downgraded long-term debt instruments of DHFL in May.