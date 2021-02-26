  • MORE MARKET STATS

DHFL share price soars 5%; stock hits upper circuit as Piramal resolution plan inches ahead

By: |
February 26, 2021 12:39 PM

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on Friday hit upper circuit on the bourses after the company said it has filed application with NCLT for submission of the resolution plan of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance.

DHFLThe stocks of DHFL hit its upper trading limit with a gain of 4.76 per cent at Rs 19.80 apiece on the bourses.

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on Friday hit upper circuit on the bourses after the company said it has filed application with NCLT for submission of the resolution plan of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance. The stocks of DHFL hit its upper trading limit with a gain of 4.76 per cent at Rs 19.80 apiece on the bourses.

On Thursday, the company said, it has received no objection from the Reserve Bank and has filed application with NCLT for submission of the resolution plan of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance. Earlier this week, DHFL had announced Piramal group’s resolution plan getting approval from the RBI.

Related News

Pursuant to the receipt of no objection from Reserve Bank as per Insolvency and Bankruptcy Rules, 2019, the administrator of DHFL has filed an application for submission of resolution plan of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL) with the adjudicating authority NCLT, Mumbai Bench, DHFL said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The resolution plan has been approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. DHFL share price soars 5% stock hits upper circuit as Piramal resolution plan inches ahead
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RailTel makes muted stock market listing; gains 11% over IPO price to trade at Rs 104.6 apiece
2Stocks in focus: Bharti Airtel, DHFL, Infosys, RailTel, HCL Technologies, among others
3Maintain ‘buy’ on Maruti, SUV remains the focus area