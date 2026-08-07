Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHENU BUILDCON INFRA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Dhenu Buildcon Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.30 Closed
3.75₹ 0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.60₹8.30
₹8.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.67₹11.59
₹8.30
Open Price
₹7.85
Prev. Close
₹8.00
Volume
23,897

Source: Dion Global

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhenu Buildcon Infra		0.97-19.505.330.7340.4466.7542.35
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhenu Buildcon Infra has gained 40.44% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhenu Buildcon Infra has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.288.18
108.438.35
208.948.75
509.759.17
1009.028.89
2007.688.05

Source: Dion Global

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhenu Buildcon Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:20 AM IST ISTDhenu Buildcon Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30,2026
Jul 16, 2026, 02:13 AM IST ISTDhenu Buildcon Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTDhenu Buildcon Infra - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31,2026
May 30, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTDhenu Buildcon Infra - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31,2026
May 25, 2026, 02:27 AM IST ISTDhenu Buildcon Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31,2

Source: Dion Global

About Dhenu Buildcon Infra

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1909 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10100MH1909PLC000300 and registration number is 000300. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 593.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhavesh ChandraKant Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Priyanka Singh
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Singh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Amit Bajaj
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Bhanushali
    Additional & Executive Director

FAQs on Dhenu Buildcon Infra Share Price

What is the share price of Dhenu Buildcon Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhenu Buildcon Infra is ₹8.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhenu Buildcon Infra?

The Dhenu Buildcon Infra is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhenu Buildcon Infra?

The market cap of Dhenu Buildcon Infra is ₹4,925.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhenu Buildcon Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhenu Buildcon Infra are ₹8.30 and ₹7.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhenu Buildcon Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhenu Buildcon Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhenu Buildcon Infra is ₹11.59 and 52-week low of Dhenu Buildcon Infra is ₹5.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhenu Buildcon Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhenu Buildcon Infra has shown returns of 3.75% over the past day, -19.5% for the past month, 5.33% over 3 months, 40.44% over 1 year, 66.75% across 3 years, and 42.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhenu Buildcon Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhenu Buildcon Infra are -3,952.38 and 5.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dhenu Buildcon Infra News

More Dhenu Buildcon Infra News
Market Pulse