Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|-6.28
|1.70
|25.17
|-7.25
|-10.50
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1909 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10100MH1909PLC000300 and registration number is 000300. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. is ₹3.28 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. is -9.87 and PB ratio of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. is 1.08 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. is ₹1.79 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. is ₹2.00 and 52-week low of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. is ₹1.39 as on Aug 28, 2023.