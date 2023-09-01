Follow Us

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. Share Price

DHENU BUILDCON INFRA LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.79 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.79₹1.79
₹1.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.39₹2.00
₹1.79
Open Price
₹1.79
Prev. Close
₹1.79
Volume
0

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.79
  • R21.79
  • R31.79
  • Pivot
    1.79
  • S11.79
  • S21.79
  • S31.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.411.8
  • 101.421.82
  • 201.531.81
  • 501.771.76
  • 1001.731.74
  • 2001.811.79

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00-6.281.7025.17-7.25-10.50
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd.

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1909 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10100MH1909PLC000300 and registration number is 000300. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shivanand Rama Hemmady
    Director
  • Mr. Vikash Maharishi
    Director
  • Ms. Mamtaben Hasmukhbhai Kabariya
    Director
  • Ms. Jenifer John Machado
    Director
  • Ms. Poonam Somaram Gehlot
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. is ₹3.28 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. is -9.87 and PB ratio of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. is 1.08 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. is ₹1.79 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. is ₹2.00 and 52-week low of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. is ₹1.39 as on Aug 28, 2023.

