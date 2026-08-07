Here's the live share price of Dhenu Buildcon Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhenu Buildcon Infra
|0.97
|-19.50
|5.33
|0.73
|40.44
|66.75
|42.35
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhenu Buildcon Infra has gained 40.44% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhenu Buildcon Infra has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.28
|8.18
|10
|8.43
|8.35
|20
|8.94
|8.75
|50
|9.75
|9.17
|100
|9.02
|8.89
|200
|7.68
|8.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhenu Buildcon Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:20 AM IST IST
|Dhenu Buildcon Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30,2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 02:13 AM IST IST
|Dhenu Buildcon Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Dhenu Buildcon Infra - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31,2026
|May 30, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Dhenu Buildcon Infra - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31,2026
|May 25, 2026, 02:27 AM IST IST
|Dhenu Buildcon Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31,2
Source: Dion Global
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1909 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10100MH1909PLC000300 and registration number is 000300. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 593.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhenu Buildcon Infra is ₹8.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhenu Buildcon Infra is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhenu Buildcon Infra is ₹4,925.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhenu Buildcon Infra are ₹8.30 and ₹7.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhenu Buildcon Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhenu Buildcon Infra is ₹11.59 and 52-week low of Dhenu Buildcon Infra is ₹5.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhenu Buildcon Infra has shown returns of 3.75% over the past day, -19.5% for the past month, 5.33% over 3 months, 40.44% over 1 year, 66.75% across 3 years, and 42.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhenu Buildcon Infra are -3,952.38 and 5.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global