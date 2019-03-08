DHFL reacts to Care Ratings downgrade, calls it ‘entirely irrational’

The DHFL stock slipped 5.01% at close of trade on Thursday to Rs 141.35.

Care Ratings on Thursday revised the rating on debt instruments worth Rs 1.13 lakh crore of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) by a notch to AA-. Reacting to the re-rating, the housing finance lender expressed concern and termed it “non-merit based and entirely irrational.”

The rating agency following the revision said: “The revision in the long-term ratings of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) takes into account further moderation in financial flexibility due to limited progress of earlier envisaged strategic measures and inflows from securitisation deals to build up additional liquidity.” It had on February 3 downgraded debt instruments of DHFL worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

The housing finance lender’s total outstanding borrowings amounted to Rs 1 lakh crore as on December 31, 2018. The DHFL stock slipped 5.01% at close of trade on Thursday to Rs 141.35.

Expressing concern over the revised ratings, DHFL chairman and MD Kapil Wadhawan said: “The company expresses concern over Care’s re-rating of DHFL’s long-term debt instruments and alludes to it as a non-merit based and entirely irrational decision. DHFL continues to honour timely repayments of all its financial obligations as it takes several steps to re-establish normalcy into the business.”

He further said DHFL has “engaged with large potential entities to identify and on-board the right strategic partner and is in advanced stages of discussions to achieve the same over the next 90 days”.

However, Care said it has taken into consideration the achievement of some of the strategic milestones such as sell down of one of the builder loan exposures worth around Rs 1,375 crore and announcement of stake sale in Aadhaar Housing Finance to Blackstone. DHFL had in January sold a portfolio of loans to Oaktree Capital Management for Rs 1,375 crore.

Rating agencies Crisil and Icra had also downgraded commercial papers (CP) of DHFL in February.