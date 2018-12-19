DHFL to exit mutual fund business, sell stake to US-based JV partner

By: | Published: December 19, 2018 12:14 AM

Housing finance firm Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) on Tuesday said it will sell its entire stake in mutual fund business DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers to its 50:50 joint venture partner US-based Prudential Financial (PFI).

DHFL to exit mutual fund business, sell stake to US-based JV partner

Housing finance firm Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) on Tuesday said it will sell its entire stake in mutual fund business DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers to its 50:50 joint venture partner US-based Prudential Financial (PFI).

DHFL did not announce the valuation of the deal. This transaction is subject to signing of definitive documentation, customary closing conditions and regulatory and other approvals.

DHFL holds a 50% stake in the mutual fund business — 17.12% directly and 32.88% through its subsidiary DHFL Advisory and Investments, it said a stock exchange filing.

“This is a strategic call by DHFL to focus more on our core business. We firmly believe that this move is in the best interest of all parties and will have a positive outcome for all stakeholders.” added Kapil Wadhawan, chairman and managing director, DHFL.

Data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed average assets under management (AAUM) of DHFL Pramerica mutual funds for the July-September quarter stood at `22,699.97 crore. Pramerica Financial (Pramerica) is a brand name used by PFI of the United States and transaction would make DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers a wholly-owned business of PGIM, the global asset management business of PFI.

“We see tremendous opportunity in the asset management market in India and are very excited to be entering this next phase of growth,” said Glen Baptist, CEO of PGIM Global Partners.

“Our expanded investment demonstrates our deep commitment to this market and confidence in both our talented leadership team and robust investment process. We strongly believe that when combined with the deep expertise and broad capabilities of PGIM, we are well positioned to serve our clients and to strengthen our competitive position in India.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. DHFL to exit mutual fund business, sell stake to US-based JV partner
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition