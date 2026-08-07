What is the share price of Dhenu Buildcon Infra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhenu Buildcon Infra is ₹8.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhenu Buildcon Infra? The Dhenu Buildcon Infra is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhenu Buildcon Infra? The market cap of Dhenu Buildcon Infra is ₹4,925.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhenu Buildcon Infra? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhenu Buildcon Infra are ₹8.30 and ₹7.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhenu Buildcon Infra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhenu Buildcon Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhenu Buildcon Infra is ₹11.59 and 52-week low of Dhenu Buildcon Infra is ₹5.67 as on .

How has the Dhenu Buildcon Infra performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhenu Buildcon Infra has shown returns of 3.75% over the past day, -19.5% for the past month, 5.33% over 3 months, 40.44% over 1 year, 66.75% across 3 years, and 42.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhenu Buildcon Infra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhenu Buildcon Infra are -3,952.38 and 5.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global