DHFL share price jumps 21% after auditor findings; here’s what report says

By: | Published: March 6, 2019 11:49 AM

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) zoomed 21 per cent Wednesday.

In January, a media report had alleged that the company diverted the funds from public lenders to shell companies.

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) zoomed 21 per cent Wednesday after the company released a report by auditor saying that no shell companies were created to divert funds. The shares of the home loan provider jumped nearly 21.2% to Rs 162.3 on the NSE in the early trade today.

On Tuesday evening, DHFL released the findings of the CA firm TP Ostwal & Associates to the exchanges. The report said: “There are no indications to confirm the allegations that the company has created shell companies to divert funds.”

Also read: Sensex opens higher, Nifty above 11,000 for first time since Feb 8; ITC, Vedanta, ICICI Bank up

“We were unable to find evidence to support the allegations that the promoters have concealed shareholding in the company neither did we find any evidence to support the allegation of insider trading,” it added.

In January, a media report had alleged that the company diverted the funds from public lenders to shell companies, including the ones that are linked to its controlling shareholders.

The audit report also said: “The allegation of political considerations in connection with certain lending was  found to be baseless and without merit – there was no nexus between loans sanctioned and timing of the elections. All of such loans were, in fact, not sanctioned before or during either the Gujarat (December 2017) or Karnataka (May 2018) state elections.”

Meanwhile, The benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — opened on a positive note today. While BSE Sensex opened higher 125.66 points or 0.34 per cent at 36568.20, NSE Nifty was up 40.50 points or 0.37 per cent at 11028 on BSE in the early intraday trade. The 50 scrip index Nifty is above 11,000 for the first time since February 8 this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. DHFL share price jumps 21% after auditor findings; here’s what report says
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition