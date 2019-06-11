DHFL to use Rs 500 crore proceeds from Aadhar Housing stake sale towards NCD payment

By: |
Updated: June 11, 2019 5:12:27 PM

The sale/ transfer of entire stake held by DHFL in Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (Aadhar) to BCP Topco VII Pte Ltd, which is controlled by private equity funds managed by Blackstone was completed on Monday.

DHFL, Aadhar Housing, sale, NCD payment, WGC, Aadhar, market news, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited, NBFC, IL&FS crisisDHFL to use Rs 500 crore proceeds from Aadhar Housing stake sale towards NCD payment

DHFL will use the Rs 500 crore it got from selling stake in subsidiary firm Aadhar Housing Finance Limited towards payment of bonds, sources said Tuesday. The promoter of Aadhar Housing –Wadhawan Global Capital (WGC), DHFL, Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and Aruna Wadhawan, who all formed part of promoter and promoter group of DHFL have completely exited Aadhar from June 10, 2019, for about Rs 2,200 crore.

“DHFL will use the proceeds of Rs 500 crore it got by selling its entire 9.15 per cent (23,01,090 shares) in Aadhar Housing to pay towards its obligation for pay-off for NCD obligations,” sources said.

The sale/transfer of entire stake held by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) in Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (Aadhar) to BCP Topco VII Pte Ltd, which is controlled by private equity funds managed by Blackstone was completed on Monday. Crisis-ridden DHFL, which delayed on payments towards non-convertible debentures (NCDs) recently, had last week assured that it will meet all payment obligations.

Read Also| First meet of council of ministers on June 12; PM Modi to outline roadmap of new government

Company is taking all necessary steps to meet repayments within the seven-day grace period and prevent any future default, it had said. The delay in payment had lead to a ratings downgrade on its commercial papers (CPs) worth Rs 850 crore by agencies such as Crisil and ICRA.

DHFL has caught itself in the liquidity trap post the IL&FS crisis that hit the NBFC sector late September last year. The Reserve Bank of India, on its policy outcome last Thursday also said it was closely monitoring the developments in the NBFC sector and will not hesitate to take measures to ensure financial stability.

Country’s largest lender SBI too said it has been closely monitoring its exposure to the NBFC sector for the past 10 months and taking action as required. DHFL share closed 0.50 per cent up at Rs 89.95 on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. DHFL to use Rs 500 crore proceeds from Aadhar Housing stake sale towards NCD payment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop